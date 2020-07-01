Entertainment
Ozi F Teddy vs Sasa Klaas
This week two youthful rappers who were once an item Ozi F Teddy and Sasa Klaas hurled insults at each other.
Ozi F Teddy accused Sasa Klaas of using her femininity to climb to the top and for music ratings.
This accusation got Shaya thinking of another rumor involving a female BDP Politician who is also accused by her better half of sleeping around.
The politician has denied the allegations but Shaya couldn’t shake off the thought of what could possibly be happening between these two very closely linked women and the men in their lives.
What curse could this be for these two women’s laundry to be aired in public?
Anyway Shaya is all for women support, Black Lives Matter and that Jazz.
Hard luck ladies!
Sponsored ads
Survey Reveals that Class B Driving Licence is the most sought after
New Era college employees contribute P28.000.00 to National COVID-19 Pandmic Relief Fund
Suspected rapist pleads guilty
BERA cautions against unlawful sale of fuel
Ozi F Teddy vs Sasa Klaas
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
ATI beats the rap
DNA clears young woman of toddler’s murder
Fists fly as wife, daughter beat suspected mistress
Big guns poised for BPF switch?
ABSA-lutely broke
Zim assault victim deported
Makgalemele approaches Khama for a job
Gone to the dogs
Dottie releases Sengwe Se Teng
M Jein goes international
Celeb edition with Ozi F Teddy
Makaleng music fest donates to Pelaelo JSS
Things they say:
Little ngwana and village app
Botswana runs out of fuel
Makgalemele approaches Khama for a job
Big guns poised for BPF switch?
Expat businesses bleed the economy- Moswaane
ABSA-lutely broke
DNA clears young woman of toddler’s murder
Escaped criminal suspects nabbed
Zim assault victim deported
Suspected serial rapist nabbed
Fists fly as wife, daughter beat suspected mistress
Thieves assault and rob a Chinese couple
Lucky Sefalana customer wins a brand new car
ATI beats the rap
Suspected rapist pleads guilty
Gone to the dogs
BERA cautions against unlawful sale of fuel
Dottie releases Sengwe Se Teng
Ipelegeng has not been cancelled- Molale
M Jein goes international
Things they say:
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Research now big business and influencer
`How does it feel’ Episode 10
THE VOICE TODAY (17.02.20)
That’s murder, not ‘balls’ defense– court tells convict
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Botswana runs out of fuel
-
News4 days ago
Makgalemele approaches Khama for a job
-
Politics4 days ago
Big guns poised for BPF switch?
-
News4 days ago
ABSA-lutely broke
-
News4 days ago
DNA clears young woman of toddler’s murder
-
News6 days ago
Suspected serial rapist nabbed
-
News4 days ago
Zim assault victim deported
-
News4 days ago
Fists fly as wife, daughter beat suspected mistress