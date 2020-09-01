Business
Private sector calls for unbundling of BPC
The Botswana Energy Regulatory Authority (BERA) has been urged to consider liberalising the energy sector by unbundling Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) and delegating some of its core functions to the private sector.
The call was made at a public hearing that was hosted by BERA this week, at which BPC was motivating for a five per cent upward tariff adjustment for 2021/22 and another four per cent increment for 2022/23.
The BPC request comes in the wake of a 22 percent upward adjustment in 2020.
When making a presentation at the hearing, Botswana Chamber of Mines Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Charles Siwawa said it was time for BPC to start remodelling itself after 50 years in existence.
“We need to unbundle other sections of the Corporation like distribution, transmission and supply to ensure cost-cutting and efficiency,” said Siwawa.
He added that the recent 22 per cent tariff increase impacted negatively on business as it greatly increased their input costs.
He called for BPC to opt for small single digit increments instead of substantial once-off tariff increases.
Siwawa further challenged BPC to take advantage of existing opportunities in the South African Power Pool (SAPP) by generating power for export.
For his part, Gabaake Gabaake of Tlou Energy called for further liberalisation of the energy sector to allow Independent Power Producers (IPPS) to not only generate power but also sell it to the export market.
“Unbundling BPC will encourage competition, which breeds better prices and services. It will also give us an opportunity to drive our national aspirations of economic transformation and becoming active players in the fourth industrial revolution,” said Gabaake.
When responding to the private sector submissions, Acting CEO Edward Rugoyi said BPC was fully in support of assisting more IPP’s to generate power and pump it into the national grid. However, he said, the corporation was strongly against allowing IPP’s to sell to the market.
“We believe IPP’s should sell directly to BPC,” said Rugoyi.
BHC launch 107 houses in Palapye
Luxury on a budget
Private sector calls for unbundling of BPC
Jwaneng registers 50 Covid-19 cases
Quacking up a storm
A fading Power!
Thieves capitalise on Covid-19 quarantines
Drama as cheating wife escapes through back window
Month of prayer launched
Judge issues warning to Commissioner of Prisons
Step-grandfather, son arrested for raping girl, 10
Moswaane still undecided
Fake diplomat jailed
Duo arrested for buying beer in SA
Taxi man remanded for attempted murder over sex
BW Online book app launched
Exhibits burn down in police courtyard
Any amount of declared money can cross the border- Matsheka
Botswana finally follows the right channels – SA
Sefalana commits to motivate and retain staff amid Covid-19
Khama calls for fresh elections
Things they say
BDP crying out for Masisi magic
Caught in the pastor’s bedroom
Botswana finally follows the right channels – SA
ATI chills with Rakgare
Police mum on costs of escorting trucks
My Top 5 local tunes with Thapelo Tsheole
Maofit’s unexpected date
Researchers say hunting can reduce human-wildlife conflict
Any amount of declared money can cross the border- Matsheka
Drama as cheating wife escapes through back window
Sefalana commits to motivate and retain staff amid Covid-19
Xwalla cashes in
Fake diplomat jailed
Exhibits burn down in police courtyard
Duo arrested for buying beer in SA
BW Online book app launched
Taxi man remanded for attempted murder over sex
Breeding season volume 2
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Botswana finally follows the right channels – SA
-
News5 days ago
Police mum on costs of escorting trucks
-
News5 days ago
Researchers say hunting can reduce human-wildlife conflict
-
News4 days ago
Any amount of declared money can cross the border- Matsheka
-
News5 hours ago
Drama as cheating wife escapes through back window
-
Business5 days ago
Sefalana commits to motivate and retain staff amid Covid-19
-
News2 days ago
Fake diplomat jailed
-
News3 days ago
Exhibits burn down in police courtyard