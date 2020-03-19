Pastor accused of raping step-daughter

Village Magistrate Mmoloki Sibanda this Tuesday remanded in jail Assemblies of Independent Ministries of Botswana church, Pastor Aaron Chikonga who is accused of rape.

The Court heard that on or about July 2011 until 2020 the accused person allegedly sexually abused his step daughter.

Chikonga’s victim was eight years of age then and she is now 17.

It is alleged the victim reported to Gaborone West Police over the weekend.

State Prosecutor Inspector Phale asked court not to grant the accused bail because this is a fresh matter and they have just started the investigations so they need more time.

He said the investigating officer has not registered statements of all the witnesses. The prosecution was also waiting for the doctor’s report.

“The matter was reported over the weekend and the complainant claims she has been sexually abused from nine years back so it will take time to complete the investigations. The other issue is that the accused stays at the same house with the complainant as he is married to her mother. If he is to be released on bail, where will he stay? We do not want him to interfere with our investigations,” Phale said.

When asked if he had anything to say the 49-year-old Chikonga pleaded with court to grant him bail.

He said the complainant and his wife stay at his house that he was given by the congregation and that they should be evicted.

Magistrate Sibanda considered the prosecution’s plea to have the accused remanded in custody to give them enough time to complete their investigations.

She said this is also a sensitive matter that involves a minor and that it requires thorough investigations.