Political, union leaders opposed to Masisi’s rule by decree
Lockdown should be enough- Motshegwa Use of soldiers should be minimum- Pilane
President Mokgweetsi Masisi this week declared a 28 -day lockdown and proposed an extended State of Emergency this week, a day after the announcement of three cases of coronavirus were recorded in the country.
The Voice Staffer, DANIEL CHIDA engaged Party and Union leaders on what the latest move means to Batswana.
Dumelang Saleshando: Vice President for Umbrella for Democratic Change-
It was inevitable that corona virus was going to find it’s way into Botswana.
It’s important for Batswana to take heed of the measures proposed by government to try and contain the spread and avoid an explosion similar to the ones we have seen in places like Italy.
We have a dysfunctional and under resourced public health system that won’t cope with corona spread.
The proposed extended State of Emergency is not necessary. Under the proposed state of emergency the President will rule by decree; meaning that he makes new rules alone, diverts public resources as he wishes and awards contracts to those he chooses, amongst other things.
The President does not need to rule alone to fight the virus. We are in consultation with attorneys and have sought audience with the Vice President to propose measures available other than Rule by Decree.
A lockdown can be enforced through the Public Health Act, no need for State of Emergency.
Ketlhalefile Motshegwa- Deputy Secretary General of BOFEPUSO: Countries that have declared lockdown have not even declared state of emergency These are Countries with high cases of Covid -19 . It is important and right for our Country to go on lockdown, but is the state of emergency that necessary ?
The state of emergency should have been the last resort, unless if Masisi just wants to be a dictator during this period, do what he has always haboured to do and only restricted by democratic processes at hand.
Parliament should hold the President accountable to state reasons for declaring this state of emergency , and infact Parliament should focus on getting the President to indicate the state of our preparedness to fight Covid -19 and economic measures to protect workers , businesses and society in general.
The problem with state of emergency is that the safety and health of workers might be compromised and we will not have a say, as this tool will allow the President to be dictatorial and disregard input of social partners on protection of employees. The Public Health Act and other laws can deal with the matter rather than state of emergency.
With declared state of emergency we should be careful not to slide into a police state .We however agree with President on lockdown and safety measures announced because we need to unite as a Country to fight Corona.
What is not coming out clear , is economic stimulus package for protection of jobs , assistance to businesses particularly SMMEs and the informal sector
Biggie Butale, President of the Botswana Patriotic Front
There is the danger that Government may take advantage of the state of emergency to impose unwarranted restrictions on human and civil rights to neutralise ”opponents’ or for some other self serving purpose that would be impossible to achieve under normal circumstances like raiding the fiscus.
There is always that ever present risk that a ”constitutional dictatorship” may be sprung upon an unsuspecting populace in the guise of a state of emergency declaration.
In our current circumstances, the declaration of a state of emergency to deal with a virus pandemic seems to be an overkill on the part of Government.
There are a plethora of laws and regulations that could have adequately addressed the need for a country wide lock down and restriction of movement without resorting to the ” open cheque ” that the state of emergency declaration constitutes.
In my opinion the lever setting of a state of emergency, must be pulled in only dire of circumstances and where no other legal remedies are available.
In our current situation as I have stated, the various Public Health laws and regulations would have adequately sufficed when used in conjunction with executive power, to address the current challenges facing our nation.
We can only pray that all parties involved will resist the urge to use and abuse the ” open cheque ” that the state of emergency declaration represents.
Sidney Pilane- BMD President: The declaration of the state of emergency was unavoidable and timely.
Of course, it could not contain detail, and the devil will be in the detail, and details of the operation of the lockdown will be crucial, must be well thought out and must be comprehensive.
It must, inter alia, cater for the mitigation of the losses of all private sector employers and employees, and it must make provision for how members of the public will be able to access basic needs and medical needs during the period of the lockdown.
I commend Government for engaging banks, by which I take it the President meant financial institutions and all money lenders.
It is important that all lenders declare a moratorium on the repayment of all lendings during the period of the lockdown.
Although it was right for the Government to leave modalities to lenders, one hopes that lenders will not be selective but will extend mitigation and the moratorium to all borrowers as all borrowers will be affected by the lockdown and its financial rigours.
The Government is also to be commended for deciding to include all national stakeholders, including politicians and Parliament, in decision-making in respect of Government initiatives and activities in response to this existential threat.
It is my hope that the government has and will continue to include health workers and their organizations in the decision making, planning and execution of the comprehensive response to this scourge, health workers in all their categories being the people most at risk by reason of them being in the coalface of this emergency as the frontline people and first responders, it being particularly important that their fullest protection and facilitation be assured.
I suspect that we may not, depending on the scale of the emerging problem, have enough health workers to deal with the emergency.
In the event that I am right, the Government must feel free to invite volunteers to assist in places where patients will be kept and treated, under the direction and supervision of health workers.
It is of the utmost importance that law enforcement should, while enforcing the lockdown, do so with due patience and understanding.
The use of soldiers must be kept down to the utmost minimum and, where they are used, it should be under the direction of police officers as law enforcement is a police and not a military function.
