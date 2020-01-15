Petty thief confesses to stealing alcohol

“Nyatsi is rubbing the affair in my face”

– wife “I’m divorcing her- Mathoothe

The estranged wife of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Serowe North, Baratiwa Mathoothe has lamented the traumatic treatment that her husband’s mistress has been subjecting her to lately.

Unami Mathoothe, 39, has revealed that although she has known about the BPF MP’s affair with a younger woman for the past two years, the mistress, Mmaontle Nicole Phoge, 33. was never rude towards her until soon after his election victory in October.

“ Before elections I knew about their affair but they did not flaunt it all over the place as if he is not married, so I left them alone. But Soon after he won, she quit her job as a nursing orderly at Sekgoma Memorial hospital and followed him to Avani hotel in Gaborone where she unashamedly and openly frolicked with him in public.”

Unami said she was pushed to speak out about the torture her husband of 12 years was meting out to her by an incident that happened at the Born and Raised music show in Serowe where the two love cheats arrived together.

“ His mistress went out of her way to inflict emotional pain on me by passionately kissing him and dancing provocatively with him in front of me while screaming the words, “ Soka ba #n&*e! That was the final straw and at that moment I knew I had to speak out so she can stop disrespecting and going out of her way to hurt me,” said the traumatized wife who was engaged to provide décor at the festival.

Unami further spoke of how she was shocked to hear her husband lying during the elections debates last year that he was not married.

“ Our 12-year- old civil marriage has not been nullified. He has never served me with divorce papers. My life is actually at a standstill because I cannot do some things without his consent. I hear my husband is fond of telling people that he is divorcing me because I cannot give him children but he has not done anything to establish the cause of the problem. What if he is the infertile one? She asked.

When contacted for a comment 43- year old Mathoothe confirmed that he has moved on with his life and that he has an affair.

He admitted that he has moved out of the matrimonial home and went on to explain that him and his wife have been on separation since 2017. He said an agreement was reached at a family meeting that they must separate.

“I am wondering why she is involving the media in our family affairs because it will not change anything. This is just to damage my reputation as a leader. She has also moved on and seeing someone and I am not bothered. I do not want to go into details because some of the things are not to be shared publicly and I respect both our families. Divorce process is on, my lawyers are handling it, it is just that I have been busy with elections campaign and also there was an issue of property. I am meeting her this week to discuss how we share our property and I will be out of her life,” said Mathoothe.

The mistress could not be reached for a comment.