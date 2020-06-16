Politics
PAC chairperson calls for its sitting
BUT IS IT NECCESSARY?
Member of Parliament for Selibe-Phikwe West, Dithapelo Keorapetse has written a letter to the Speaker of National Assembly, Phandu Skelemani requesting for the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to be allowed to sit in order to deal with a backlog of unexamined books of accounts of government from financial years 2018/2019 and 2019/2020.
In his letter dated, June 2nd 2020, Keorapetse suggested that the Speaker’s office or that of the Clerk, together with the Director of Health Services could assist the PAC to comply with all the health protocols whilst conducting its hearings.
The PAC Chairperson further stated in his letter that the committee hearings have in the past uncovered real and potential acts of unethical conduct, maladministration, mismanagement, corruption, fiscal and revenue crimes and recommended remedial measures.
The Voice Staffer, DANIEL CHIDA engaged different people including former and current Members of Parliament and Non Governmental Organisations to get their views on PAC and its need to sit.
Noah Salakae- Former MP for Gantsi North
It is true I have been reliably informed that Keorapetse has called for PAC to sit after two years of the committee being in a mute state but I do not think it is something one should read too much into because as far as I know PAC normally doesn’t sit during election year.
Even former chairperson, Abraham Kesupile attempted to convene a meting sometime back but MPs were busy campaigning and couldn’t attend. What I have also learnt is that what’s outstanding is financial year 2017/2018, because the books couldn’t examined in an election year.
Then 2018/2019, Auditor General hasn’t released her report, which could still be at the printers so PAC can only sit after the audit is complete and published. This is a matter of following procedure.
Botho Seboko- BOCONGO’s Executive Director
In the assessment of the 10th Parliament, I think the PAC did very well. It’s never too late to call for accountability, both from the PAC and those tasked to convene it.
We must demand accountability from the entire committee and seek an explanation to why PAC did not meet, better yet, why parliament stayed mum all this time.
Our hopes as Batswana are hinged on that Committee, we therefore urge those responsible to take tasks entrusted upon them seriously.
Goretetse Kekgonegile MP for Maun East
It’s very progressive of Keorapetse to be proactive in Parliamentary oversight mandate as PAC Chairperson.
There has been a two- year vacuum in which a lot has happened which the Executive must account for.
The Committee must work around the clock to push the two-year’s backlog and move into COVID-19 massive corruption dealings.
I have confidence in Keorapetse’s ability to expose and make the Executive account for corrupt practices being witnessed around the country.
Due to the vacuum, the country is building one million pula each nine cubicles toilets, Choppies is being given un-competed for tenders, millions of pulas are being spent in Ministers companies, the country is being downgraded in international gradings and South African companies are suing the country for unfulfilled financial obligations.
Sedirwa Kgoroba former MP for Mogoditshane
Yes and No. I will say No because it is a toothless dog whose statue deprives it of the necessary power.
However despite it being a toothless dog as it may be, at least it reveals some things, which might not otherwise come to the public domain
News
President Masisi must resign- BPF
The Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) is gravely concerned with the level of corruption that is fast becoming a pandemic in the country.
Even more alarming is the fact that reports linking the ruling party leadership to corrupt activities and shady business dealings reached President Mokgweetsi Masisi, who during the 2019 election campaign declared he would tackle corruption and mismanagement “bare-knuckled.
” Less than two years in office, Masisi seems to have acquired massive wealth overnight, with among other things, reported two ranches in Ghanzi and Sekoma. Along with newly acquired large chunks of land all over the country, he is now reported to be bidding for a government-owned ranch, Banyana Farms, undermining the set rules that disallow anyone with a ranch to partake in the bidding for any government-owned farm. Moreover, being among the shortlisted three farmers, Masisi’s position disadvantages other bidders.
The President’s business dealings and partnerships are of great concern and smack of State capture Gupta style. The revelation that Masisi is a business partner to Choppies CEO, Ramachandran Ottapathu is of grave concern, raising questions of how the President of the land can actively undertake business with controversial businessmen: whose operations (Choppies) have been a subject of investigation and even suspension from the Botswana Stock Exchange for not adhering to business ethics and accounting processes.
Just recently, Ram’s new business was said to have acquired P200 million funding from a government entity, the Botswana Development Corporation. And today we woke up to the news that the government has signed a P270 million pension deal, without tendering, with Choppies. This is a deal signed under the State of Public Emergency which gives the President unique powers to run the government.
It is not inconceivable to deduce that the State of Emergency, which was hurried through the special sitting of Parliament in March, was used, and will be abused to the benefit of the President.
The level of corruption has gone high during this period of SoE and Covid-19 pandemic has been a source of enrichment for the President, his cabinet, some in the BDP, and his business partners, who sadly are not indigenous Batswana, ‘Batswana ba sekei’ he claimed to fight for during electioneering. As the President and his partners have found a captive meal ticket through the crisis, Batswana continue to suffer in abject poverty, unemployment, and uncertainty. Repression is taking the route.
Just days into State of Public Emergency, opposition activists were arrested, tortured, and charged allegedly just for airing their views on the state of governance of the Covid-19 pandemic. This calls for concern as to how far the Masisi regime can go to silence dissent.
