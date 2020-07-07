News
On the money trail
The former Director of Petroleum Installation (PTY) Ltd, Eric van Den Berg has vowed to fight to the bitter end in a effort to recover his lost money.
In the late 80s and early 90s Den Berg ran a successful company commissioned to build and service filling stations across the length and breadth of Botswana.
The 60-year-old South African claims in the following years he bought a fleet of at least 24 cars through WesBank, a division of FNB.
However, in 2007 he suffered a heart attack and was in a coma for three months. When he woke up, he had lost his memory.
Den Berg blames the bank for his heart attack and believes the bulk of his property attached and auctioned should never have been sold.
“Most of my stuff was fully paid. Bank statements also show that the bank overcharged me by at least P1.7 million on car repayments. How do you auction property of a man who’s in a coma? This is fraud and it needs to be investigated,” he insisted angrily.
To support this assertion, Den Berg has shown The Voice a 2004 notice of motion ordering the Deputy Sheriff to attach and return to FNB a 2000 Mercedez Benz S320, registration number B 233 AHF, which at the time attracted a monthly installment of P7, 779.
The confusion, according to Den Berg, is while the Deputy Sherrif attached his S320, which he maintains was fully paid for, the bank gave court the impression that the car in question was a 2002 Mercedez Benz C240 Elegance which confusingly bore the same B 233 AHF number-plate.
“They knew exactly what they were doing. They gave court an impression that the car in dispute was of a lesser value, and then they went on and auctioned off a more valuable car which was fully paid for,” stated Den Berg.
He further claims that after his memory returned, he highlighted these anomalies to the bank management through his then lawyer Bernard Bolele, and the bank showed a willingness to settle out of court for P2 million.
Bolele, however, tells a slightly different version of the story.
“FNB never put anything on the table. In fact what I heard was that some low level Managers at WesBank are the ones who had proposed a settlement. As his lawyer at the time I’d have advised him to take the out of court settlement because he was really struggling,” the former Mahalapye West Member of Parliament told The Voice.
Additionally, responding to a questionnaire sent by The Voice, WesBank Director, Basiame Kgopodiso confirmed that Den Berg was indeed a client but denied ever defrauding him.
“We can confirm that an investigation was carried out by FNB Botswana and simultaneously by law enforcement agencies being the Botswana Police Service and Serious Crime Unit. The investigations concluded that there was no evidence and or grounds of any wrong doing on the Bank’s part. Accordingly, the findings of the investigation exonerated the Bank of any liability in respect of the client’s claims against the Bank,” she said.
Undeterred, Den Berg told The Voice he intends to engage the Banking Adjudicator and the Financial Intelligence Agency to help him recover his alleged lost millions.
Sponsored ads
Panic in Chanoga after corona rears ugly head
A mokoro poler’s cry
What would Seretse say?
Suspected ‘baby dumpers’ further remanded
The dating game
On the money trail
Facebook posts generate small fortune for Maun community
Judge’s son in court for domestic violence
Patience will pay!
Stand up and be counted!
Tug of war
Young suspect remanded for theft
BPF to table a motion of no confidence on Masisi
Moti leaves UDC drowning in debt
BFA election hopefuls cry foul
Man allegedly kills and burns lover
ATI’s animated demonstrator
Entertainment’s elite division
Tarzolisters’ tantalizing new track
Chiliza delegates Billy
Suspected rapist pleads guilty
ATI beats the rap
Ozi F Teddy vs Sasa Klaas
BERA cautions against unlawful sale of fuel
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
Survey Reveals that Class B Driving Licence is the most sought after
New Era college employees contribute P28.000.00 to National COVID-19 Pandmic Relief Fund
Government apologises to Scorpions
Only 3 out of 24 listed are companies led by women
Double murder suspect denied bail
Moswaane hits dead end with OP petition
Dutlwe Chief remanded for stabbing girlfriend
Legwale’s case postponed
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Facebook posts generate small fortune for Maun community
The dating game
Stand up and be counted!
Panic in Chanoga after corona rears ugly head
On the money trail
A mokoro poler’s cry
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Research now big business and influencer
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Suspected rapist pleads guilty
-
Business5 days ago
BERA cautions against unlawful sale of fuel
-
Sponsored Content3 days ago
Survey Reveals that Class B Driving Licence is the most sought after
-
Sponsored Content3 days ago
New Era college employees contribute P28.000.00 to National COVID-19 Pandmic Relief Fund
-
News1 day ago
Government apologises to Scorpions
-
Business2 days ago
Only 3 out of 24 listed are companies led by women
-
News1 day ago
Double murder suspect denied bail
-
News1 day ago
Moswaane hits dead end with OP petition