Entertainment
Palapye Easter Picnic
Little Paws Garden in Palapye is the place to be this Easter Holidays.
SoundBoys Entertainment will host a couple of DJs on the 15th in what is dubbed Palapye Easter Picnic and Family Fun Day.
The young social media sensation Chong chong will be the star attraction at the kiddies corner, while MCs Vivie, Mtizah and B.O.B(O Ngwana) will be directing the proceedings.
An impressive line-up of DJs include Khonga Roots, Rota, Luu, Taylor, Copahead, Ngwazi, FME DJs, Missy, Doskideep and many others.
Kids pay P50, P100 for general ticket or P150 at the gate.
Trending
-
News7 days ago
Petty thief gets six lashes on bare buttocks
-
News7 days ago
The country is in chaos already- Khama
-
News5 days ago
Police investigate murder/suicide incident
-
News1 day ago
More charges for SADC robbery suspects
-
Business2 days ago
Import ban a hot potato as businesses collapse
-
Sports6 days ago
Olympic Solidarity Scholarship divide athletes
-
Sports6 days ago
Junior squash team takes on the world
-
Sports1 day ago
Dinaledi underprepared
-
News1 day ago
Masoko eyes Maun West
-
Sports1 day ago
The fading glory of foreign-based football stars