Sports
Popa back to winning ways
Defending champions Township Rollers left it late against struggling city rivals Notwane FC on Sunday as they got their stuttering season back on track with a hard fought 3-1 victory at the National Stadium.
Sports
Late collapse costs Tafic dear
# Machimenyenga ‘the better team’ in 5-1 defeat to BDF XI
Despite the unflattering 5-1 scoreline, newly appointed Tafic coach Stanley Mwaanga insists his side were the better team in their BTC Premier League encounter with BDF XI in Molepolole on Saturday.
Having equalized from the spot in the 75th minute thanks to a coolly taken Botshelo Mafoko penalty, Tafic looked set to push for the winner their dominance deserved.
However, a crazy finale saw the Army Boys score four times in the last 12 minutes to send the Francistowners home empty-handed.
The result leaves Tafic precariously placed as one of four teams on 11 points, with only goal difference keeping the Reds out of the relegation zone.
For Mwaanga and his men it could have been so different had they taken their chances.
Searching for their first win in seven, Machimenyenga started the game in explosive fashion, bossing proceedings and dominating possession.
With the Army Boys on the backfoot, it seemed only a matter of time before Tafic scored.
Unfortunately for Tafic, when they finally broke the deadlock it was at the wrong end, a 35th minute Thuso Monyama own goal giving BDF XI the lead.
The second half continued in similar fashion, with Tafic controlling the tempo but unable to find a way past BDF’s resolute defence.
A power cut eight minutes in further frustrated the Francistown side, disrupting their momentum as the referee was forced to halt the game while the technicians worked their magic.
When the light finally returned, Mwaanga’s troops resumed their onslaught, reaping their rewards thanks to Mafoko’s pen.
It proved a false dawn, however, as the introduction of Godfrey Tauyatswala swung the match the soldiers’ way.
Tauyatswala bagged a brace with Godiraone Modingwane and Odirile Kanayo also finding the net in a frenetic end to an absorbing encounter.
Attempting to find some positives from his first game in charge, Mwaanga said, “The best team have lost the match. BDF benefitted from counter-attacks because we were a bit fatigued as we got to Gaborone from Francistown late. However, even though we have lost, we need to take the positives and see where we can improve as we go to our second match.”
Highlighting a lack of fitness and sloppiness in possession as two areas that need improving, the former Extension Gunners coach added, “I am still new to the club but I realised that the boys need a lot of hard work, especially retaining possession as almost all the goals we conceded were through counter-attacks. I am going to instill discipline in terms of possession in the team because it is vital.”
For his part, reflecting on an unlikely three points, BDF XI coach Letang Kgengwenyane said, “Our first half was impressive but we started the second half very slowly, our transitions were poor as well.
“The substitutes that we introduced changed the game completely and that was when we took the game to them, eventually winning by a great margin which was impressive.”
Sports
Popa back to winning ways
#Rollers leave it late against Notwane
Defending champions Township Rollers left it late against struggling city rivals Notwane FC on Sunday as they got their stuttering season back on track with a hard fought 3-1 victory at the National Stadium.
Goals in the 80th and 86th minute from Tumisang Orebonye and substitute Tlhalefo Molebatsi ensured Popa started the new year with maximum points, bringing an end to a three-match winless streak.
The result leaves fourth-placed Rollers three points behind league leaders Orapa United, who suffered a surprise 1-0 loss at home to Prisons XI on Saturday.
In his first outing in charge following the sacking of Tomas Trucha, Rollers Interim Coach Zachariah Mudzadze saw his side get off to the worst possible start, falling behind to a 10th minute wonder strike from Keiponye Mphoyamodimo.
The goal seemed to act as a wake-up call for Rollers, who responded in fine fashion, forcing a deserved equalizer midway through the first half courtesy of an Onkarabile Ratanang free kick.
Speaking to Voice Sport after the final whistle, a relieved Muzadzi praised his players for sticking to the game plan.
“I am impressed with how the boys played; they did exactly what we asked them to do! We wanted to play a high pressing game and that is what we did and eventually won the match.”
