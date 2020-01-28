News
Prophet threatens man over payment
A 33-year-old man of Mochudi has accused his former prophet, Abednico Thabanelo, better known as Prophet Judas Angelo, of being a cheat.
Refillwe Budah Mooketsi this week went on social media to leak a heated conversation he claims he had with the Prophetic Christian Gathering Pastor.
He accused Angelo of threatening him every time he asked the Prophet for the money he owed him for a job he did last year.
In an interview with The Voice, Mooketsi – a cinematographer by trade – revealed his relationship with The Man of God collapsed when the Pastor failed to pay for a video he had done.
“Sometime last year he asked that I do a promotional video for his upcoming conference which he was to host for some Prophets from Zimbabwe. I did that and charged him P1, 000 but he cried saying it was too much and he couldn’t afford that. I then told him to pay me whatever he could afford since he was my Prophet. He suggested P400, a price I agreed on.”
However, Mooketsi claimed even the reduced amount never materialised as after leaving Serowe, where the Prophet is based, Angelo started coming up with excuses.
“He would tell me that he was on the way to the bank to deposit but hours would pass without any report from the bank.”
Mooketsi said that his Prophet’s stories kept changing and eventually escalated to threats.
“I will destroy your life in a second, if you want your money a batle sentle,” reads one of the messages Mooketsi says Angelo sent him.
“He is now threatening my life. What kind of a prophet is he, I now doubt his capabilities!” finished the cinematographer.
When contacted for comment, Angelo dismissed Mooketsi’s version of events, insisting the money was not a payment but rather a token of appreciation.
“I didn’t use his work because it was of poor quality. I am a professional who goes for quality! But I had wanted to give him P200 – it is only that I have been busy travelling a lot. He also stays in Gaborone, a far place from me and I don’t have time to go to banks,” explained the Prophet before warning Mooketsi to desist if he does not want to ‘regret his decision’.
“I am a Man of God and he will regret that. He can continue and expose, why post me for P200. I owe people money and I know when to pay them even those who owe me I don’t expose them, so it is up to him.”
Angelo concluded by saying defiantly, “This is not the first challenge to come my way and I am not threatened.”
News
Resilient or stupid?
Some people find the above meme which has been circulating on social media funny.
I find it distasteful.
Actually, it makes me sad.
It makes me unhappy because it depicts the distressful life we have had to get accustomed to.
Things are getting worse in our country and instead of standing up and holding our leaders accountable we just murmur about the hardships, adjust and move on.
Just like in this meme where this person had to make a plan instead of going barefooted, so many of us have had to make plans to survive under the circumstances. We have had to change our lifestyles as the Dollar becomes more and more elusive.
It’s not wrong to come up with survival strategies but in our case I feel we have been pushed too far.
Bread is now a luxury so is meat and milk. These are foods that almost every household could afford, but not anymore.
Price of cabbage and other vegetables has tripled in recent times because that seems to be the main relish now.
At the rate at which things are going, we will soon no longer afford to buy the cabbage, but well Zimbos being Zimbos, we will make a plan – after all we are known to be resilient!
I guess we are no different to frogs, which adjust their body temperatures when inside a pot with boiling water instead of jumping out.
And talking of being resilient, I recently found myself wondering if we are really resilient as a nation or we are just stupid and docile.
Last week fuel prices went up to almost ZWL$20 a litre (about P14) meaning prices of most goods will also go up, further eroding our already stretched incomes.
Again we will continue talking about how the going is getting tougher while we queue at the filling stations just to buy 5 litres of either diesel or petrol as that’s what most of us can afford.
Meanwhile our President will continue to charter private planes to fly across the globe while telling us to tighten our belts and remain patient as they are ‘fixing the economy’.
Which reminds me of how my jaws dropped when I read that Mary, the estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is demanding a monthly maintenance of US$40, 000 (about P400, 000).
It seems her short stint behind bars has not taught her any humility!
It also goes to show that Mary is very much aware the VP can afford this without any glitch. In fact, the whole divorce saga has revealed just how filthy rich and corrupt these people are.
If Mary, as according to one of the accusations, can allegedly externalise US$1million (P10m) and buy properties in Joburg’s up market suburbs, how much money did she have access to and where did all this money come from?