The use of military people in law enforcement in the past in Botswana, and by our neighbours presently, has been characterized by brutality and violence.
That we cannot have in Botswana as it would be intolerable. Ntwakgolo ke ya molomo. The Botswana Police are amongst the best law enforcement in the world on account, inter alia, of their professionalism and self restraint.
They will be tested, and I urge them to be as we know them.
How Gov bluddered on first Corona virus death
*Hundreds exposed to the virus
Government secrecy and unreliable communication this week dealt a devastating blow to the fight against Corona virus, exposing hundreds of people to infection in Gaborone and surrounding areas.
As people reeled from the announcement of the first Corona Virus death in the country on Tuesday afternoon, it has emerged that government had known about the 79- year- old Ramotswa woman’s status since Thursday last week and concealed the information both to the family and mortuary that handled her body.
On Wednesday afternoon traumatised Babereki Ka Lorato Mortuary staff spoke of how they were unnecessarily exposed to the deadly virus.
Speaking in an interview with The Voice Newspaper on Wednesday, the concerned Chairman of the mortuary, Martin Gabokake said the woman was brought in a body bag on Friday.
“Our employees asked why someone who had died at Bamalete Lutheran hospital a day before was brought in a body bag and they were told she died of asthma, and so they let the body in and handled it in the manner they normaly handle all other bodies,” Gabobake explained.
He went on further to explain that it was only yesterday that to their shock and horror the staff was told of the true nature of the old woman’s passing.
“ Had we been told the truth to begin with, the body would have been handled in a safer way. The fact that they brought her in a body bag means they new something and they blatantly lied to us,” Gabobake said.
Her funeral was also not accorded the security screening associated with Covid-19 deaths, a source has revealed. Health officials have since asked villagers who had attended the old woman’s funeral to submit for testing as they to may have been exposed to the virus.
This was another terrible blunder by government. Had they disclosed that the old woman had died of COVID -19 or even told us that she was a suspected case, most of us would have kept away,” said the source.
Meanwhile government moved to quarantine 14 family members on Tuesday. All mortuary employees and close associates of the woman were also locked up for observation on Wednesday.
Colleagues of the deceased grandson, who works for a local hotel, have also been summoned for mandatory testing.
“Her grandson (name known to this publication) continued working with us and it was business as usual. He did not know his grandmother had the virus and died from it. They were very close. He is the one who took care of her and took her for hospital visits,” the worried colleague has revealed.
Efforts to get a comment from the grandson were futile at the time of going to press. In a telephone interview from quarantine he told The Voice that he wished for privacy.
Botswana has recorded one death as a result of the COVID-19 with three positive cases currently stable at the Sir Ketumile Teaching Hospital in Gaborone.
There are 189 negative results, 593 lab test performed and 1856 people currently on quarantine.
Politicians clash over Covid-19 meeting
The fight against Covid-19 stepped into the periphery of partisan politics this week as the absence of Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) leaders sparked accusations and counter-accusations over their invitation to President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s closed meeting.
UDC President, Duma Boko and party vice president, Dumelang Saleshando, were not part of the delegation that attended the three-hour long meeting.
Although Masisi stated that Boko, like other party leaders was invited, the UDC has vehemently denied the claim.
In a press release that was issued last night the UDC said. “We have noted the events that have been evolving around the Covid-19 pandemic, its a serious matter that requires all of us to work genuinely. We value and encourage national dialogue on important matters such as the fight against Covid 19. The truth is that the UDC president has not received any invitation from Office of the President and we call OP to provide proof.”
However, when the UDC Spokesperson, Moeti Mohwasa was asked about calls made to him by OP, he said, ” I was asked about Boko’s whereabouts by Kaelo Molefe and I told him I was in Phikwe. I asked him to check him at his house. This morning I got another call from Professor Mpho Molomo who said he had Boko’s invitation to a meeting with President Masisi and I suggested that they go to his house, an address which is popular within the government enclave. I indicated to him that I had received a similar call from Kaelo Molefhe and he said he was with him. Kaelo knows where Boko stays having been his associate in the build-up to the 2014 General Elections. So quite frankly I doubt he would say he does not know Boko’s house. As regards Nick and Keorapetse I cannot comment on their behalf, ” explained Mohwasa last night.
Dithapelo Keorapetse too said that the OP was being playful. “Why would they contact me for DGB? They are aware of his PA, VP, Secretary General, Spokesperson and UDC NEC. These are the people from who to check him. Whoever wants the UDC President from me for official things is playing. The state has been to his house several times. How did they suddenly forget his place of abode? Even Kaelo knows Boko’s House from his UDC days, ” said Keorapetse.
The accusations did not go well with the BDP Chairman of Communications, Kagelelo Kentse, who expressed concern that the UDC was turning a pandemic into a political mudsling.
He said that all efforts including calls, text, WhatsApp messages to Boko, Moeti, Keorapetse and Boko’s bodyguard were made without any success. “There is a communication trail to prove this. UDC must know when to come to the table and be patriotic on issues on national interest such as COVID-19, its very disappointing for a party calling themselves an alternative government to behave in this manner but Batswana are watching and we know they will punish them for this.”
