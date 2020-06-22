News
Panic as contact tracing leads to police station
There was panic and confusion at Gaborone Central Police Station last Friday when the Contact Tracing team visited Central Police Station following detection of a new Covid 19 case.
An illegal immigrant woman who was tested as part of repatriation was found to be positive of Covid-19 and at the time her husband who was the immediate contact was in police custody for entering the country illegally .
He had been detained at Central Police Station holding cells awaiting his results.
Speaking to The Voice Online, Central Police Station Commander, Superintendent Mothusi Phadi confirmed the incident.
He said the suspect who is aged between 40 and 45 has since tested negative but he was taken for mandatory quarantine.
He said the other three inmates are also on quarantine. “Contact tracing team came to assess and ruled out the possibility of exposure by the officers and our clients. They assured us that there is nothing to worry about. He was tested during arrest and the results indicate he was negative and it is just that his close contact being the wife tested positive,” said Phadi .
During his update on Friday, Director of Health Services- Dr Malaki Tshipayagae said the case was possibly a local transmission.
He said the lady who is a nursing mother was admitted at Sir Ketumile Teaching Hospital.
He said of the five active cases three are Batswana while two are foreigners who will be repatriated to their countries.
Matsha tragedy trial begins in July
Seventeen witnesses for state, three for defence
Nearly five years after the infamous Matsha tragedy that claimed the lives of nine students in a road accident, trial against the truck driver, Dogi Thoomadi, is set to commence next month.
About twenty witnesses have been lined up to testify in the case, with the state intending to call seventeen and the accused calling three witnesses.
During the initial case conference management this week, the defence attorney- Temperance Ketshabile, said the first witness will be the accused, Dogi Thoomadi, while the other two witnesses will be students, Sentlogele Podidiaroma and Montshwari Baitlhophi.
The Prosecutor from Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) Farayi Mahwite had earlier on told the court that they are likely to call 17 witnesses.
43-year-old Thoomadi, a driver at Letlhakeng Sub District Council, is facing nine counts of causing death by reckless driving.
The tragedy occurred in November 2015 when a truck transporting Matsha College students overturned, killing five students on the spot while four more later succumbed to injuries, bringing the total number of fatalities to nine.
The students were returning home after their Form 5 examinations at Matsha College in Kang.
The truck sustained damages that included deep dents at the front, dents on the body’s rails, missing windows together with windscreen and burst rear tyre.
According to summary of the case, the truck was overloaded with 126 passengers with their luggage each, instead of its carrying capacity of 56 passengers.
“The driver drove the said vehicle knowing well that it was dangerously overloaded. He also knew that the rear left tyre had overheated and was likely to burst any time. He applied brakes after the tyre burst knowing it to be dangerous to do so,” the summary read in part.
Particulars of offence are that on November 13th, 2015 at Dutlwe along Morwamosu- Letlhakeng road in Kweneng District the accused recklessly drove a Hino truck registered B577 AOI and thereby causing the deaths of Olebogeng Ngakaagae, Joyce Tsogwane, Sekhuto Mmualebe, Olebile Mosielele,Irene Molebeledi, Barati Phetolo, Neo Kealotswe, Lydia Gakelebone and Oreeditse Kebopelwang.
It is alleged that the truck had been scheduled to transport some of the students but when it arrived at school, the students, even those who were excluded, forced themselves into the truck and none of the school authorities including the driver, checked the load of the truck and the sitting arrangement of the students.
However, Molepolole Magistrate Rosemary Khuto has scheduled trial dates for July 23th and 24th as well as August 5th to 7th, 2020.
Boitumelo Foundation reaches out to Ramotswa
Boitumelo Foundation on recently reached out to Ramotswa community with a donation of 250 blankets.
The Foundation, which is the brainchild of Choppies co-founder, Ramachandran Ottapathu, donated the blankets which will be shared among Bamalete Lutheran Hospital, Ramotswa Centre for the Deaf and clinics in Mogobane and Otse.
Speaking at the handover ceremony in Ramotswa last Wednesday, Kgosi Mosadi Seboko of Bamalete said the blankets will come in handy in the hospitals as they mostly rely on government with the help other times proving not enough.
Kgosi Seboko said after careful consideration, they chose hospitals as they wanted to help relieve government of the heavy burden.
“What is more worrying is that we are in winter season which is a period of flu and we can also not ignore the fact that we have a pandemic as well, that is why we chose to pass part of the donation to the hospitals,” said Kgosi Seboko.
As a result, 100 blankets were donated to Bamalete Lutheran Hospital.
Furthermore, Kgosi Seboko said they also chose to donate a portion of the blankets to Ramotswa Centre for the Deaf which houses 90 learners.
The remaining 10 blankets were donated to Mogobane and Otse clinics.
Boitumelo Foundation Board of Trustees Chairperson, Matshidiso Masire said the Foundation was formed in order to assist Batswana.
Masire said they had made an assessment on how to assist Balete and the decided to donating blankets.
“At first we had said we would donate 200 blankets, but after we heard the hospital needed 100 blankets, we increased the number to 250,” said Masire.
Beneficiaries of the extra 50 blankets are yet to be identified and Kgosi Seboko said they will be identified within the village and have the blankets handed out to them.
