On the frontlines of COVID-19
A children’s nurse who loves adventure returns to work
Covid -19 has thrust the nursing profession in the limelight and earned it a new level of respect since the Florence Nightingale days.
On Nurses’ Day Ndlovu – Dawika, a bubbly pediatric respiratory nurse in North West London Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs), celebrates her good news of going back to a job she does not only love but thrives at.
“I am going back to respiratory nursing and also, I am looking to develop a new asthma service,” says Ndlou-Dawika gleefully, despite the looming danger facing her.
In the United Kingdom so far there has been 226 000 confirmed cases of corona virus and over 32 000 deaths.
Over 100 Covid-19 deaths of health workers have also been reported in the news so far but Ndlovu- Dawika’s reassuring personality comes across as perfect for providing a sense of normalcy to anxious chldren in distress.
“The nursing profession truly provides comes with a lot of sacrifices, and our fallen heroes have paid the ultimate price of laying down their lives for fellow human beings, but what could be possibly better than providing care and prolonging life? She asks.
Ndlovu-Dawika cut her teeth in the world of work as a young woman in hospitality and events before quitting to study pediatric nursing at West London University.
She has been a nurse for 17 years working in various specialties before she chose to specialize in pediatric critical care.
“My greatest passion is being the cornerstone and supporting children and their families both in the hospital and in their home environment,”she explains.
Sharing her motivation to go into nursing, Ndlovu-Dawika beams as she mentions her great aunt, a nurse who had encouraged her to pursue nursing, as she was good with children.
“And as they say, the rest is history. Right now I cannot imagine doing anything else,” she says.
Like many, Ndlovu-Dawika is navigating the changes that Covid -19 has presented.
“Initially it was extremely difficult to stay away from work even when advised to do so because one’s instincts are to help as much as one can however there are protocols to be observed. So many lives have been lost and therefore we all need to adhere to the lockdown rules,”Ndlovu-Dawika reiterates.
Although like many others she is currently navigating work from home as she awaits her return, she says no one-day is the same.
As part of the team that does training, Ndlovu-Dawika is thankful for the many health volunteers that have stepped up to assist.
Ndlovu – Dawika however doesn’t want to dwell much on the dark cloud engulfing the world right now but chooses to talk more about life beyond the clinic.
“I live by the motto; working hard and playing even harder. A girl’s got to live a little,” she says before bursting into a fit of laughter.
At 37 the feisty Ndlovu-Dawika has also made time to discover the world.
Her travel diaries include numerous countries and exhilarating adventures she has had a chance to indulge in all over the United Kingdom where she lives and works and all over the world.
From road trips to the scenic Edinburgh,passing through Manchester and Newcastle to visiting the World Heritage site; Stonehenge, visiting the iconic Botswana Butchery in Auckland New Zealand and enjoying the sights of Venice, Ndlovu- Dawika has done it all.
“Europe is easy to get around and relatively cheaper so I have taken full advantage of this and made the best of trips to Portugal (Lisbon, Porto, Albuferia), France (Paris, Bordeaux), Amsterdam, Spain (too many places especially La Gomera and Tenerife), Germany, Luxembourg, Italy and I have thoroughly enjoyed travels to Singapore, Hong Kong, Egypt, Morocco, Tanzania and Kenya where we enjoyed both Nairobi and Mombasa over 2019 Christmas holidays with my younger sister.
To keep motivated during this unprecedented time, Ndlovu-Dawika says she keeps in touch with her family back in Botswana and the legion of friends from around the world via voice and video chats.
Born to an Ndebele mother and a Motswana father in the UK, Ndlovu-Dawika earned her double-barrelled status from them.
At the time her parents were not married and as it was custom during that period she inherited both her parents’ surnames.
Upon their return to Botswana following completion of their studies to get married and raise a family, Ndlovu-Dawika retained both surnames.
This would prove rather bizarre for many as she went through school and her life journey as an expatriate.
“It sure called for some interesting times especially when we traveled as a family. I was always the odd one out with a British passport and a different surname from my siblings.”
However, Ndlovu-Dawika says she identified with her name and never felt the need to change it. It did prove to be a conversation starter throughout her life.
“I would get asked where I was from and realised it wasn’t so simple to explain. Born in the UK, she schooled in Botswana and did her o’levels in Zimbabwe, attended West London University and then London Southbank University. I guess like I was told all my life, I have always been an expatriate no matter where I was,” she says her bubbly and comapassionate nature shining through her radiant smile
Hungry mother gets food donations
There has been an out-pour of support for Boitumelo Chibude from individuals and companies in Francistown.
The plight of Chibude, a 40-year-old diabetic mother who collapsed after going for prolonged time without food, went viral on social media this week, triggering overwhelming support from members of the community who donated food hampers.
In an earlier interview with The Voice, Chibude revealed that her numerous attempts to get the attention of the social worker bore no fruits as she either was ignored or told to seek help elsewhere.
Following the much publicised story, some companies moved swiftly to lend a helping hand.
Botswana Private Security Association- North, which comprises mostly of the security companies operating in Francistown and surrounding areas, were the first to respond.
The association’s Secretary, Ndiye Bathamile, told The Voice in an interview that after seeing the video on Facebook, she immediately alerted her fellow committee members.
“We had an emergency meeting on Sunday and from that meeting it was resolved that every company should contribute money to be used to purchase food hampers,” she said.
Bathamile said about 10 companies attended the impromptu meeting with others as far as Maun sending money through e-wallet.
She said before handing over the donation they first met with the area Member of Parliament, Ignatius Moswaane, to make their own assessment.
“What we found in Monarch was heartbreaking. We were also introduced to an 84-year-old sickly woman also in desperate need of food. We also decided to buy a food hamper for her, and hopefully social workers will be able to further assist her before she dies of hunger,” Bathamile said.
She further told The Voice that the association is also exploring other ways on ensuring that Boitumelo receives better medical care.
“Diabetes is a chronic illness which needs medical care. We are currently discussing ways on how we can be of assistance,” she said.
Meanwhile another Francistown based security company, Crack Security Company also donated food hampers on Monday.
Meat dealers donate beef
Ngamiland Abattoirs and Beef Boys meat processors lent a helping hand towards the food relief program with a meat donation to Maun Administration Authority.
Ngamiland abattoir donated meat which is to be distributed in six kilogram packages per household while Beef Boys donated 250 packages that include vegetables and sausages.
Speaking at the brief handover ceremony at MAA, Maun West Member of Parliament, Dumelang Saleshando, expressed gratitude towards the generous gift to the people of Ngamiland.
“We all know that businesses are not doing well at the moment, but for you to find it fit to give and extend such a helping hand to our communities at this time is highly appreciated,” Saleshando said as he called on other local businesses to help the less privileged.
He added that many people in Ngamiland live in abject poverty and in desperate need of assistance especially during the lockdown period.
Last week, North West District Commissioner, Keolopile Leipego suggested that many people in the district were in dire need of food hampers and living in poverty because of low income.
The movement restrictions meant that many people could not go out to fend for themselves and thus the government introduced food hampers and set up a COVID-19 relief fund which is open for donations.
Botswana went into lockdown at the beginning of last month as more COVID-19 cases were reported and rapidly spreading in the neighbouring South Africa.
Currently Botswana is among the countries with fewer COVID-19 cases and has since reported one death while United States of America has recorded most deaths globally at over 91 000.
As of today, over 319 000 people around the world were reported to have died from this virus that broke out in China late last year.
