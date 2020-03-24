Plot to overthrow GC mayor exposed

MAYEPETSA FINGERED AS MASTERMIND

A dubious plan by a group of Botswana Democratic Party councilors to overthrow Gaborone City Council Mayor, Father Maphongo has been exposed.

The group, which is allegedly led by none other than Maphongo’s Deputy, Lotty Manyepetsa, has been plotting the mayor’s downfall for sometime now, sources within the ruling party have claimed.

Information gathered by this publication has further indicated that Manyapetsa in his vigorous efforts to topple the Mayor through a motion of no confidence has established a team of councillors called, ‘Team Lotty’.

According to a reliable source, the group (names withheld) has been working around the clock trying to find a way to sabotage the mayor’s work, so that they can turn around and table a motion of no confidence against him.

“They all know that Maphongo was brought in by President Mokgweetsi Masisi to transform the city and their chances of occupying the seat at the end of the two- year term are very slim as he will be re- elected without a challenge in a compromise deal. They have resorted to sabotage so that he fails dismally,” alleged the source within the party.

The source fingered Manyepetsa as someone who habours, ‘ dangerous ambitions’ to occupy the top council seat and then appoint one of his friends from a BDP faction as his deputy in order to have total control of the city.

“They resent Maphongo for being a businessman and not a politician and feel that he never helped the party in any way during general elections and therefore did not deserve to be the Mayor,” stated the source, who also revealed that a WhatsApp group was created and councilors added only for those who raised objections to the plot against the mayor to be unceremoniously removed.

However, when asked if he was aware of the plot, Maphongo was cagey with information but confirmed that he had been ‘tipped off’

“Please this is an internal issue which, if true will be dealt with internally and not through the media,” said Maphongo in his curt response.

Meanwhile, Manyapetsa denied lusting after Maphongo’s positing.

“Maphongo is going to finish his term, I support him a lot. People who told you that are not well.” Manyepetsa said.

When confronted with a screenshot from the Whatsapp group alleged to have been started with the sole purpose of plotting the Mayor’s downfall, the Deputy Mayor said that the group was for regional elections campaign.

Both Maphongo and Manyepetsa made it to the council as specially nominated councillors.