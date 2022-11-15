Oura’ s rise to stardom

Three years ago, local vocalist, Oura, 27, was an unknown figure in the music circles but that was before she stepped on the My Star talent search stage and went all the way to win the competition.

In an interview with Voice Entertainment this week, songstress-born Olorato Peloyame reflected on how her career started to blossom after the singing competition.

“When I got to My Star I was very young in terms of growth in my music career, it was emotionally challenging but I had to learn on the job because my aim was to go all the way and win the competition because I am a very competitive person.

In addition, I enjoyed myself as I got to meet other talented musicians whom I got along with. I thank the Almighty God for catsup;ting me to the top,” she said.

Peloyame dropped her debut single in 2020 titled ‘Good Feels’ which was about expression of love and produced by Names.

It was followed by a track called ‘Leruarua’ which was about the impact of Covid-19; followed by ‘Tsatsi’ which was more of an encouragement to Batswana. ” “Recently, (6th October 2022) I dropped a tune called ‘Pompela’ which directly means my heart beats for you, and people have received these songs well,” she said

Some of the of the artists she wished to work with are Team Distant, Mpho Sebina, La Timmy, Charma Gal and Ditiro locally, while on the international space she is eying South African House Disc Jockey (DJ) Sun El Musician, and vocalists such as Nomfundo Moh, Ami Faku and Mafikizolo.

Quizzed about some of the challenges she faces as a musician, she said; “Our industry is male-dominated and that hinder us to grow, and lack of finances is a challenge too as music production is costly.”

Currently Oura is working on a body of work that is set to drop in early 2023. “That would be my debut my album which has incorporated a few genres such as Afro-house, Afro-Pop, Afro-Soul, and Afro Dance and it is going to drop early next year,” said Oura