Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Petty criminal spared the rod

By

Published

WATCH: The Court of Appeal has set aside nine strokes of the cane that were to be administered on petty criminal, Temogo Radidiba (white attire), who is serving a 10-year jail term for different crimes, including burglary and theft.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

News

State explains reasons for Matsheka’s further detention

In an urgent application filed by Member of Parliament (MP) for Lobatse, Thapelo Matsheka’s, wife, Veronica Matsheka at the Lobatse high Court yesterday, the...

3 days ago

News

High Court condemns Matsheka’s detention

WATCH: In case you missed yesterday’s High Court judgement when Justice Gaolapelwe Ketlogetswe ruled against the detention of Lobatse Member of Parliament (MP) Thapelo...

2 days ago

Business

UB produces blended biodiesel

WATCH: A research by the Faculty of Engineering at University of Botswana has produced a blended biodiesel that is said to be much cheaper...

1 day ago

Politics

Vice president embarrassed me – Kgathi

Former Minister of Defence and Botswana Democratic (BDP) Deputy Secretary General, Shaw Kgathi, has thrown his name in the hat for the Secretary General...

12 hours ago

News

‘Somehow I survived!’

Passenger relives horror A3 crash that killed 16. “Piercing screams of dying people and those in pain were the only sounds one could hear...

12 hours ago

Latest News

Payless…Pay later

Supermarket launches grocery coupon scheme Payless Supermarket has launched a grocery coupon scheme which will allow customers to buy food commodities on credit and...

12 hours ago

News

Innocence and guilt

Father strangles son then commits suicide A Tutume family have been ripped apart by a suspected murder-suicide which left a little boy dead and...

12 hours ago

News

Good riddance

Kopong ‘hitman’ locked up for a decade An alleged hitman who was hired to kill a teacher in Kopong has been locked up for...

13 hours ago

Politics

A fight for Letlhakeng/Lephephe constituency

BDP MP reports councillor for threat to kill Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Letlhakeng Sub-District Council Chairperson also Councillor for Mantshwabisi, Meshack Tshenyego, has appeared...

12 hours ago
I don't like cricket... but some love it! I don't like cricket... but some love it!

News

I don’t like cricket… but some love it!

Cricket lovers were a happy lot on Tuesday following Zimbabwe’s victory. It was actually breaking news and I immediately thought of my charming Sub...

12 hours ago

News

Killer doctor on the run

Help us find Dr. Rowland A purported Neuro Surgeon Specialist, Dr. Thabo Rowland, is a wanted man. At least 25 people are looking for...

4 hours ago
Advertisement