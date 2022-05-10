Police bungle prosecution of rape case

The case in which a Thamaga old man and his son are accused of raping a 10-year-old schoolgirl took a new twist when prosecution requested temporary withdrawal of the case before court this week.

Stepgrandfather to the child, Thepa Kgangyame, and his 25-year-old son, Gideon Disele, were slapped with child molestation charges in 2020.

However, at their court mention this week, The prosecutor, Sub Inspector Ogone Motsholathebe, who was to address the court about the final case management conference (MMC), said they could not proceed because they wanted the matter to be sent back to Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for the assessment of evidence.

“We are not ready to proceed with CMC. We feel we cannot proceed with the matter, so may it be temporarily withdrawn and sent to DPP to assess evidence. There are some statements which need to be re-taken,” explained Sub Inspector Motsholathebe.

Molepolole Magistrate, Keabetswe Majuta, who seemed to be concerned about the way the case was being handled, said that as far as she knew, investigations were complete but Sup Inspector Motlholathebe insisted that prosecution needed further assistance and guidance from DPP.

Meanwhile, Disele also complained that they, too, as accused persons, were under the impression that investigations were complete and that the matter had already been taken to DPP.

“We are here again because this case is difficult. My angry sister, who wanted to inherit our parents’ yard, fabricated all these charges. I want the matter to be dismissed because prosecution has no concrete evidence, even at the hospital, during the time they conducted some tests, they told us that there was no evidence to show that the girl was sexually abused,” claimed Disele.

In the end, Magistrate Majuta decided to go and advise herself further before she can rule on the matter on May 19th, 2022.