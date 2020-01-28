Prophet threatens man over payment

A 33-year-old man of Mochudi has accused his former prophet, Abednico Thabanelo, better known as Prophet Judas Angelo, of being a cheat.

Refillwe Budah Mooketsi this week went on social media to leak a heated conversation he claims he had with the Prophetic Christian Gathering Pastor.

He accused Angelo of threatening him every time he asked the Prophet for the money he owed him for a job he did last year.

In an interview with The Voice, Mooketsi – a cinematographer by trade – revealed his relationship with The Man of God collapsed when the Pastor failed to pay for a video he had done.

“Sometime last year he asked that I do a promotional video for his upcoming conference which he was to host for some Prophets from Zimbabwe. I did that and charged him P1, 000 but he cried saying it was too much and he couldn’t afford that. I then told him to pay me whatever he could afford since he was my Prophet. He suggested P400, a price I agreed on.”

However, Mooketsi claimed even the reduced amount never materialised as after leaving Serowe, where the Prophet is based, Angelo started coming up with excuses.

“He would tell me that he was on the way to the bank to deposit but hours would pass without any report from the bank.”

Mooketsi said that his Prophet’s stories kept changing and eventually escalated to threats.

“I will destroy your life in a second, if you want your money a batle sentle,” reads one of the messages Mooketsi says Angelo sent him.

DEMANDING PAYMENT: Mooketsi

“He is now threatening my life. What kind of a prophet is he, I now doubt his capabilities!” finished the cinematographer.

When contacted for comment, Angelo dismissed Mooketsi’s version of events, insisting the money was not a payment but rather a token of appreciation.

“I didn’t use his work because it was of poor quality. I am a professional who goes for quality! But I had wanted to give him P200 – it is only that I have been busy travelling a lot. He also stays in Gaborone, a far place from me and I don’t have time to go to banks,” explained the Prophet before warning Mooketsi to desist if he does not want to ‘regret his decision’.

“I am a Man of God and he will regret that. He can continue and expose, why post me for P200. I owe people money and I know when to pay them even those who owe me I don’t expose them, so it is up to him.”

Angelo concluded by saying defiantly, “This is not the first challenge to come my way and I am not threatened.”