We should be questioning such things as a nation. But no, we let them flaunt their wealth while we feed on their bread crumbs, and you tell me we not stupid!
News
AP man on trial for child molestation
*Accused of raping 12-year-old cousin
Former council candidate for Alliance for Progressives (AP), Taujoruavi Maekopo will be hoping he has more success in the courtroom than he did with the ballot box.
The 25-year-old, who lost out in the Gumare-Tubu South ward at last year’s general elections, is accused of raping his minor cousin back in February 2016.
The case resumed this week, with the complainant and her family appearing before Maun Magistrate Court to testify against the suspect.
The young girl’s father admitted to beating up Maekopo, but told court that was only after the young man confessed to defiling his daughter.
“At first he denied it. But as we pressed him on with questions, he admitted the act and that is when I whipped him.”
The man was responding to Maekopo’s attorney, Lesego Phoi, who suggested he had overreacted and badly assaulted Maekopo for the alleged crime.
“You said he reported the assault to the police. According to you, was this behaviour consistent with that of someone who was being accused of a serious crime?” Phoi asked the father.
However, the dad maintained Maekopo admitted his guilt before he whipped him five times with a sjambok.
Maekopo is being tried for sexual assault and is facing evidence from the two young girls who were sharing a room with his alleged victim, who was 12 at the time.
The AP member is accused of sneaking into the girl’s room at night, where the girls were sharing a bed.
He allegedly lifted his young cousin from the bed, laid her down on a mattress he had positioned on the floor, removed her pyjamas and raped her.
The girl’s evidence, which was held on camera, and that of her family is said to be very consistent with original police statements taken almost four years ago.
The girl maintains that initially she thought she was dreaming but was awoken by a sharp pain of penetration when Maekopo entered her.
It is her word that when she woke up he was still inside her and she pushed him off.
The complainant’s younger sister also claims that she ‘saw Maekopo on top of her sibling with his boxer shorts pulled down’.
The trial is set to continue on 6th March with Maekopo currently out on bail.
News
A call of nature
Mystery caller ends Borolong/Chadibe bogosi meeting
There seems to be no solution in sight for an old border dispute between the residents of Borolong and Chadibe.
The two villages have been at each other’s throats over a stretch of land nestled between Thalogang River and the railway line.
While Borolong residents claim the ward they call Shongochena is in their village, Chadibe residents are adamant the ward is called Dikgatho and is rightfully theirs.
With a combined population of over 10, 000, the dispute has been a stumbling block in the two villages’ development, in particular the area in dispute.
Chadibe royals insist that the boundary of the two villages is Thalogang River, a claim disputed in Borolong who believe the boundary to be the railway line.
This stand-off resulted in the freezing of all plot allocations in Shongochena/Dikgatho because both the Tonota -Sub Land Board, which services Borolong, and the Marapong- Sub Land Board, which services Chadibe, claim the area is disputed.
At its worst, the dispute was the cause of many double allocations, including a 16-hectare plot earmarked for the construction of a brigade.
Interventions from as far back as 2011 by the then Minister of Local Government, Lebonaamang Mokalake, and Bangwato Regent, Sediegeng Kgamane have failed.
On the 10th of January, Kgosi Bokamoso Radipitse of Tonota convened a meeting at Thalogang Junior Secondary School, which ironically is considered ‘neutral ground’ as it stands on the disputed area.
At the meeting, attended by residents of both villages, Radipitse told the gathering that the agenda of the day was to vote for the headman of Shongochena/Dikgatho by show of hands.
To compete for the coveted chieftainship role were to be Keletso Mpatane from Borolong and Wina Namakando from Chadibe.
“I want to reiterate that today’s meeting is not about who the area belongs to. We are simply going to vote by a show of hands who’ll take over the leadership role of Shongochena/Dikgatho,” explained Kgosi Radipitse.
This, however, did not sit well with the Borolong contingent led by their Kgosi Israel Molema, who told Radipitse that they submitted Mpatane as their preferred candidate to take over the chieftainship of Shongochena over eight years ago.