Turning his attention to the rest of the season, with the title set for a four-horse race between Rollers, Orapa, Security Systems and Jwaneng Galaxy, Mudzadze said, “We are used to being at the top of the log hence that will be our focus from here. We want to accumulate as much as we can so that we return to that position we are used to.”
For his part, Notwane gaffer Oupa Kowa remains confident his team will escape relegation.
Currently 15th in the league, with just Miscellaneous below them, Toronto endured a terrible start to the season, failing to score in their first six games and managing just a single point.
The disastrous run came on the back of a six-point deduction for failing to meet the league’s licencing requirements.
Since then Notwane have enjoyed a revival of sorts, collecting 16 points from their last ten fixtures.
Although they remain in the relegation zone, they are just a point behind Molepolole City Stars, Tafic, Gilport Lions and Extension Gunners.
“I believe we will survive. I am receiving a great deal of support from management so it is still early for us to give up. We are going to keep fighting until we reach our goal which is to survive!” stressed Kowa, who will have taken heart from his team’s performance against Rollers.
“We are not in a good position and time is ticking hence we cannot afford to lose games like this because we have set ourselves standards and if you do not adhere to them you end up losing games.
“All the four goals that were scored on the day were beautiful but I think Rollers dominated the first-half while we played better on the second-half. We were just unfortunate to concede those two late goals which sadly ensured our defeat,” he reflected ruefully.
BTC PREMIERSHIP RESULTS
Molepolole City Stars 0 – 0 Security Systems
Orapa United 0 – 1 Prisons XI
Morupule Wanderers 3 – 0 Miscellaneous
Extension Gunners 1 – 4 Police XI
BDF XI 5 – 1 TAFIC
Gilport Lions 0 – 1 BR Highlanders Gaborone United 1 – 3 Jwaneng Galaxy
Sports
I’m not a juju man
*Mwanga returns to Francistown after 15 years
In 2005, after guiding Ecco City Greens to a ninth-placed finish in the St Louis Premier League, Zambian born coach Stanley Mwanga headed south to take up a new challenge as the Head Coach of Gaborone United.
The well-travelled trainer has not lived in the second city since.
Now, 15 years later, Mwanga is back in the city that made him.
The 62-year-old was appointed Tafic Sporting Club’s Head Coach on 1st January, replacing Zimbabwean mentor Saul Chaminuka.
Mwanga pulled a shocker when he resigned as Extension Gunners coach on Christmas Eve.
“I left Gunners simply because they were not paying me,” explained Mwanga in an exclusive interview with Voice Sport on Wednesday afternoon.
“It was an honour and a privilege to coach Gunners but I had gone for six months without pay,” stated the veteran tactician.
Although they parted on a sad note, Mwanga speaks fondly of the Lobatse giants. After just six month with the team, he believes they are the best supported side in the country.
“It’s visible everywhere – from the taxi drivers to the women who sell on the streets, Gunners is a big team!” he said.
After playing a total of 15 matches, winning five, drawing two and losing eight, Mwanga left the Lobatse outfit with 11 points and precariously placed in 11th place, just one point above the relegation zone.
Ironically, one of the victories was a 5-1 thrashing of Tafic back in November.
Incidentally, the Francistowners are also on 11 points and currently lie 13th in the log, a point above Notwane and Molepolole City and five points above rock bottom Miscellaneous.
“Even though we defeated them, I was impressed with the way Tafic played. If you know me well, I’m all about putting the ball on the ground and quick transitions. That is why I rejected other offers and took this job.”
The journeyman tactician, who has coached teams such as Township Rollers, BDF XI, Prisons XI, Motlakase Power Dynamos, Miscellaneous and Uniao Flamingo Santos, is under no illusions at the mammoth task ahead.
“It’s not a good position to be in. But I’ve been around long enough to know what is required of me. My wish is to see Tafic remaining in the league and then see what will happen in the 2020/21 season,” said Mwanga, who ruefully admits that because of the unpredictable nature of football, there’s no guarantee he’ll still be at Tafic next season even if he performs well.
