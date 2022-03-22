Plot to derail Tafic

Yours Truly has been reliably informed that there’s a grand plan by some disgruntled individuals to frustrate all efforts by the current Tafic Management from steadying the ship at Tafic Sporting Club.

Apparently this group of disgruntled individuals from the current committee have teamed up with others from the previous Exco and are using Tafic’s financial challenges to destabilise the team.

“The recent negative media coverage is part of the plan. They want to paint a very bad public image of the team, and are even encouraging players to boycott training,” a source close to the development said. Tafic sits second from the bottom in the Debswana First Division North League, but a draw against Nico on Sunday has uplifted the spirits of diehard supporters, who now believe the team is on the mend.