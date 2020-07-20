Little Botle Sophia Padi, an overweight three-year-old toddler who was featured in The Voice newspaper three weeks ago, is no longer able to stand on her own due to excessive fat.

Now weighing 52.85 kg her mother, Memory Padi, says the girl’s legs can no longer carry the ever growing body mass which is equivalent to that of an average twenty year old.

“She fell down on Monday last week and she is no longer able to stand up on her own. Fortunately she did not suffer any bone fractures, but she cries a lot and she is obviously in pain,” explained Padi in an interview this morning (Monday).

The little girl who has been carrying heavy body mass for the past year collapsed at home in Gaborone, Broadhurst extension 16 and was rushed to hospital.

According to Padi, the child is in desperate need of weight loss and she has done all she could to help.

“The challenge is that I am unemployed and therefore unable to follow the recommended diet by a dietician,” Padi pointed out.

At the top of her list of needs right now, is a food blender and constant supply of fresh fruits and vegetables, “that I believe will help in preparing healthy smoothies for her. At the moment I feed her with anything, including soft porridge because I cannot afford the special meals.”

Padi further needs a tricycle that can help the child do full body exercises through playful riding.

“All I need is for my child to lose weight and return to her normal and healthy life,” added Padi who says she rarely sleeps at night because of the child’s breathing problems.

Botle was born at a normal 3.5 kg, but all changed at 18 months when she accidentally fell and was hospitalized at Princess Marina hospital. At the time she weighed 10 kg.

Padi says the child was given steroids medication and ever since her weight kept going