Upcoming social media influencer and Botswana Accountancy College student Prince Chopiro has released a new Amapiano single featuring Harrycane, Veveveh and Bencito.

The song ‘Get Down’ has that DJ Maphorisa feel and a Nyovest kind of flow.

The influence from the two South Africans is unmistakable.

The song was recorded by Mrisky at Mooki Studio in Lentsweletau.

It’s not a smash hit, and will probably struggle in this competitive Amapiano world.

But with well over 84 000 followers on his Facebook page, Chopiro holds the advantage.

Rating: 6 out of 10.