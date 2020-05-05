News
“Please give us food”
Plea hungry Francistowners
While Botswana continues its brave fight against Covid-19, the nationwide lockdown imposed to stop the virus from spreading has come at a cruel cost to the country’s poorer citizens.
This is especially evident in Francistown’s Block One location where desperate residents are growing hungrier by the day as The Voice’s CHRISTINAH MOTLHABANE discovered when she visited the area on Wednesday.
I do not have anything to eat.
You can get in the house and see for yourself (gesturing animatedly at the small mud hut behind him).
As you arrived I was bathing and getting ready to go out in the hope of finding something to eat.
Before the lockdown I used to do piece jobs and buy already cooked food to eat.
I never cooked in the house, I survived on takeaways.
Now I have nothing to cook.
The social workers have not arrived in our home, we are always they are on the other side of town.
Yesterday I had Mageu only so I can take my medication.
Sometimes I am forced to take it on an empty stomach.
Now I only eat when I check on my friends and thus have to violate the Covid-19 procedures of staying home; I have not other choice!
It is hard my sister, there is nothing to eat. We survive by hustling for food. The social workers are dragging their feet.
Last week my younger brother had a little money, which he used to buy some food but it is long finished.
I am staying with my brothers, niece and nephew. We wish we could be assisted.
We have not had a single social worker visit our house since lockdown started!
I have not been given the food hampers but the social worker is always passing here.
Before lockdown I was surviving by selling sweets and cooked meat but now the little that I have saved is finished.
We now survive by eating mapakiwa, since they are cheaper.
If I have 10 Pula, I make sure it sustains me for a week.
It is very hard. I just need to be assessed so I get food.
Even getting a permit is difficult; when you need it you are told they only give 30 people and you’re too late.
I fear hunger will soon kill me.
I keep waiting and hoping for the social workers to turn up but even till today they have not come.
As you can see in my house, I survive with water and asking for papa from people.
My own papa got finished some weeks ago.
I have been surviving by Drought Relief Programme, now I am suffering.
We ask that the social workers help us. We are desperate!
My eyes do not know the social workers.
I have not seen them and hunger is slowly killing me.
It is painful.
We eat papa without relish and that papa is now small.
When you cook you make sure you cook a little so tomorrow you have something.
I used to do piece jobs of building.
I really need food.
If people are suffering this kind of punishment because of Coronavirus they should at least be given food well in time.
If not we have no choice but to leave our houses so we hustle to have food.
We ask that we be given food so we stay in our houses.
There is nothing painful like hunger.
The social workers and the government must hear our plea.
We are asking for food.
We used to hustle for ourselves now it is hard.
Jilted boyfriend accused of poisoning family food
A heated argument between a man and his lover took a nasty turn last Wednesday when the man reportedly poisoned the food which was later eaten by the children.
The row began after the suspect, 34-year-old Montlenyane Kemoreng and his 41-year-old girlfriend both of Kgope village, had ended their love affair on April 19th, 2020, an incident that did not go down well with Kemoreng.
The day the duo ended the affair, the girlfriend decided to move with the children to her sisters’ place.
The following day she went back to collect groceries that she had left at Kemoreng’s house.
Last week after the girlfriend had cooked rice, she served the children and added mayonnaise unaware that it had some crushed bottles in it.
It is alleged that the mother discovered some crushed bottles in the mayonnaise after the children complained of severe stomach pains while they were eating as they later passed on blood stained faeces with small particles of glass.
Though he was reluctant to divulge information, saying he did not want to interfere with ongoing investigations, Molepolole Police Station Commander, Superintendent Motlhaba Rammapya briefly revealed that five of the children between the ages of 10 and 15 ate the food and they were treated at the hospital and released the same day.
He said the suspect had already been arraigned before Molepolole Magistrates Court on Thursday and that he will appear again for mention on June 11th, 2020.
Kemoreng who has been charged with unlawful poisoning and plea reserved, claimed he did not know anything about the incident after the charge was read to him.
Due to social distancing regulations where the court proceedings are restricted, Kemoreng’s remand exceeds 14 days as he will remain locked behind the bars for the whole month and a week.
Francistown Mayor absolved of corruption
Francistown City Mayor, Godisang Radisigo, came under fire last week when it was revealed that he was among few business people who have won a tender to supply Covid-19 food baskets.
A renowned businessman in the second city, Radisigo came under attack from business owners across the country after Francistown City Council, which he heads, awarded his General Dealer trading under Lwange Investments to provide food baskets for residents of Newstance.
However Francistown Town Clerk, Lopang Pule, has absolved Radisigo of any wrong doing, stating that just like any businessman and politician he’s free to tender for the supply of Covid-19 food packages.
“Is there any legal instrument that bars the Mayor or any other politician from tendering? The answer is no,” said Pule in an interview with The Voice.
“It is a question of perception, and the reason the Mayor declared his interest was to deal with this issue of perception,” Pule said.
Pule referred The Voice to the Local Authorities Procurement and Asset Disposal Act (Chapter 41:11).
This act provide for the appointment of procuring and disposal committees in local authorities, the establishment of a competent authority to monitor procurement processes in local authorities and to provide for the procurement of works, supplies and services, for the disposal of public assets by local authorities and related matters.
The Act provides rules for public procurement and the disposal of public assets including land.
“The evaluation of tenders is undertaken by council official while the adjudication involves people from the private sector. The Mayor declared his interest, this include all other councilors and their spouses,” concluded Pule.
