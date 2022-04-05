Little Paws Garden in Palapye is the place to be this Easter Holidays.

SoundBoys Entertainment will host a couple of DJs on the 15th in what is dubbed Palapye Easter Picnic and Family Fun Day.

The young social media sensation Chong chong will be the star attraction at the kiddies corner, while MCs Vivie, Mtizah and B.O.B(O Ngwana) will be directing the proceedings.

An impressive line-up of DJs include Khonga Roots, Rota, Luu, Taylor, Copahead, Ngwazi, FME DJs, Missy, Doskideep and many others.

Kids pay P50, P100 for general ticket or P150 at the gate.