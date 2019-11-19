Prisons Commissioner’s visits to Butterfly raises eyebrows

Commissioner of Prisons, Colonel Silas Motlalekgosi is likely to come under fire following revelations he has visited former DIS agent, Wilhelmina Mphoeng Maswabi at the Women’s Prisons.

Motlalekgosi’s is said to have called on Butterfly, as Maswabi is known, on more than one occasion within a short period.

Speaking to The Voice on a condition of anonymity, a member of the escorting team claimed Motlalekgosi issued an instruction that Butterfly be isolated from other prisoners ‘because they were dirty’.

“She was given her own special room for a week but another instruction came that she be mixed with others.”

It is said that the commissioner’s second visit raised eyebrows as he held ‘private talks’ with the accused, a courtesy he has never granted other inmates before.

One of the meetings is said to have taken ‘longer than expected’.

IN TROUBLE: Butterfly

“This inmate is a close associate of former DIS boss, Isaac Kgosi who was involved in the investigations of the multi million tender for Mahalapye Prison fence. The tender was won by Kgosi’s preferred company at an escalated price. Another controversy in the tender was that although the project fell under the Ministry of Defence, Justice and Security, it was strangely coordinated by the DIS,” continued the insider.

According to the source, the arrangement caused concern amongst some officials, who suspect Motlalekgosi could be used to pass messages between Kgosi and Butterfly.

“All three: Kgosi, Butterfly and Motlalekgosi have links and the later could have been helping with the communications between the two parties,” speculated the source.

Butterfly is facing charges of terrorism, money-laundering and altering her identity.

Meanwhile, efforts to get a comment from Prisons failed as the Public Relations Department did not respond to our questionnaire as promised.