Tonota Police are investigating a case in which a 53-year-old married man is believed to have committed suicide along the banks of the Tholotsane River on Friday morning.

Before ending it all, the Botswana Railways employee reportedly called his colleague, telling them he was overwhelmed by life’s problems and was planning to kill himself.

Although the police were quickly alerted, it proved to be too late, as Tonota Station Commander, Oteng Ngada, explained, “The colleague quickly phoned the man’s relatives, who alerted the police and a search was conducted.

“Unfortunately he was found hanging from a tree near the river. The deceased is from Tonota village in Mhakamme ward and was working in Francistown. He is survived by his wife and children.”

The superintendent urged those struggling emotionally to confide in someone they trust or else seek professional help to deal with their issues.

“Suicide is not the solution; it leaves children orphaned and relatives heartbroken,” stressed Ngada.

Staying in Tonota, and the search continues for a man who went missing on 3rd February.

40-year-old Edward Tshekiso was last seen leaving his mother’s place in Tonota three months ago, making the short journey to nearby Mosi cattlepost, where he worked as a herdman.

Although there were signs Tshekiso made it home, with his cellphone discovered perched atop a tree where he routinely kept it for network, he has not been seen since.

Despite an intensive search of the surrounding bush by both police and the community, there has been no trace of him and his whereabouts remain a mystery.