President Masisi must resign- BPF
The Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) is gravely concerned with the level of corruption that is fast becoming a pandemic in the country.
Even more alarming is the fact that reports linking the ruling party leadership to corrupt activities and shady business dealings reached President Mokgweetsi Masisi, who during the 2019 election campaign declared he would tackle corruption and mismanagement “bare-knuckled.
” Less than two years in office, Masisi seems to have acquired massive wealth overnight, with among other things, reported two ranches in Ghanzi and Sekoma. Along with newly acquired large chunks of land all over the country, he is now reported to be bidding for a government-owned ranch, Banyana Farms, undermining the set rules that disallow anyone with a ranch to partake in the bidding for any government-owned farm. Moreover, being among the shortlisted three farmers, Masisi’s position disadvantages other bidders.
The President’s business dealings and partnerships are of great concern and smack of State capture Gupta style. The revelation that Masisi is a business partner to Choppies CEO, Ramachandran Ottapathu is of grave concern, raising questions of how the President of the land can actively undertake business with controversial businessmen: whose operations (Choppies) have been a subject of investigation and even suspension from the Botswana Stock Exchange for not adhering to business ethics and accounting processes.
Just recently, Ram’s new business was said to have acquired P200 million funding from a government entity, the Botswana Development Corporation. And today we woke up to the news that the government has signed a P270 million pension deal, without tendering, with Choppies. This is a deal signed under the State of Public Emergency which gives the President unique powers to run the government.
It is not inconceivable to deduce that the State of Emergency, which was hurried through the special sitting of Parliament in March, was used, and will be abused to the benefit of the President.
The level of corruption has gone high during this period of SoE and Covid-19 pandemic has been a source of enrichment for the President, his cabinet, some in the BDP, and his business partners, who sadly are not indigenous Batswana, ‘Batswana ba sekei’ he claimed to fight for during electioneering. As the President and his partners have found a captive meal ticket through the crisis, Batswana continue to suffer in abject poverty, unemployment, and uncertainty. Repression is taking the route.
Just days into State of Public Emergency, opposition activists were arrested, tortured, and charged allegedly just for airing their views on the state of governance of the Covid-19 pandemic. This calls for concern as to how far the Masisi regime can go to silence dissent.
The recent blacklisting of Botswana by the European Union and economic outlook downgrading by the Moodys Rating Agency, under Masisi’s watch is a clear sign that our country is mismanaged.
Until and unless the rot and mismanagement of the economy are stopped, Botswana under Masisi is sliding into the dark periods of corruption, looting, and ultimately dictatorship.
It is in this regard that the BPF calls on President Masisi to resign with immediate effect. We also call on the civil society, opposition parties, the media, and patriots to stand up against all these ills and speak with one voice and say enough is enough.
Biggie Ganda Butale
President
Botswana Patriotic Front
Couple robbed, woman raped in bush attack
Police are on the hunt for two men who robbed a couple and raped the woman in the Kgale View bushes recently.
Gaborone West Police Station Commander, Onious Madziba, confirmed that the culprits were armed with knives when they attacked the victims.
“The report we got was that the two were driving to Mmokolodi and were stopped by these two men. They dragged them to a nearby bush in the Kgale View area where they robbed the couple of their personal items and raped the woman,” he confirmed.
Three weeks after the incident the police are still clueless of the whereabouts of the suspects and have appealed to members of the public to assist with information that may lead to the arrest of the two men.
Although the police were reluctant to reveal further details of the incident, it is alleged that the married man and his mistress went through their ordeal after they were found by the suspects having sex in the bush.
The two men are said to have then directed the man (name known to this publication) to drive to the nearest ATM to withdraw money for them, while they stayed behind with the woman.
Instead of driving to the ATM, the man is said to have sped off to G/West Police Station where he reported the matter while the suspects remained and raped the woman before they fled the scene.
The woman has since received medical attention whilst the police continue the search for the two men.
@sharonmathala
sharonm@thevoicebw.com
Unfriendly fire
Cops chasing armed robbers shoot innocent bystander
TEXT BREAKER: Whilst she escaped with her life, Janssen fears his niece might never be able to walk again.
A young woman is lucky to be alive after being shot twice at point blank range by police officers in hot pursuit of armed robbers on Saturday night.
Despite reportedly following the cops’ instructions to lie down, 26-year-old Mpho Mokgwaela – believed to have been an innocent bystander – was shot in the arm and neck.
The Molepolole woman is currently recovering at Princess Marina Hospital, and although a bullet remains lodged by her spine, her condition is described as stable.
In what is thought to have been a case of mistaken identity, the shooting took place at around 8pm near Ga-town Damn where Mokgwaela and a male friend had been walking home together.
The cops were chasing thieves fleeing after a botched gunpoint robbery at Choppies in Molepolole’s Masenyatlala Mall.
The robbers are said to have dropped the stolen goods – a till containing around P8, 000 – in their haste to escape.
Speaking exclusively to The Voice, the injured woman’s uncle and family spokesperson, Emrys Janssen said that on the night of the shooting, he saw police cars speeding past his house with sirens blazing.
A few minutes later, gunshots reverberated through the night, adding an extra chill to an already cold evening.
The next morning, Janssen awoke to the news that his niece had been shot.
“I received a call from her mother telling me Mpho was shot by the police. I was told my niece had gone to visit her friend and on their way back they were approached by the police, who ordered them to lie down,” said Janssen, who does not attempt to hide his disdain for the boys in blue.
“The police are saying she was shot once but her jacket has three holes. They were shooting to kill her because, according to her friend, there was not even a warning shot! They are trigger happy!” he continued furiously.
Whilst she escaped with her life, Janssen fears his niece might never be able to walk again.
“She also shared what transpired because she can talk now, though in great pain. The bullet near the spine is stuck there and we hear the doctors are afraid to remove it as she might end up being paralysed.”
Janssen says the family ‘will not rest until justice is served’ and, once they have the police and doctors’ report showing the extent of Mokgwaela’s injuries, intend to sue the state.
“They must be compensated, this is a serious inconvenience to the family. Mpho was the breadwinner after her mother, who worked as a nurse, was forced to resign due to health reasons,” he reiterated, shaking his head in apparent disgust.
Meanwhile, Assistant Police Commissioner, Dipheko Motube confirmed the police are conducting an internal investigation into the matter.
He further verified that the stolen cash has been recovered but, by Wednesday afternoon, no arrests had been made.
Motube appealed to the public to help with information that could lead to the capture of the armed robbery suspects.