The recent blacklisting of Botswana by the European Union and economic outlook downgrading by the Moodys Rating Agency, under Masisi’s watch is a clear sign that our country is mismanaged.
Until and unless the rot and mismanagement of the economy are stopped, Botswana under Masisi is sliding into the dark periods of corruption, looting, and ultimately dictatorship.
It is in this regard that the BPF calls on President Masisi to resign with immediate effect. We also call on the civil society, opposition parties, the media, and patriots to stand up against all these ills and speak with one voice and say enough is enough.
Biggie Ganda Butale
President
Botswana Patriotic Front
Politics
Saleshando Slams Masisi
“I am dissapointed by president’s business deals but I am not surprised” Leader of opposition
Leader of Opposition (LOO) in parliament, Dumelang Saleshando says it is worrying for President Mokgweetsi Masisi to suddenly feature in numerous business dealings.
In an interview with The Voice on Tuesday, Saleshando who is also a Member of Parliament (MP) for Maun West said he is disappointed, but not surprised by Masisi’s sudden investments and business interests.
Saleshando made the comment after it emerged recently that the President has business interests in Arcee Holdings Limited where he holds 10 percent shareholding while the remaining 90 percent belongs to Ramachandran Ottapathu, Choppies Co-founder.
“The Presidential seat comes with influence, and you need to avoid using that influence for personal gain. What you need to try and do, is use that influence to change the state of economic affairs for everyone in the country for the better,” says Saleshando.
He posits that since Masisi became the president, his focus has been on wealth accumulation.
” He was never a businessman. There is no single business that you can name that he has run before he became the President. Why are big businesses now interested in Masisi’s shareholding? Is it because he has business acumen or ideas to run a business! The answer is no,” says Saleshando.
Instead, Saleshando argues that companies are interested in Masisi’s shareholding for leverage.
“When businesses apply for certain jobs or tenders, and the adjudicators see the president’s name appearing on the list of directors; it would affect how they would react to the application. It affects your appraisal; you don’t become as objective and independent because you are now talking of a head of state,” notes the opposition leader.
While some may say it is not legally wrong for a state president to get involved in private business deals, Saleshando says it is all about ethics and morality.
“The power of the office demand that the president stay away from other issues.” Saleshando points out.
Besides making inroads into the corporate sector, the president has also been showing fondness for farming by displaying his livestock on social media, and Saleshando has expressed surprise at Masisi’s sudden interest in farming, which he says has not always been Masisi’s hobby.
“That Sekoma farm he was parading recently full of cattle and farm managers, I doubt it was operational before he became Vice-president and he wasn’t a VP not too long ago. So, do you think it’s possible to establish a farm of that magnitude within that short space?” asks Saleshando who went on to explain that he knows many people who have been farmers for a very long time whose farms are not anywhere near to half of what Masisi was seen parading recently.
“If at all he acquired all that cattle and that farm during his presidency, we should all be worried,” says Saleshando, adding that the president has not been walking his corruption fight talk.
“He is not about Batswana or “Batswana ba sekei” as he purports. He is about self-interests. He is using the influence of his office to amass wealth,”Saleshando says.
Sponsored ads
Couple robbed, woman raped in bush attack
Unfriendly fire
Toddler tragically dies in burning house
Who cares?
GCC owed P7 million in billboards advertising
President Masisi must resign- BPF
PAC chairperson calls for its sitting
Corpse swap
Married woman sues ‘boyfriend’’s baby mama
Four teens from same school fall pregnant
Targeting a super spot
BAA back on track
Pay day for sports teachers
World champs for badminton official
Homecoming
BMC turnaround strategy unveiled
Elephants continue to die in the Delta
Face mask tender fight rocks Maun council
Maun old underground mortuary marked for tourism site
Looting halted
Murder suspects denied bail
Triple murder charges withdrawn against Diwanga
I will be starting to speak out- Khama
Sexual offences rose during lockdown
Tough times for Ipelegeng workers
APYL President steps down
Thabang in court for common nuisance
16 623 Ipelegeng workers on Covid-19 frontline
Toddler tragically dies in burning house
Couple robbed, woman raped in bush attack
Elephants continue to die in the Delta
Relegated teams unhappy with BFA decision to end league
BMC turnaround strategy unveiled
Homecoming
Targeting a super spot
Face mask tender fight rocks Maun council
Pay day for sports teachers
Maun old underground mortuary marked for tourism site
World champs for badminton official
BAA back on track
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Research now big business and influencer
`How does it feel’ Episode 10
THE VOICE TODAY (17.02.20)
That’s murder, not ‘balls’ defense– court tells convict
BURS raid car dealers
Trending
-
News20 hours ago
Toddler tragically dies in burning house
-
News3 hours ago
Couple robbed, woman raped in bush attack
-
News22 hours ago
Elephants continue to die in the Delta
-
Sports1 day ago
Relegated teams unhappy with BFA decision to end league
-
Business22 hours ago
BMC turnaround strategy unveiled
-
News22 hours ago
Homecoming
-
Sports22 hours ago
Targeting a super spot
-
News22 hours ago
Face mask tender fight rocks Maun council