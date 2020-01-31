Entertainment
Overthrust return to Cape town
Having performed in Cape Town, South Africa six years ago, Overthrust are heading back to the historic city to take part in the Metal 4 Africa SummerFest’20 this Saturday.
The four-man group have already announced the 15 tracks they will be blasting out on stage.
The band intend to cover a number of their greatest hits, including: Loudest silence, Victims of Curse, Territory of death, Genital Surgery, Fallen witches, Overthrust Deathmental, Foetus initiation, Infected by myth and Suicide Torment, a song written in memory of the band’s late drummer.
Residents of the coastal city are in for a real treat!
YAMAs set for April
Nominees to be unveiled next week
The wait is finally over. Despite the rumour mill suggesting they might not happen, the date for one of Botswana entertainment’s most celebrated nights, the Yarona FM Music Awards (YAMAs) has finally been set.
The radio station announced this year’s date for the night of glitz and glam will be April 25.
Additionally, the nominees for the awards, which are now in their sixth year running, will be released next Wednesday.
Catching up with Voice Entertainment, the station’smanager, Kelly Ramputswa was quick to squash any talk of the YAMAs being cancelled.
“We have just moved it by a couple of months. I don’t know why people would suggest there will be no awards. There is an explanation for the delay; we, as Yarona FM, celebrate 20 years since we first went on air. So we wanted to have a YAMAs experience that reflects just that, our 20 years in the industry,” she explained in a brief interview.
The station manager, who refused to share the budget for the event, further declared, “We wanted to go bigger and better so we had to wait and plan this out perfectly.”
Pundits have pointed to 2019 as a relatively quiet year for local music, lacking in any major hits.
It remains to be seen whoYarona FM select as the top achievers.
Ramputswa further confirmed this year’s editionwill maintain the same categories.
She also revealed that this time around they have decided to stick with a local MC for the night.
Last year, the main attraction- who was to famously have troubles with her outfit – was South African TV starBonangMatheba, who hosted the awards alongside Yarona FM presenter,King Bee (LeungoPitse).
Some of the big names expected to feature in the nominees list include: Ban T, Veezo View, MMP Family, ATI, Ski Mask, Ozi F Teddy, DJ Kuchi, Amantle Brown and Shabba Stele to name but a few.
A night of gospel
Apostle Mokoena, Tshepo Lesole, KTM Choir to star
In an evening that promises Gospel glee, Tyrannus Apostolic Church, which opened its doors in Botswana last December, is set to host a show called ‘Saturday night with Apostle Simon Mokoena’.
The show will be held on March 28 at the Maitisong Theatre.
The audience can look forward to performances from church choirs, KTM choir,TshepoLesole as well as the man himself NtateMokoena.
With 10 gospel albums under his belt, the charismatic leader told Voice Entertainment his up-coming show is an event for all Batswana.
“I am of the view that collaborations, partnerships and talent mentoring can get us as Africans far. So this is not my event, it not my church’s event, it is an event for all of us,” he declared.
The church, which boasts four branches in Botswana and has a presencein all nine South African provinces, has a following of over a million worshippers.
“We have decided to bring on board TshepoLesole, who has amassed great respect in the Gospel world. There will also be a mass choir from KTM choir who will lead the performances on the night,” continued Mokoena.
The revered Apostle announced he intends to cover songs from all his albums on the night, including hits such as‘SedibaSela’, ‘Hake Kgunama’, ‘When I remember’ and ‘Ha Ntate a le teng’.
Touching on his spiritual journey, Mokoena revealed it began in the small village of QwaQwa in the Free State, South Africa, where he went to fast for 40 days and nights emulating Jesus Christ in the desert.
Tickets for the event are on sale for P300.
Serowe set for Love
Mlakhos Entertainment in conjunction with Serowe Wise Out Chillasare already warming up for Valentines Day with a night gig dubbed, Love Affair.
The show, which will take place at Raby Farm along Paje road on Sunday 2 February, will feature DJ Quinty, Swaps and other Serowe based DJs.
There will also be activities like swimming to escape the heat, or else revellers can kick back and chill in their camp chairs.
Tickets are selling P40 Early Bird, Standard is P50 and Kids P30.
Patrons buying tickets at the gate will part with P70.
Gates open at 1000hrs.
