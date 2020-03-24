Connect with us

News

Open mouth closed mind

Published

2 days ago

on

“Coronavirus is the work of God punishing countries that imposed sanctions on us. They are now keeping indoors. Their economies are screaming just like they did to ours. Trump should know that he is not God.”

This shocking and reckless statement was made by our Defence Minister, Oppah Muchinguri at a gathering of Zanu PF supporters over the weekend, much to the bemusement of many people within and beyond borders.

One wonders if the minister was is her right frame of mind when she said this or as usual, she was just singing for her supper and pleasing her master.

Being a senior cabinet minister and a big fish in Zanu PF, I am also tempted to think that this is the sickening view of our leaders about the deadly pandemic which has literally led to a shutdown of some countries.

Muchinguri’s statement also explains why the government has taken a laissez-faire attitude towards the virus; they think because we are victims of western sanctions God will spare us the pandemic, how pathetic!

In fact, the truth is that as Zimbabweans we are not victims of US and European sanctions as these are only targeted at senior government and Zanu PF officials. We are instead suffering because of the poor leadership that we have, such as the minister herself.

The dishonorable minister also exposed her ignorance by insinuating that America is hardest hit when in fact it is our all weather friends, the Chinese who are bearing the brunt of the virus since it originated from there.

China did not impose sanctions on Zimbabwe, so how does the minister explain the fact that they are hard hit?

And what about our neighbours who have recorded cases, what are they being punished for?

As somebody once rhetorically asked, what wrong did we do as a nation to deserve such leadership?

To make matters worse, this very unfortunate statement came hot on the heels of bizarre utterances made by President Emmerson Mnangangwa earlier in the week when officially opening a mortuary.

The President spoke highly of the coldness of the morgue and even offered to incentivize a family that would be the first to utilise the facility.

What kind of a human being and a leader for that matter who wishes death upon others so that they can ‘experience’ the coolness of a mortuary, we are surely led by evil morons.

On the economic front, well there is nothing new to talk about as the ship continues to sink with each passing day with no hope in sight that things will get better.

The fear amongst many is that we are going back to that era of being poor millionaires. After all, signs are bare for every Jack and Jill to see.

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

DPP moves closer to recovering P60 million

Published

19 hours ago

on

March 25, 2020

By

The Directorate of Public Prosecutions moved another step closer to recovering the government’s P60 million from Basis Points Capital LTD when it closed its final submissions on Tuesday.

The DPP has made an application for Civil Forfeiture Order against property belonging to persons implicated in criminal proceedings in the P250 million National Petroleum Fund scam that is before the courts.

Making his final submissions, Ernest Mosate responded to arguments raised by the lawyers for the defendants saying that they were wrong to think that the DPP has no right to raise the issue of a fraudulent contract between DIS and Basis Points Capital LTD in their Replying Affidavit.

He said they had no intention to make the issue part of their application for the order, but the respondents raised it in their answering affidavits.

“Our Replying Affidavit brought evidence to demonstrate that the contract does not exist, it is a fraudulent document and that is why it cannot be the basis for the eating of 60 million Pula and for the manner in which it was eaten,” Mosate argued.

Basis Points Capital is linked to Bakang Seretse who is implicated in the 250 million NPF case that is still pending before the courts of law.

Mosate said that the fraudulent contract came into being between March and July 2016 and a total of P60 million was transferred to Basis Points Capital bank accounts at Stanbic Bank and Bank Gaborone between July and December of the same year.

He added that fraudulent signatures, fraudulent correspondence, and ghost employees of DIS were used in the scam hence the urgent need to recover the funds.

This, he said, was confirmed by DIS and ministry officials who have disowned the signatures that appear in agreement documents.

Earlier, the defendants called for government officials to take to the witness stand and be subjected to cross examination in respect to the contents of their affidavits.

Mosate said that the rules of the High Court Act and Proceeds and Instruments of Crime Act (PICA) prescribe how forfeiture proceedings should be conducted – “they should be conducted speedily and expeditiously”.

He said there was no need for a full trial but the judge had the discretion to call some witnesses to clarify their averments.

The DPP further said that the company did not procure oil as purported in the fraudulent contract but instead, the funds were used in acquisition of luxurious vehicles and acquisition of plots which are to be forfeited.

Some of the vehicles under the DPP’s radar are a couple of Ford Maceratti, Mercedes Benz luxury vehicles and developed plots.

Meanwhile, Justice OmphemetseMotumise has postponed the matter to end of July when he will pass judgment.

Continue Reading

News

Court dismisses application for case withdrawal

Published

20 hours ago

on

March 25, 2020

By

Industrial Court Judge President, Tebogo Maruping, has turned down an application for a withdrawal in a marathon case between former Wildlife Ranger, Thatayaone Lexicon Mpatane and his former employer Department of Wildlife & National Parks.

In a brief letter dated 10th March, the Registrar of the Industrial Court, Anna Mphethe writes that: “I’m directed by by the Honourable Judge President who’s seized with this matter to inform you that this has been concluded and is currently awaiting judgement and therefore your application for withdrawal will not be entertained.”

A bemused Mpatane told The Voice that he was shocked that the Judge President has rejected his intention to withdraw the matter. “In our correspondences last year, whenever I inquired about the case, I was always given the impression that the Judge President had a backlog of cases from as far back as 2017 and mine was number 50 out of about 51 cases,” he said.

Mpatane referred The Voice to a correspondence from the Court written on 20th December 2019 in response to his inquiry written on 11th November 2019.

In the letter written by Bakang Tshipinare on behalf of the Registrar, the Judge President states that the principle of first in, last out is applied when cases are adjudicated before court. “Your matter will hence be dealt with, once the preceding cases are concluded. We’ll hence keep yourself updated on the estimated time frames during the year 2020,” reads part of the letter.

In court documents seen by this publication, Mpatane wrote his case withdrawal letter on 3rd February and requested a prompt meeting with the bench clerk to inspect the file.

However according to Mpatane while the court provided him with the documents the one he needed the most was conspicuously missing. “The court order confirming that I withdrew the matter was not among the documents and when I inquired further I was told the Judge President had refused to write the order asserting that he had already heard the case and would write judgement,” he said.

The former ranger told The Voice last week that he needed the material to register the matter with the High Court to seek for additional reliefs which the Industrial Court cannot grant.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement


Trending