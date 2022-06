WATCH: A Forensic Pathologist from South Africa, Professor Gert Seyman, has discredited an autopsy report submitted by State Pathologist- Dr Enock Prabakhar, in the murder of Kgabosetso Mosielele by his son, Lapologang Morolong. Professor Seyman says Dr Prabakhar did a shoddy job which is biased and below international standards. Morolong is accused of killing his father back in October 2008 at Molapowabojang.