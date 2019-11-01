Entertainment
Overthrust honour late member with album
Heavy rockers Overthrust have released a five-track album, ‘Suicide Torment’ named after their late drummer.
Bursting with raw emotion, the hard-hitting LP includes frenzied drumbeats, deep, guttural vocals and dark, underground guitar rifts.
The sound is a throwback to rock royalty Morbid Angel and the rest of Florida old school death metal bands.
Brutal drum attacks, relentless almost primitive riffs tear like a dull blade and give the album a real sense of something special.
Explaining the inspiration behind the music, band leader, Vulture Thrust told Big Weekend it was a special dedication to their fallen comrade.
“Our drummer was hit by a car and died during the last festive period. His loss caused us too much pain and anger. That led to all our new songs being composed with maximum brutality, too much aggression and a dangerous mood. It is in honour of our late brother.”
Tracks on the explosive album include: Victims of Curse, Territory of Death, Genital Surgery, Suicide Torment and Kill The Bastard.
Girl Power
Zahara and Brown to light up Mascom Live sessions
Girl power will be out in full force this Friday as the Mascom Live Sessions returns with a ‘Soul Sisters’ edition.
Held at it traditional venue, BotswanaCraft, the popular music show will feature South African superstar Zahara, who will have the stage warmed up for her by local songbird Amantle Brown.
Despite her star billing, 30-year-old Zahara is no stranger to the BotswanaCraft stage.
Indeed, the ‘Umthwalo’ hit-maker has been a regular feature at Mascom Live Sessions over the years and remains incredibly popular both in her native South Africa and this side of the border.
Although her music career speaks for itself, the acclaimed guitarist also hit the headlines recently for her bitter dispute with her former manager at Ts Records, DJ Sbu, who claimed the singer suffered from alcohol addiction.
Zahara hit back at DJ Sbu, accusing him of paying her peanuts for performances and royalties.
The spat marked a rare low in a career dominated by highs sparked byZahara’s 2011 debut album ‘Loliwe’.
Five more albums have since followed, with the singer songwriter expected to take fans on a trip down memory lane in her live sessions show.
Zahara, who usually travels with a band, is famous for her energetic live performances whilst maintaining an intimate environment with the audience.
Adding to the excitement will be Amantle Brown, who is also renowned for her sizzling stage presence.
The ‘Black Mampatile’ singer will be desperate to get back to what she does best, especially after enduring a social media backlash over her comments as a panelist on music show, My Star.
With both women at the peak of their powers, revelers can expect a night of entertainment to remember.
Tickets are available in advance at P300 from BotswanaCraft and are sponsored by The Voice Newspaper.
80’s and 90’s classic night
Sotho/Tswana pop legend Johnny Mokhali will perform at Thapama Pleasure Island next Saturday (09 November).
The legendary Mokhali will be the main act at the 80’s and 90’s Classic Night gig, and will play alongside DJs Cue, Pee Master, Rambo and Patlv.
With well over 20 albums, countless and timeless hits under his belt, Mokhali is a sure show stopper.
Pre-sold tickets are P50 and P 80 at the gate.
African attire on fleek
The African Attire on Fleek Picnic tour will be at Molapo Leisure Gardens in Francistown on 14th December.
Boasting a star studded line-up with the likes of Lizibo, Ntando, Khoisan, Thabang, Kabelo Tiro (Skavenga), Sebaga and Bella the event is expected to attract thousands of revellers.
There’s also a host of local DJs to add to the impressive line-up of performers.
Tickets are selling for P150 (single), P200 (double) and P100 (double for kids 7-12years) and P70 (single kids).
