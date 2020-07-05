Business
Only 3 out of 24 listed are companies led by women
A recent study by Aupracon, a local tax specialist company has found that only 3 out of 24 percent companies listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange Limited (BSEL) are led by women.
This represents 12.5 percent of companies whose Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) are women compared to 87.5 percent which are led by men, 75 percent gap.
The listed entities which are led by women executives are Absa, Lucara and Botswana Insurance Holdings Limited (BIHL).
The study further suggests that male CEO also have an upper hand when it comes to commercial banks, as out of the eight commercial banks in the country, only one is led by a woman CEO.
Furthermore, the survey has also revealed that male CEOs dominate the mining industry, accounting for 75 percent of top posts in the mining industry.
The study further revealed that women led smaller entities, partnerships with their representation standing at 30 percent.
Molwa Tsheko who is a Managing Director of an industrial affairs consultancy firm, Employment Solutions was quoted in the survey saying some cultural believes are hindering women to reach the top of the corporate ladder.
“Many organizations are still dominated by men who have been culturally socialized to believe women are inferior and can therefore not effectively lead,” said Tsheko.
In conclusion, the findings of the survey suggest that the country still has a long way to go in achieving the desired destination as espoused in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 5.
The goal advocates for greater participation of women in economics and states that ending all forms of descrimination against women and girls is not a basic human right, but it is also crucial to accelerating sustainable development.
Sponsored ads
Only 3 out of 24 listed are companies led by women
Survey Reveals that Class B Driving Licence is the most sought after
New Era college employees contribute P28.000.00 to National COVID-19 Pandmic Relief Fund
Suspected rapist pleads guilty
BERA cautions against unlawful sale of fuel
Ozi F Teddy vs Sasa Klaas
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
ATI beats the rap
DNA clears young woman of toddler’s murder
Fists fly as wife, daughter beat suspected mistress
Big guns poised for BPF switch?
ABSA-lutely broke
Zim assault victim deported
Makgalemele approaches Khama for a job
Gone to the dogs
Dottie releases Sengwe Se Teng
M Jein goes international
Celeb edition with Ozi F Teddy
Makaleng music fest donates to Pelaelo JSS
Things they say:
Botswana runs out of fuel
Big guns poised for BPF switch?
Makgalemele approaches Khama for a job
ABSA-lutely broke
DNA clears young woman of toddler’s murder
Fists fly as wife, daughter beat suspected mistress
Zim assault victim deported
Suspected serial rapist nabbed
ATI beats the rap
Thieves assault and rob a Chinese couple
Suspected rapist pleads guilty
Gone to the dogs
Ozi F Teddy vs Sasa Klaas
BERA cautions against unlawful sale of fuel
Dottie releases Sengwe Se Teng
Ipelegeng has not been cancelled- Molale
M Jein goes international
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
Things they say:
Branding out
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Research now big business and influencer
`How does it feel’ Episode 10
THE VOICE TODAY (17.02.20)
That’s murder, not ‘balls’ defense– court tells convict
Trending
-
Politics5 days ago
Big guns poised for BPF switch?
-
News5 days ago
Makgalemele approaches Khama for a job
-
News5 days ago
ABSA-lutely broke
-
News5 days ago
DNA clears young woman of toddler’s murder
-
News5 days ago
Fists fly as wife, daughter beat suspected mistress
-
News5 days ago
Zim assault victim deported
-
News4 days ago
ATI beats the rap
-
News3 days ago
Suspected rapist pleads guilty