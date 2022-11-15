Phakalane road temporarily closed

The Phakalane turn off is currently closed following an accident involving a train and a truck which caused one of the wagons to derail.

The North-bound goods train was carrying bags of cement and according to Botswana Police spokesperson, Dipheko Motube, the quantum of damages is yet to be established

“There were four people on board the train and at the moment, they are still trapped in the train and we have not established the extent of their injuries. However, police officers and paramedics are at the scene to try and rescue the situation. Furthermore, I urge motorists to find alternative routes into Phakalane until further notice,” said Motube.