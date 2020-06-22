News
PAC meetings called off indefinitely
The Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that were scheduled to commence this week have been suspended indefinitely.
The Chairman of the committee, Dithapelo Keorapetse, confirmed last week that the meetings will not take place.
“There will be no PAC,” he said in a brief response to our SMS inquiries on latest developments regarding the proceedings.
He would however not respond to any further enquiries on the matter.
Keorapetse had announced two weeks ago that the committee which is made up of 10 MPs was ready to start work, but was only waiting for the Speaker’s green light.
He said during the interview that the PAC had wanted to conduct its own investigation into the National Petroleum Fund (NPF) scandal which is before the courts, but was also waiting for the Attorney General to make a final decision on the matter.
Initially the AG had advised the PAC of the 11th Parliament not to go ahead with the investigation since it was likely to be in conflict with court proceedings.
The PAC was not able to sit last year since its members were busy preparing for the general elections and therefore it has a backlog.
The partial opening of the economy for fear of spreading COVID19 virus may be the reason for the indefinite suspension.
Meanwhile, efforts to get a comment from Speaker of the National Assembly or Clerk of the National Assembly Phandu Skelemani and Barbara Dithapo respectively were futile since morning.
News
Panic as contact tracing leads to police station
There was panic and confusion at Gaborone Central Police Station last Friday when the Contact Tracing team visited Central Police Station following detection of a new Covid 19 case.
An illegal immigrant woman who was tested as part of repatriation was found to be positive of Covid-19 and at the time her husband who was the immediate contact was in police custody for entering the country illegally .
He had been detained at Central Police Station holding cells awaiting his results.
Speaking to The Voice Online, Central Police Station Commander, Superintendent Mothusi Phadi confirmed the incident.
He said the suspect who is aged between 40 and 45 has since tested negative but he was taken for mandatory quarantine.
He said the other three inmates are also on quarantine. “Contact tracing team came to assess and ruled out the possibility of exposure by the officers and our clients. They assured us that there is nothing to worry about. He was tested during arrest and the results indicate he was negative and it is just that his close contact being the wife tested positive,” said Phadi .
During his update on Friday, Director of Health Services- Dr Malaki Tshipayagae said the case was possibly a local transmission.
He said the lady who is a nursing mother was admitted at Sir Ketumile Teaching Hospital.
He said of the five active cases three are Batswana while two are foreigners who will be repatriated to their countries.
News
Matsha tragedy trial begins in July
Seventeen witnesses for state, three for defence
Nearly five years after the infamous Matsha tragedy that claimed the lives of nine students in a road accident, trial against the truck driver, Dogi Thoomadi, is set to commence next month.
About twenty witnesses have been lined up to testify in the case, with the state intending to call seventeen and the accused calling three witnesses.
During the initial case conference management this week, the defence attorney- Temperance Ketshabile, said the first witness will be the accused, Dogi Thoomadi, while the other two witnesses will be students, Sentlogele Podidiaroma and Montshwari Baitlhophi.
The Prosecutor from Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) Farayi Mahwite had earlier on told the court that they are likely to call 17 witnesses.
43-year-old Thoomadi, a driver at Letlhakeng Sub District Council, is facing nine counts of causing death by reckless driving.
The tragedy occurred in November 2015 when a truck transporting Matsha College students overturned, killing five students on the spot while four more later succumbed to injuries, bringing the total number of fatalities to nine.
The students were returning home after their Form 5 examinations at Matsha College in Kang.
The truck sustained damages that included deep dents at the front, dents on the body’s rails, missing windows together with windscreen and burst rear tyre.
According to summary of the case, the truck was overloaded with 126 passengers with their luggage each, instead of its carrying capacity of 56 passengers.
“The driver drove the said vehicle knowing well that it was dangerously overloaded. He also knew that the rear left tyre had overheated and was likely to burst any time. He applied brakes after the tyre burst knowing it to be dangerous to do so,” the summary read in part.
Particulars of offence are that on November 13th, 2015 at Dutlwe along Morwamosu- Letlhakeng road in Kweneng District the accused recklessly drove a Hino truck registered B577 AOI and thereby causing the deaths of Olebogeng Ngakaagae, Joyce Tsogwane, Sekhuto Mmualebe, Olebile Mosielele,Irene Molebeledi, Barati Phetolo, Neo Kealotswe, Lydia Gakelebone and Oreeditse Kebopelwang.
It is alleged that the truck had been scheduled to transport some of the students but when it arrived at school, the students, even those who were excluded, forced themselves into the truck and none of the school authorities including the driver, checked the load of the truck and the sitting arrangement of the students.
However, Molepolole Magistrate Rosemary Khuto has scheduled trial dates for July 23th and 24th as well as August 5th to 7th, 2020.
Sponsored ads
PAC meetings called off indefinitely
Panic as contact tracing leads to police station
Matsha tragedy trial begins in July
Companies, individuals urged to use BeSafe app
Boitumelo Foundation reaches out to Ramotswa
FNBB Foundation and KPS Hygiene start fumigation of public places
Blue Jacket Street photographers charged
Uncle rapes niece, 12
Man remanded for stabbing girlfriend
Thabang pleads not guilty to ‘common nuisance’
Drowned fishermen retrieved
BoB maintains the Bank Rate at 4.25 percent
Siviya Community hands over Covid-19 project
Tutume hospital accused of corruption
Couple robbed, woman raped in bush attack
Unfriendly fire
Toddler tragically dies in burning house
Who cares?
GCC owed P7 million in billboards advertising
President Masisi must resign- BPF
Couple robbed, woman raped in bush attack
Toddler tragically dies in burning house
Unfriendly fire
Tutume hospital accused of corruption
Man remanded for stabbing girlfriend
Thabang pleads not guilty to ‘common nuisance’
Uncle rapes niece, 12
Siviya Community hands over Covid-19 project
Drowned fishermen retrieved
Corpse swap
BoB maintains the Bank Rate at 4.25 percent
President Masisi must resign- BPF
Blue Jacket Street photographers charged
Who cares?
BMC turnaround strategy unveiled
Elephants continue to die in the Delta
Homecoming
Four teens from same school fall pregnant
Married woman sues ‘boyfriend’’s baby mama
Relegated teams unhappy with BFA decision to end league
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Research now big business and influencer
`How does it feel’ Episode 10
THE VOICE TODAY (17.02.20)
That’s murder, not ‘balls’ defense– court tells convict
BURS raid car dealers
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Man remanded for stabbing girlfriend
-
News4 days ago
Thabang pleads not guilty to ‘common nuisance’
-
News3 days ago
Uncle rapes niece, 12
-
News4 days ago
Drowned fishermen retrieved
-
News2 days ago
Blue Jacket Street photographers charged
-
Business2 days ago
FNBB Foundation and KPS Hygiene start fumigation of public places
-
News1 day ago
Boitumelo Foundation reaches out to Ramotswa
-
Business1 day ago
Companies, individuals urged to use BeSafe app