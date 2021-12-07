Peermont’s new GM takes charge

This week, Meet the Boss features 46-year-old Keletso Bogatsu, the new General Manager (GM) at Peermont Global Botswana.

Appointed to the hot seat in November, the Gaborone native’s position puts her in charge of operations at Grand Palm, Mondior and Metcourt.

Backed by a quarter-of-a-centaury’s worth of experience in the hospitality industry, including stints in South Africa and Nigeria, Bogatsu has no doubt she is the right woman to take the Peermont brand to new heights in Botswana…..

Congratulations on your recent promotion – please shed a little light on what exactly your role as the Peermont Global Botswana GM involves?

Thank you very much.

My new role is to lead and inspire a very young Team of future leaders.

But in a nutshell, it entails the Management of three properties in Botswana: Grand Palm (Walmont, GP Casino, GICC and Metcourt Inn), Mondior and Metcourt Francistown.

My role is to manage the business and achieve the set goals in terms of operational and financial requirements.

It involves making sure that the Team is inspired to achieve the goals and ensuring our guests are guaranteed exceptional and exciting stays at our properties.

Briefly take us through your professional journey before joining the Peermont Group?

The journey in the Hospitality and Leisure sector started with Protea Hotels in 1996.

I was enrolled as an in-service trainee through the Wits Hotel School for a four-year Diploma in Hotel Management.

Post-Graduation, I stayed and worked in various Protea Hotels and got involved as part of the Opening Team for Protea Hotel Wanderers and later with African Pride Melrose Arch, the first of the 5-Star Protea Brands.

After that, I went up to Protea Hotel Mahikeng in the North West to become the first black female General Manager for the Group at 32 years of age.

I left Protea Hotels after being with them for 20 years.

I then worked for a Hotel Group called Mantis that was responsible for developing a 5-Star hotel in Abuja, Nigeria – and I worked on the project as a Development General Manager and managed the hotel for a further six months post opening.

And your journey with Peermont?

My journey with Peermont, a Gaming company that incorporates Hospitality as an offering, started in August 2018 as an Operations Manager – Grand Palm.

I was subsequently elevated to the position of General Manager – Botswana in November of 2021, taking care of three properties: Grand Palm, a complex which includes two hotels, a casino, seven restaurants, Gaborone International Convention Centre aka GICC; Mondior, which includes a hotel and a restaurant outlet, and Metcourt Francistown, which includes a hotel, casino and a restaurant.

Wow, quite the responsibility! So, as the new GM, what are your immediate areas of focus?

Number one on my list is to bring back Peermont Botswana from the hurt that was caused by the pandemic, importantly so by using the technology that has been made available by the company.

The number two goal is to bring the properties in Botswana to operate as one, under the banner of Peermont Global Botswana – meaning all the processes, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) etc. need to be aligned.

In a career full of highs, what do you consider your proudest accomplishment?

The highlight of my career is being able to host multiple Presidents at the GICC… and most recently being elevated to the position of GM for Botswana Peermont Hotels!

How about the lowest?

Going up the ladder will always create opportunities for obstacles.

I am lucky in the sense that I don’t focus on the obstacles.

More than half the time, I only realise that there was one when I have already gone past it.

What exciting initiatives can customers look forward to as the festive season approaches?

Lots of promotions and events catered to different markets.

We pride ourselves in providing exciting times, and this festive season will be filled with such, with Covid-19 protocols in place of course.

In terms of client retention, what incentives does Peermont Global Botswana have in place to ensure customer loyalty?

Our Winners Circle Loyalty program is packed with exclusive discounts and offers geared at offering our loyal customers added value when they transact with us and our partners.

Sign up is Free.

We recently introduced the lowest hotel rate at P499 exclusive to Winners Circle Members only – now that’s a bargain!

On a personal note, away from work, what keeps you busy?

My favorite past-time , and has been for the past eight years, is Motor Bikes.

I own an M90 Suzuki Boulevard and weekends are set aside for this hobby.

PERSONAL PROFILE

FULL NAMES: Keletso Bogatsu

PLACE OF BIRTH: Gaborone

DATE OF BIRTH: 4 April 1975

MENTOR: Mr Clive Taverner

DREAM HOLIDAY DESTINATION: Anywhere in Africa

CAR DRIVING: Toyota

FAVOURITE FOOD: Lasagne

FAVOURITE DRINK: Cranberry juice

WHAT MAKES YOU ANGRY: Dishonesty