News
Patience will pay!
Kromberg workers told to wait for mediation date at Labour
Over 2, 000 disgruntled Kromberg & Schubert employees, who temporarily downed tools in a peaceful but powerful demonstration on Monday, have been told to wait for a date to be set for arbitration with their employer.
In scenes broadcast live across the country, the entire Kromberg workforce refused to go to work in protest against poor working relations with management.
Finances were also highlighted as a concern, with some workers claiming to have been paid just P218. 47 for the month of June.
With their grievances registered with the Department of Labour, the unhappy workers have been told to wait for the mediation process at the Labour department.
Speaking on behalf of his colleagues during the demonstrations, which lasted from early morning until mid-day, Kabo Johane revealed their complaints with company management date back six years; Covid-19 has simply exacerbated matters.
“We are trying to raise our issues as Kromberg workers towards management. We have a lot of issues which we have long raised but have not been addressed,” explained Johane, adding that since the outbreak of Covid-19 workers were only getting a slither of their basic salaries.
However, Johane stressed their actions were not aimed at fighting the organisation – responsible for producing specialised wiring systems for the automotive industry – but to get management to listen to their complaints.
“We are not fighting, we want to have a conversation with management, ask them questions and get the answers,” said the agitated Johane, who revealed the workers’ complaints are mainly over poor working relations and unsatisfactory working conditions.
“It always makes things easier if we could sit down as both employees and the employer so that we can iron out any impeding issue,” he concluded hopefully.
Meanwhile, Head of Labour Inspection at the Department of Labour, Tshenolo Ratshosa advised the employees to follow the right procedures to have their grievances addressed.
Moreover, he pointed out it was unlawful for the employees to engage in industrial actions as it is prohibited by the current State of Emergency regulations.
Ratshosa said since the matter has been taken to the labour department, the workers should wait for a date to be set for mediation to take place between the warring parties.
If a resolution is not reached, they are advised to approach the Industrial Court.
Sponsored ads
Panic in Chanoga after corona rears ugly head
A mokoro poler’s cry
What would Seretse say?
Suspected ‘baby dumpers’ further remanded
The dating game
On the money trail
Facebook posts generate small fortune for Maun community
Judge’s son in court for domestic violence
Patience will pay!
Stand up and be counted!
Tug of war
Young suspect remanded for theft
BPF to table a motion of no confidence on Masisi
Moti leaves UDC drowning in debt
BFA election hopefuls cry foul
Man allegedly kills and burns lover
ATI’s animated demonstrator
Entertainment’s elite division
Tarzolisters’ tantalizing new track
Chiliza delegates Billy
Suspected rapist pleads guilty
ATI beats the rap
Ozi F Teddy vs Sasa Klaas
BERA cautions against unlawful sale of fuel
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
Survey Reveals that Class B Driving Licence is the most sought after
New Era college employees contribute P28.000.00 to National COVID-19 Pandmic Relief Fund
Government apologises to Scorpions
Only 3 out of 24 listed are companies led by women
Double murder suspect denied bail
Moswaane hits dead end with OP petition
Dutlwe Chief remanded for stabbing girlfriend
Legwale’s case postponed
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Facebook posts generate small fortune for Maun community
The dating game
Stand up and be counted!
Panic in Chanoga after corona rears ugly head
On the money trail
Judge’s son in court for domestic violence
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Research now big business and influencer
Trending
-
News5 days ago
Suspected rapist pleads guilty
-
Business5 days ago
BERA cautions against unlawful sale of fuel
-
Sponsored Content3 days ago
Survey Reveals that Class B Driving Licence is the most sought after
-
Sponsored Content3 days ago
New Era college employees contribute P28.000.00 to National COVID-19 Pandmic Relief Fund
-
News1 day ago
Government apologises to Scorpions
-
Business2 days ago
Only 3 out of 24 listed are companies led by women
-
News1 day ago
Double murder suspect denied bail
-
News1 day ago
Moswaane hits dead end with OP petition