Oscar Mbo returns to Gabz

South African to perform at Game city rooftop

South Africa’s man-of-the-moment Oscar Mbo is set to headline a local lifestyle event dubbed Let’s out party scheduled for July 23rd.

Explaining why Mbo is best suited to headline the event, the event organiser Bokamoso Keisang said, “He is best suited for this event as he creates house music containing elements of deep house, deep tech, a bit of jazz and lounge music.

We want people to come and seat, dine and have a drink while enjoying house music.”

According to Keisang they are yet to finalize and release the line up of other international and local DJ’s who will be performing during the night.

“We choose the all black theme for the event; and we encourage our supporters to honour the theme as they always do,” Keisang emphasised.

The event will be held at GameCity rooftop and tickets for the event will go for P200 with the VIP ticket at P4, 000.

VIP ticket comes with four complimentary tickets, four seater table, personal waitress, a bottle of Hennesy or Moet or 12-year-old Glenfiddich.