PP the prophet
When the going gets tough turn to God, this is a trend all over with Batswana artists.
The latest is a well-known promoter and artists Manager PP wa Pimp who has been frequenting Kgale Hill for prayers.
Shaya knows what you went through and wishes you well in finding the divine spirit.
Please don’t turn around and say you are now a prophet or pastor, we are tired of that.
Meet n’ greet Fridays
The weekly Meet n’ Greet Friday sessions have slowly gained momentum since they were introduced by DJ Cue a month ago.
This past weekend The Room, as the intimate venue at Cresta Thapama Hotel is called hosted Robbie Rob and DJ Choto ahead of the Mascom Top 8 Final between Orapa United and Township Rollers.
Today (Friday) the Meet n’ Greet session will host DJ Pro Sleet from Groovysouls.
Admission is P30 before 10pm or P40 after.
Minister throws shade at MPS from the south
A cantankerous Minister recently took a swipe at BDP MPs from the South whom he chided for misbehaving in parliament despite their “questionable election win.”
When pressed to name the Mps who behaved badly, the Minister from the north pointed fingers at MP for Kanye North Thapelo Letsholo and Mephato Reatile of Jwaneng Mabutsane.
Many truths are told in jokes, so who knows maybe the minister is itching to spill the beans about his colleagues dubious win.
No VIP for Pio Paul
Some local footballers got a rude awakening at the just ended Mascom Top 8 final in Francistown.
Zebras assistant coach and Township Rollers legend Keitumetse “Pio” Paul was ordered out of the VIP area because he didn’t have the right tag.
Pio didn’t take kindly to that and hurled a few unpalatable words to one of the ladies demanding his exit.
However Pio was not the only footballer to suffer this embarrassment.
Pontsho Moloi and Michael Mogaladi also had to explain and introduce themselves and were made to wait as their identities were confirmed.
While Yours Truly acknowledges that Top 8 is the biggest and most lucrative tournament in the country, a tournament director is needed to stop these embarrassing moments.
Legends like Mogaladi and Moloi should never be asked to introduce themselves at a football event.
