Pabloz festive Amapiano night

At the age of 22, Boago Farinah Montsiemang has firmly established herself as one of the country’s most sought-after models.

With her striking good looks, slender frame and beaming confidence, Montsiemang has all the attributes required to make it far in the cutthroat industry.

This week Celeb Edition visits the long-legged beauty for a brief insight into her glamorous world.

Q. You are a constant on local catwalks. Kindly take us through your journey in the modelling world.

Growing up I was nicknamed a model, maybe because of my skinny feature.

But I only started exploring my modelling career when I was 19 years old.

It was sort of a side hustle as I was still pursuing my degree.

My first break was through Empire BW modelling auditions back in 2017 and I became part of the agency for a year.

I decided to be a freelance model and later, in early 2018, started my own modelling agency with my partner, Laone Kothao, called The FOCI BW.

It is still growing.

At the moment I am still a freelancer model regardless and even started my own modelling classes. I coach aspiring models.

Q. Have you always wanted to be a model?

Definitely. With modelling I get to relax and be myself, my true authentic self!

Q. Which other career path might you have chosen?

I am pursuing two career paths at the moment and I have no regrets – that is modelling and becoming an Environmental Economist.

Q. Which event would you say was the highlight of your career so far?

Every event is different and unique but maybe I would put my head on the block and say The Empire BW F.A.M.E nights.

Q. What does it take for one to break into this toughest of industries?

The problem with most models in our country is that they get in with high expectations of making money and getting fame.

But the truth is the modelling industry in our country is still growing.

It is better you invest in yourself and try to outlast most models.

Get as much exposure as you can until you make it to the top and work on getting better and being unique at all times.

Q. We often hear stories of models being taken advantage of in order to get a break. Has that ever happened to you?

Yeah it happens a lot! Most people believe female models are cheap and desperate but you just have to respect yourself and set high standards.

Always put worthy ethics forward before joking around with people – only then will they will take you serious.

Q. Who do you look up to in the industry?

Honestly no one! I have a vision of what I want to achieve so I’m just focused on getting better every day.

Q. What is the one thing you do when no one is looking?

Dance around.

Q. What is trending on your playlist right now?

Khoisan – ‘Sananapo’.

Q. Traditional or White wedding?

I want BOTH!

Q. Tell us about the inspiration behind your last event music and fashion week?

Gabz Fashion and Music, it was a street wear edition.

It was simply inspired by the touch of old school vintage.

Q. Five things people don’t know about you?