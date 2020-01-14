Popa back to winning ways

Despite the unflattering 5-1 scoreline, newly appointed Tafic coach Stanley Mwaanga insists his side were the better team in their BTC Premier League encounter with BDF XI in Molepolole on Saturday.

Having equalized from the spot in the 75th minute thanks to a coolly taken Botshelo Mafoko penalty, Tafic looked set to push for the winner their dominance deserved.

However, a crazy finale saw the Army Boys score four times in the last 12 minutes to send the Francistowners home empty-handed.

The result leaves Tafic precariously placed as one of four teams on 11 points, with only goal difference keeping the Reds out of the relegation zone.

For Mwaanga and his men it could have been so different had they taken their chances.

Searching for their first win in seven, Machimenyenga started the game in explosive fashion, bossing proceedings and dominating possession.

With the Army Boys on the backfoot, it seemed only a matter of time before Tafic scored.

Unfortunately for Tafic, when they finally broke the deadlock it was at the wrong end, a 35th minute Thuso Monyama own goal giving BDF XI the lead.

The second half continued in similar fashion, with Tafic controlling the tempo but unable to find a way past BDF’s resolute defence.

A power cut eight minutes in further frustrated the Francistown side, disrupting their momentum as the referee was forced to halt the game while the technicians worked their magic.

When the light finally returned, Mwaanga’s troops resumed their onslaught, reaping their rewards thanks to Mafoko’s pen.

It proved a false dawn, however, as the introduction of Godfrey Tauyatswala swung the match the soldiers’ way.

Tauyatswala bagged a brace with Godiraone Modingwane and Odirile Kanayo also finding the net in a frenetic end to an absorbing encounter.

Attempting to find some positives from his first game in charge, Mwaanga said, “The best team have lost the match. BDF benefitted from counter-attacks because we were a bit fatigued as we got to Gaborone from Francistown late. However, even though we have lost, we need to take the positives and see where we can improve as we go to our second match.”

Highlighting a lack of fitness and sloppiness in possession as two areas that need improving, the former Extension Gunners coach added, “I am still new to the club but I realised that the boys need a lot of hard work, especially retaining possession as almost all the goals we conceded were through counter-attacks. I am going to instill discipline in terms of possession in the team because it is vital.”

For his part, reflecting on an unlikely three points, BDF XI coach Letang Kgengwenyane said, “Our first half was impressive but we started the second half very slowly, our transitions were poor as well.

“The substitutes that we introduced changed the game completely and that was when we took the game to them, eventually winning by a great margin which was impressive.”