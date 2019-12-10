Porn in prison

Prisoners allegedly caught watching sex movies in F/town

Sex-starved inmates at Francistown Prison are said to have received an early festive treat when they reportedly managed to smuggle a pornographic movie into the jail.

According to sources from within the Prison, the x-rated porno session occurred on Friday 8 November, with serial rape suspect Kago Monato allegedly at the centre of the controversy.

The Voice has been reliably informed that Monato and other prisoners were caught red handed watching a blue movie inside the Prison premises.

Information leaked to this publication indicates senior officers were alerted to the situation and promptly proceeded to the entertainment room where they found inmates glued to the screen, feasting their eyes on a raunchy flick.

“It is still a mystery as to how the flash disk containing the sex movies found its way inside the prison walls,” admitted a concerned warder, adding the situation has left Senior Prison Officers embarrassed and angry.

“In response they have come up with stringent measures to ensure nothing similar ever happens again,” explained the insider, who revealed some warders were questioned and punished for the lapse – a move that has apparently not gone down well.

“No efforts were made to investigate how the memory stick found its way into prison. The poor warders were treated like kids and punished without following the Prisons Act,” he said.

The source claimed an order has since been made that all officers at the rank of Assistant Principal Officer to the rank of Principal Officer must be on duty seven days a week.

“It’s a pathetic situation because as officers we also have a social life and family matters to attend to. We can’t work from Monday to Sunday,” he blasted.

However, when The Voice contacted the Francistown Prison Officer in Charge, Senior Superintendent Mosinki, he claimed no knowledge of the blue movie blooper.

“Nothing of that sort has ever been reported to me. Prisoners only watch Botswana Television and a few channels from South Africa which broadcast soapies,” he insisted.

LOCKED UP: Prisoners

Asked whether the TV set has a USB port, Mosinki responded curtly, “Like I said, they only watch BTV. Even if it has a port, no electronic gadgets are allowed in prison!”

He further maintained that not a single warder has been questioned or punished in relation to the alleged incident.

Meanwhile, the man thought to have masterminded the sex tape saga is no stranger to controversy.

Monato was one of the inmates being transported in a Police Toyota Quantum, which overturned and killed a police officer and another prisoner in December 2016.

On that day, murder and arson accused, Gobuamang Ntsuape allegedly attacked and strangled the driver, resulting in the vehicle veering off and overturning several times.

Special Constable Thuso Ntusa and accused rapist Emmanuel Mapholo died in the resultant accident.

Monato has since sued the Commissioner of Police and Prisons Services, demanding P950, 000 for trauma caused by the accident.

He claimed that on the particular day he was not supposed to be in court, but was randomly selected to accompany other inmates to Francistown Magistrate’s Courts for appearance.

His attorney, Kesegofetse Molosiwa argued that the Commissioner of Prisons has an absolute obligation to ensure all prisoners in transit arrive safely at court and return to prison safely.