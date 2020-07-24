Men get it too!!

A group of 11 final year public relations students University of Botswana are running a public relations campaign on post natal depression.

The main mandate of the campaign is to raise awareness, to educate and to inform the general public that post natal depression affects both males and females even though it is commonly associated with females.

The campaign was launched in Gaborone on February 2020 and it is targeting the nation at large through the use of different media platforms.

Facebook: POSTNATAL DEPRESSION PND

TWITTER : POSTNATAL DEPRESSION