Molema said Mpatane was unveiled to his tribe in August 2011 and her name dully sent to Tonota for approval.
“We learnt later that our minutes were outdated and ordered to re-do the unveiling process which we did in May 2018. We were shocked because we never knew Kgotla meeting minutes could expire,” fired Molema.
The seemingly unimpressed Borolong Chief told Kgosi Radipitse, who’s his senior, that his tribe would not take part in the voting process since there’s a pending court case before the Francistown High Court in which Chadibe leadership are challenging the boundary of the two villages.
“We’re not going to vote because we’ve already sent a name,” he reiterated, adding defiantly, “We can’t vote for a chief at a secondary school when we have a Kgotla that we to address all issues concerning our village.”
A bemused Chadibe Chief, Kgosi Mmoloki Kajata, who clearly wanted the vote to go ahead, attracted murmurs from the packed hall when he declared Dikgatho has been a ward under Chadibe for as far as he can remember.
“In my knowledge, Borolong and Chadibe are divided by Thalogang River. I’m not an elected chief. I was born a chief and I know the lineage of Chadibe chieftainship,” he maintained.
It was at this point that Kgosi Radipitse slid outside to take a call. He returned a few minutes later and ordered that the meeting be stopped immediately.
“I just received a call from the people who sent me here. I won’t say who but they ordered me to stop this meeting, but I’m also not in a position to disclose why this meeting has to be stopped,” announced Radipitse, news that was greeted with stunned silence.
However, as the crowd dispersed, murmurs of dissatisfaction and confusion could be heard as the dispute once again remains unresolved, thanks this time to the mystery caller.
Fun Q & A chat with local celebrities
Blessed, burdened, brilliant
Resilient or stupid?
Prophet threatens man over payment
AP man on trial for child molestation
A call of nature
Saleshando’s promise for Boro
Ntimbale challenge returns
UDC plan mass demonstration
BDP members fight for CC positions begins
Murder suspect faints in court
School head caught in muti act
Chasing crooked cars
Franco for TYM 6.0
Rollers with one leg in Top 8 Final
Borolong residents suspicious of Kgosi Radipitse
Bad Boys premier
BDF Major accused of raping colleague’s wife
BDP accused of vote rigging
Makhwengwe suspended
BDF Major accused of raping colleague’s wife
CEDA/DBSA University Challenge winner to be named this week
Franco to perform three sets at his ‘Fill up show’
Makhwengwe suspended
Diamonds in the cup
Congrats the Chengetas
Chess season gathers momentum
BDP accused of vote rigging
Unordered café wars
Passion for info tech
Bro Spike sticks to kwaito music
Youth unemployment rises to over 20 percent
Bad Boys premier
Borolong residents suspicious of Kgosi Radipitse
UDC plan mass demonstration
Fun Q & A chat with local celebrities
Kwambala goes big on merchandise
BDP members fight for CC positions begins
Blessed, burdened, brilliant
Botsalano’s morning festival
Diary of a cancer survivor
MP calls for arrest of ex VDC members
Nata/Gweta
(SONA) Climate change
Trade union leaders explain the fall out between BOFEPUSU and UDC
NPF case postponed
Botlogile Tshireletso – Political Journey
Danielle swagger’s video is out
The Voice Newspaper Headlines
The Voice on Politics (Episode 5)
12th Parliament Preview (Part 1)
AP investigates UDC in Gabane/Mmankgodi alleged rigging
Botswana is the ancestral home of all humans
The Voice on Politics (Episode 4)
The Voice on Politics (Episode 3)
The Voice on Politics (Episode 2)
Kwaito Stars reunited
The Voice on Politics (Episode 1)
Joy with Kenewendo
Trending
-
News1 day ago
BDF Major accused of raping colleague’s wife
-
Business7 days ago
CEDA/DBSA University Challenge winner to be named this week
-
Entertainment4 days ago
Franco to perform three sets at his ‘Fill up show’
-
Sports4 days ago
Makhwengwe suspended
-
Sports4 days ago
Diamonds in the cup
-
Entertainment4 days ago
Congrats the Chengetas
-
Sports4 days ago
Chess season gathers momentum
-
Politics3 days ago
BDP accused of vote rigging