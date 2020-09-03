News
PPP assault case continues
Tonota Member of Parliament and Opposition Chief Whip, Pono Moatlhodi, appeared before Francistown Chief Magistrate Faith Dlamini-Ngandu this Thursday morning in a case he’s accused of subjecting an 11-year-old Kesego Olekantse, to inhuman treatment on January 20 last year.
Moathodi, Maranyane Kebitsang and Nnyana Kebitsang are alleged to have assaulted the young boy after catching him stealing mangoes in their yard.
They are also accused of unleashing a vicious dog on the frightened boy.
They both pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Initially trial dates were set for 24 and 25 February, the matter was however postponed to 22 September.
On Thursday the prosecution voiced their displeasure with the time it has taken for the matter to come to trial.
The Prosecutor, Gaone Miller, told the Magistrate that the defence has done very little to help resolve the matter, especially that reconciliation was still an option.
A bemused Dlamini-Ngandu asked Moatlhodi who stood quietly in the dock why they have not taken up the option of reconciliation and settling out of court when it is available.
“I’m shocked that the defence team has not taken this option before the matter comes to the other side, because once it does, there’s no turning back,” said Dlamini-Ngadu.
“Remember though whatever decision both parties agree on, court will always decide in the best interest of the child,” she said before giving leave to both parties to explore prospects of reconciliation.
The matter returns to court on 15th September, and trial date remains 22 September should the parties fail to find a common ground.
The State is expected to call 12 witnesses to testify against the accused.
Moatlhodi is represented by attorney Martin Maeba.