“When I took over at BDF XI in 2009, they were 14th on the log and I guided them to a fourth placed finish. However, I was still fired at the end of the season because management felt I should have won the league,” he recalled animatedly, the 11-year-old memory clearly still festering.
Mwanga maintains that a similar fate befell him during his reign at Ecco City Greens, where he laid the foundations for the club’s history-making 2006/07 League triumph.
“We were doing well, but management decided to rope in Barry Dakar because I refused to use juju,” he said before exclaiming solemnly, “I’m a Christian, not a juju man!”
The Reds’ faithful supporters will be desperate for their new messiah’s prayers to be answered to save their team from the dreaded axe.
Matjiminyenga has been in and out of the elite league in the last decade.
Since finishing as runners up by a single point to LCS Gunners in 1992/93 season, their highest ever finish, the Reds have never looked like Championship material.
Can a man who himself has never won the league bring back the glory days?
Mwanga believes he can.
In fact he tells Voice Sports that he was close to winning the league in 1994 as a player/coach with the now defunct Tasc FC.
“We lost it on the last day. I remember it was a double header at the National Stadium. Log leaders Gunners were up against Notwane and we squared off against BMC. Sadly we drew 1-1 while Gunners won 2-1 to be crowned the 1993/94 Champions,” recalled Mwanga, before leaping from the past to the present and turning his attention to the task at hand.
“I’ve looked at the players at Tafic – there’s talent there and with time, this team can be a formidable side,” he said, glancing at his watch for the umpteenth time.
It was time for the veteran’s midday nap, before his afternoon training session.
Tafic’s long-suffering fans will be hoping Mwanga can rouse the sleeping giants from their long slumber.
Ads
Bad start to the new year for cow thief
Thalisa’s beauty spa: it’s a lifestyle!
Living abroad, changing lives locally
Granny beaten unconscious and then raped
To Read Again
2020 parties’ resolutions
New year, old struggles
Murdered toddler laid to rest
Its all lies
Popa back to winning ways
UDC appeal to be decided by mid February
Society in Action
Man cuts off girlfriend’s ears
Late collapse costs Tafic dear
Popa back to winning ways
Court to determine IEC’s objection to inspection of ballot boxes
Threat to kill suspect remanded in custody
Double murder suspect denied bail
I’m not a juju man
Who is Francis Afriyie?
Popa keeper’s women woes
Duo arrested for robbery, rape, murder case
Double murder suspect denied bail
An inside job?
Was it payback?
Double identity suspect denied bail
Meet & greet cocktail Party
Monarch new year bash
Man in court for taking pictures of children in police cells
Mckenzie makes a move
Shamele drops double story
Utilise local talent
An impressive Skycosite BW
Threat to kill suspect remanded in custody
Man cuts off girlfriend’s ears
Court to determine IEC’s objection to inspection of ballot boxes
Who is Francis Afriyie?
The King of Kwasa
I’m not a juju man
2020 fashion shopping tricks
Nata/Gweta
(SONA) Climate change
Trade union leaders explain the fall out between BOFEPUSU and UDC
NPF case postponed
Botlogile Tshireletso – Political Journey
Danielle swagger’s video is out
The Voice Newspaper Headlines
The Voice on Politics (Episode 5)
12th Parliament Preview (Part 1)
AP investigates UDC in Gabane/Mmankgodi alleged rigging
Botswana is the ancestral home of all humans
The Voice on Politics (Episode 4)
The Voice on Politics (Episode 3)
The Voice on Politics (Episode 2)
Kwaito Stars reunited
The Voice on Politics (Episode 1)
Joy with Kenewendo
Trending
-
Politics3 weeks ago
Boko explains absence from public
-
News3 weeks ago
Daughter -in- law from hell
-
News3 weeks ago
Molebatsi calls for internal roads
-
News3 weeks ago
Murder accused mum weeps for her kids
-
News3 weeks ago
Children say I am a witch, husband says I am a b*#@h
-
News3 weeks ago
No water, no tea!
-
News3 weeks ago
Moroka’s murky misery
-
News3 weeks ago
Govt’s Nkange debt