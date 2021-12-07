Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

“Phumaphi stole my farm”

By

Published

IN LAND DISPUTE: Phumaphi

Old man accuses former Judge of forging his signature in land dispute

Francistown Land Tribunal President, Bannister Mokakangwe, has dismissed a matter in which former High Court Judge, Mphapi Passevil Phumaphi is accused of fraudulently acquiring land in Borolong.

In a matter that did not go to trial, Mokakangwe ruled that the case was not properly before court and thus was left with no choice but to dismiss it.

The complainant, Modise Ntwaagae, an elderly gentleman in his 70s, revealed that in 2008, he entered into a contractual agreement with Phumaphi with the intent to sell his farm.

“I had three pieces of land, and the agreement was for Phumaphi to buy only one piece. To my surprise, he fenced all three plots. The gardens were never included in the deal, as in fact the other garden belongs to my child,” he told court.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The agreement was P400, 000 for the 9.5h plot, not the garden as he claims,” insisted Ntwaagae.

The frail elder, who had no legal representation, told court he has been knocking on Ngwato and Tonota Sub Landboard doors for ‘many years’ without success.

“I’ve written letters to them, and I’ve arrived at a conclusion that they’re afraid of Phumaphi,” he said.

Although he admitted to signing the contract without reading it, Ntwaagae maintained his verbal agreement with the internationally renowned judge was over the 9.5h plot only.

The old man added that while he failed to thoroughly study the contract before signing, he’s certain no transfer process ever took place.

“He’s not telling the truth that transfer of plots is final. How’s that possible without my signature? He forged my signature, and he should show me proof,” charged Ntwaagae.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Interjecting, Mokakangwe asked the complainant whether he knew the implications of his signature on the contract.

“You’ve signed. Do you know what that means?” he asked.

“What do you want, since it shows you sold the dairy farm?” enquired Mokakangwe.

“I do not dispute that, but I’m telling this court that I’ve never discussed the other two plots, Phumaphi knows that,” Ntwaagae reiterated.

In his defence, Phumaphi, who was also representing himself, said transfer of the disputed plots was done at Marapong Landboard immediately after the transaction.

“He sold the three plots at P300, 000 and P100, 000 [for the two gardens]. I later bought other neighbouring plots and have consolidated them to become one plot,” Phumaphi told court.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The property was transferred to me, surveyed and he has been fully paid. I just came here to comply with court but I don’t think there’s case,” he added.

Before dismissing the matter, Mokakangwe advised Ntwaagae to follow the right channels in registering his complaint. He explained he should start with the sub land board, then the main land board before coming to the Tribunal.

“You’ve skipped two stages. This matter is not here procedurally so is dismissed,” he concluded.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Make me DIS boss!

Mokgware’s alleged ultimatum to BDP head-hunters It seems President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s apparent attempts to lure retired Major General, Pius Mokgware back to the ruling...

20 hours ago

Entertainment

Palesa to shine at Miss World Top Model Fashion Show

Miss Botswana Palesa Molefe will today compete at the Miss World Top Model Fashion Show. She will be wearing her national costume. This costume...

2 days ago

News

Mmopane cash heist suspects remanded in custody

Two men accused of attempted armed robbery which occurred at Engen filing station in Mmopane were this morning arraigned before a Broadhurst magistrates court....

2 days ago
Dolls with a difference Dolls with a difference

Entertainment

Dolls with a difference

Changing the narrative with a touch of colour For many little girls growing up, their first best friend will be a doll. As well...

15 hours ago
A formidable foundation A formidable foundation

Business

A formidable foundation

MCM launches Motheo Project With power cuts seemingly on the rise, becoming a frustratingly regular occurrence, Morupule Coal Mine (MCM) are confident its Motheo...

20 hours ago

News

Rape in police cell

The state has withdrawn rape charges against a 30-year-old Motswana man who allegedly raped a Zimbabwean woman inside Maun police station holding cells in...

20 hours ago
Debswana Pension fund shines bright Debswana Pension fund shines bright

Business

Debswana Pension fund shines bright

Edges ever closer to P10 billion mark Debswana Pension Fund (DPF) continues to go from strength to strength, enjoying a sparkling 2021 that has...

20 hours ago
Peermont’s new GM takes charge Peermont’s new GM takes charge

Business

Peermont’s new GM takes charge

This week, Meet the Boss features 46-year-old Keletso Bogatsu, the new General Manager (GM) at Peermont Global Botswana. Appointed to the hot seat in...

20 hours ago
UNWELCOME DEVELOPMENT: Those travelling to Zim can expect a frosty welcome UNWELCOME DEVELOPMENT: Those travelling to Zim can expect a frosty welcome

International

Horrible homecoming

Festive season plans for Zimbos living outside the country have literally been thrown in disarray because of new measures put in place to avert...

20 hours ago
DOWNHEARTED: Mbulawa DOWNHEARTED: Mbulawa

Politics

Cracks emerge in BDP’s game plan to win North West

Botswana Democratic Party (BDP)’s strategy to go into the 2024 general elections in the North West region with a compromise deal brokered by the...

20 hours ago
A niche in knitting A niche in knitting

Business

A niche in knitting

Mother and daughter team-up on Woolaholic Sitting at home with nothing to do, her brilliant mind restless and her fingers itchy, Florence Manase retrieved...

20 hours ago

News

Chobe’s land dilemma

*Over 4, 098ha needed for residential plots *Over 24 000 people on the waiting list Chobe Land Board has found itself caught between a...

20 hours ago
Chobe concessions available for citizens Chobe concessions available for citizens

Business

Chobe concessions available for citizens

A recently adopted land policy by government has opened doors for citizens to acquire concessions in the wildlife rich Chobe District. According to the...

20 hours ago
Berry's big break Berry's big break

Entertainment

Berry’s big break

Berry Heart Creations gets Swahili Fashion Week slot Local poet-cum-fashion designer, Kootshepile Motseonageng, or Berry Heart as she is known to the masses, has...

20 hours ago
LAID TO REST: Keagile LAID TO REST: Keagile

News

From the water to the soil

Maitengwe mourn as drowned youth laid to rest Tears flowed freely in Maitengwe on Tuesday afternoon as a popular youth from the village was...

20 hours ago
Back to Zana Back to Zana

Entertainment

Back to Zana

Songbird, Charma Gal is set to rock music lovers next Saturday (11 December) at the Sam Sono Stadium in Selebi Phikwe. Early bird tickets...

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Copyright © TheVoiceBW. (Since1993) made with ❤️ in Botswana.