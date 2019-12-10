News
Porn in prison
Prisoners allegedly caught watching sex movies in F/town
Sex-starved inmates at Francistown Prison are said to have received an early festive treat when they reportedly managed to smuggle a pornographic movie into the jail.
According to sources from within the Prison, the x-rated porno session occurred on Friday 8 November, with serial rape suspect Kago Monato allegedly at the centre of the controversy.
The Voice has been reliably informed that Monato and other prisoners were caught red handed watching a blue movie inside the Prison premises.
Information leaked to this publication indicates senior officers were alerted to the situation and promptly proceeded to the entertainment room where they found inmates glued to the screen, feasting their eyes on a raunchy flick.
“It is still a mystery as to how the flash disk containing the sex movies found its way inside the prison walls,” admitted a concerned warder, adding the situation has left Senior Prison Officers embarrassed and angry.
“In response they have come up with stringent measures to ensure nothing similar ever happens again,” explained the insider, who revealed some warders were questioned and punished for the lapse – a move that has apparently not gone down well.
“No efforts were made to investigate how the memory stick found its way into prison. The poor warders were treated like kids and punished without following the Prisons Act,” he said.
The source claimed an order has since been made that all officers at the rank of Assistant Principal Officer to the rank of Principal Officer must be on duty seven days a week.
“It’s a pathetic situation because as officers we also have a social life and family matters to attend to. We can’t work from Monday to Sunday,” he blasted.
However, when The Voice contacted the Francistown Prison Officer in Charge, Senior Superintendent Mosinki, he claimed no knowledge of the blue movie blooper.
“Nothing of that sort has ever been reported to me. Prisoners only watch Botswana Television and a few channels from South Africa which broadcast soapies,” he insisted.
Asked whether the TV set has a USB port, Mosinki responded curtly, “Like I said, they only watch BTV. Even if it has a port, no electronic gadgets are allowed in prison!”
He further maintained that not a single warder has been questioned or punished in relation to the alleged incident.
Meanwhile, the man thought to have masterminded the sex tape saga is no stranger to controversy.
Monato was one of the inmates being transported in a Police Toyota Quantum, which overturned and killed a police officer and another prisoner in December 2016.
On that day, murder and arson accused, Gobuamang Ntsuape allegedly attacked and strangled the driver, resulting in the vehicle veering off and overturning several times.
Special Constable Thuso Ntusa and accused rapist Emmanuel Mapholo died in the resultant accident.
Monato has since sued the Commissioner of Police and Prisons Services, demanding P950, 000 for trauma caused by the accident.
He claimed that on the particular day he was not supposed to be in court, but was randomly selected to accompany other inmates to Francistown Magistrate’s Courts for appearance.
His attorney, Kesegofetse Molosiwa argued that the Commissioner of Prisons has an absolute obligation to ensure all prisoners in transit arrive safely at court and return to prison safely.
Mokubilo man accused of rape
Letlhakane Police are investigating an incident in which a 28-year-old man allegedly raped a 34-year-old woman in the early hours of Monday morning (25 November).
The lady was on her way to Mokubilo Clinic – walking from the lands – when she reportedly met her armed attacker.
Taking over the narrative, Letlhakane Station Commander, Michael Maphephu told The Voice, “She reported that the suspect threatened to stab her with a sharpened iron rod.
“The suspect was arrested on the same day and will appear before court as soon as the Magistrate returns from sick leave,” said Maphephu, adding he could not release the accused’s name until he appears in court.
The worried police boss revealed this was the 89th rape case registered in his jurisdiction since the start of the year.
Maphephu added that most incidents involved women returning home in the evening after drinking or walking alone in the bush.
“I urge people to always walk in groups when they come from the bars or ask for company from trusted people when using bushy roads,” advised the top cop.
Letlhakane police swoop on suspected drug dealers
A Bobonong man was arrested last Tuesday after allegedly trying to sell villagers a suspicious substance believed to be cocaine.
Confirming the 24-year-old’s arrest, Letlhakane Station Commander, Michael Maphephu said, “The Mahumahibidu ward man was caught by members of the community when he was trying to sell to them.
“He was arrested around 1530 hours and found in possession of a substance suspected to be cocaine. The substance was contained in a small plastic sachet.”
In another drugs bust in Letlhakane, on Sunday cops swooped on a Francistown couple suspected to be dealing in the mining town.
“The man aged 30 and his girlfriend 36 both from Francistown, Minestone were arrested at their rented house in Letlhakane. We suspect they were supplying to different people,” revealed Maphephu, adding this was the 38th drug-related arrest in his jurisdiction this year.
He warned those who sell drugs to refrain from such illegal behaviour as they are destroying lives.
“Drugs lead to one losing their mind and they even commit crimes like rape and murder under the influence of drugs,” noted the Station Commander.
The three suspects have since been released. The trio will appear in court as soon as the Magistrate returns from sick leave and the suspected drugs taken to the lab for forensic tests.
Maun water woes to end….. In 2022!
Government admits it expects the water woes in Maun and surrounding areas to continue until 2022.
The tourist town is currently battling with a crippling shortage of six million litres a day.
Speaking in parliament this week, Minister of Land Management, Water and Sanitation Services, Kefentse Mzwinila revealed the water project would take 30 months to complete.
“I am aware that this project has delayed. However, the hope and confidence I have is that finally we have reached a breakthrough – the breakthrough was actually getting the contractor on site. We have been struggling for many years in order for the contractor to actually arrive on site,” stated Mzwinila.
The daily water demand for the Maun community and nearby villages of Matlapana, Matsaudi and Boro is just under 15 million litres per day.
However, Mzwinila admitted the current water supply does not come close to meeting that demand.
“Currently, supply to Maun stands at 8 387 000 litres per day against a demand of 14 715 000 litres per day resulting in a deficit of 6 328 000 litres per day,” he announced.
In the short term, Mzwinila’s Ministry has attempted to mitigate the problem by rehabilitating boreholes. To date, he says 10 of the 11 targeted boreholes have been cleaned, although only two are pumping water for public consumption.
“The two boreholes have been installed and connected to the supply scheme. The remaining eight cleaned boreholes are awaiting pump testing, and after pump testing we will do the water quality tests. Test pumping of the remaining boreholes commenced on 21 November and is expected to be completed on the 15 December,” he said.
Meanwhile, Maun residents continue to struggle through the dry days with the clean portable water being rationed while schools, prisons and hospitals depend on bowsers.
“This is done through four water bowsers, whose total capacity is 42 cubic meters supplying water twice daily, thereby providing a total of 84 cubic meters on daily basis,” explained Mzwinila, adding his ministry is in the process of buying 30 new bowsers, with delivery expected by June 2020, of which six will be allocated to Maun as a medium-term mitigation.
“Additionally, Water Utilities Corporation is in the process of electrifying three boreholes at Kunyere WellField to improve operational efficiency. The expected time to complete electrifying of the boreholes is end of March 2020.”
