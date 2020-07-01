This week two youthful rappers who were once an item Ozi F Teddy and Sasa Klaas hurled insults at each other.

Ozi F Teddy accused Sasa Klaas of using her femininity to climb to the top and for music ratings.

This accusation got Shaya thinking of another rumor involving a female BDP Politician who is also accused by her better half of sleeping around.

The politician has denied the allegations but Shaya couldn’t shake off the thought of what could possibly be happening between these two very closely linked women and the men in their lives.

What curse could this be for these two women’s laundry to be aired in public?

Anyway Shaya is all for women support, Black Lives Matter and that Jazz.

Hard luck ladies!