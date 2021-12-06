Palesa to shine at Miss World Top Model Fashion Show

Connect with us

Miss Botswana Palesa Molefe will today compete at the Miss World Top Model Fashion Show.

She will be wearing her national costume. This costume is also judged and if it wins, the designer gets a prize.

Speaking to The Voice Online, Miss Botswana Chief organiser, Kaone Moremong, said this is a fast track event and further appealed to Batswana and other well-wishers to vote for Palesa by liking all her pictures uploaded on online platforms as it increases her chances of being in the top 30.

“The gown has been designed by Mumsy Oremeng of Versatile Creations. It is a 3 piece outfit of a boob-tube top made of leather, with a traditional Botswana inspired short leather skirt and an oversized cape, with an overlapping shoulder detail. The inspiration of the gown is based upon women not only being caregivers at family level, but rather being national builders. Their impact on the growth of the economy, the strength they possess and their ability to turn dreams into reality,” said Moremong.

She said they have been informed that the show will be available on YouTube as a delayed broadcast hopefully by tomorrow.

Giving an update on the talent show finals that were held yesterday, Moremong said they trust the Botswana queen gave a show to remember at Miss World. She said they are still waiting for the top 10 results and urged people to continue voting.

‘The growth of the likes/follows on both the Miss World – Botswana Page and Palesa Molefe Page is very crucial in vote counts. Remember that the comments, shares and likes on the Miss World Botswana Page posts are counted as votes. All likes on Mobster, counting from after the Head To Head video was uploaded on YouTube are added to the H2H votes. Watch the Group 8 Head to Head Challenge on the Miss World YouTube channel and comment ‘Botswana’.

  1. Magdeline Ntota

    December 6, 2021 at 9:22 pm

    Botswana

  2. Oaboloka K Mogaadile

    December 6, 2021 at 9:26 pm

    Botswana 🇧🇼🇧🇼

  3. lesang nkele

    December 6, 2021 at 10:36 pm

    Go Pally 🇧🇼🇧🇼🇧🇼🇧🇼we r behind you

  4. Utlwanang Mahalelo

    December 6, 2021 at 10:51 pm

    Botswana🇧🇼

