Police question Councillor in poaching probe
Umbrella for Democratic Change’s Councillor for Matlapana ward in Maun, Kobamelo Baikgodise, is among five men who have been questioned by Maun police over a buffalo poaching incident that reportedly took place in Khwai, about three weeks ago.
Baikgodise has however denied the arrest but said rather that he was summoned to the police station where he was questioned and wrote a statement over the incident which took place during the same weekend when he was in Khwai.
“As you may be well aware that I am friends with the Council Chairman, I had paid him a visit in Khwai during the weekend of the alleged poaching,” Baikgodise explained in a brief interview this week.
The Councillor stated that he had in fact taken the Council Chairman- Kebareeditse Ntsogotlho’s building material to Khwai and only went to the alleged poaching scene after Ntsogotlho’s injury.
“I was not at the scene, I was only alerted of his injury and that is when I went to the scene. I could not even talk to him because it was a bloody scene and he was in serious pain, so I did not even know what exactly happened that led to his injury,” Baikgodise explained.
The alleged poaching incident is still being investigated by the police who took the matter up following social media reports that the North West District Council Chairman, was attacked and injured by the buffalo early this month, during the extreme social distancing and movement lockdown.
Currently Ntsogotlho is hospitalised at Nyangabwe Referal Hospital where he is nursing thigh injuries.
Last week Ntsogotlho was hopeful that he would be released from hospital this week.
When shedding light on the matter, District No.5 police Commanding Officer, Peter Gochela, had stated that they have arrested and questioned some suspects on the matter but could not divulge names as they have not yet been charged.
Dr Gure’s anti climax
Ministry of Health silences sex doctor
Celebrity Medical Doctor, Thusang Gure who has been dishing out explicit sex advice on social media has been cautioned to stop.
The young Doctor with more than 200 000 followers on Facebook had become a darling of many women who religiously followed his sex lessons.
Although he started his sex talk during a late night show at one of the radio stations, Gure shot to social media fame when he started posting videos about sex on Facebook.
However, the excitement that came with his talks was last week brought to a screeching halt by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, leaving thousands of his fans and followers high and dry.
Information gathered by this publication has indicated that the Ministry was concerned that Dr Gure was masquerading as a sexologist (a specialist in sexual matters) when he was a General Practitioner.
According to the source, Gure who runs Medexo Private Clinic is a General Practitioner but his talks gave people an impression that he was a specialist by focusing on a specific area of medicine, especially in public.
“What he was doing was clearly advertising and medical practitioners are not allowed to do that. The other problem is that he googles most of the information he passes on to unsuspecting followers as expert advice,” the source stated
Asked why they summoned Dr Gure to the ministry, Chief Medical officer, Goabaone Rainer Mosimanegape said, “We as the regulator called him for a meeting and asked him to work hand in hand with us. We want to guide him so that he doesn’t look like he is encouraging some things which are out of line.”
Mosimanegape said that the ministry’s meeting with Dr Gure shouldn’t be viewed as a gag on Gure as he is a reasonable young man who was likely to take advice to stay in his lane.
“We didn’t summon him, we simply called him for a meeting which can help him going forward,” Mosimanegape emphasized.
Meanwhile, Dr Gure denied having any knowledge of the meeting.
“I am unaware of any such issues involving myself and if my name is used in any of your publications without factual basis then I reserve my legal rights,” he said in his response when asked to confirm if indeed he was warned to stop posting salacious sex advice.
Rakgare calls for investigation into P1m project
Member of Parliament for Mogoditshane, Tumiso Rakgare, has called for extensive investigations into the construction of a P1million ablution block project at Nkoyaphiri Primary School.
When touring schools in his constituency yesterday, Rakgare found that construction of the block with nine sections, had cost P1 million.
The bombshell was dropped by Project Manager for Mogoditshane Sub District Council, Justice Malapela, when giving Rakgare an update.
However, Rakgare did not take the news well as he called for an investigations on the costly project.
In an interview with this publication, the Minister Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development said that it was time for action to be taken. “It is surprising that we still have people who are hell bent on milking the government and conniving with construction companies to defraud the government and most of them are public servants.”
He said such people have taken Batswana for granted for a long time and deprived citizens of developments. “We still have children studying under trees because of them because they can afford to send their children to private schools.”
He said that the latest revelations show that there is more that needs to be done. “What we found out is bad and should not be tolerated,” he added.
