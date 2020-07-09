Business
Protea Hotel by Marriott Masa Square officially opens doors
Protea Hotels by Marriott, part of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) has recently announced the opening of Protea Hotel by Marriott Masa Square in the buzzing capital of Botswana, Gaborone.
The opening marks the expansion of the Protea Hotels by Marriott brand into its tenth African country, and the debut of the brand in Botswana.
“The brand entry into Botswana reinforces our commitment to expand the Protea Hotels by Marriott footprint in Africa and deliver the South African hospitality which we are renowned for to local and international travelers. I am confident that the brand’s extensive regional equity, the hotel’s strategic location and the global distribution of Marriott International will help position Protea Hotel by Marriott Masa Square as a preferred choice for business and leisure travelers to Gaborone,” said Volker Heiden, Area Vice President, Marriott International.
The rebranded Protea Hotel by Marriott Masa Square boasts a prime location in the iconic Masa Square lifestyle center and offers expansive views over the city.
The hotel and social hub is centrally located in the bustling CBD of Gaborone and a 20-minute drive from Sir Seretse Khama International Airport.
“It’s a momentous occasion to bring the first Protea Hotels by Marriott to Botswana. Our team of associates look forward to welcoming guests with the warm hospitality and personal service that is synonymous with this successful brand,” said Hayden Bowl, General Manager of the Protea Hotel by Marriott Masa Square.
Protea Hotel by Marriott Masa Square features 152 modern rooms and 30 extended stay apartments, conference facilities and meeting rooms able to host up to 200 guests. Food and beverage offerings include a restaurant and café overlooking the ‘Masa Square’ piazza.
Guests can enjoy sunset drinks at the pool deck bar, overlooking Gaborone’s stunning skyline. Other facilities include a pool, fitness room and hair salon, as well as a business centre and 24-hour room service.
Sponsored ads
Protea Hotel by Marriott Masa Square officially opens doors
Is South Africa a threat to Africa Free Trade Area?
Students sleep in dining hall for social distancing
MP fights for use of jerry-cans
The half a Million Pula Covid-19 team
Panic in Chanoga after corona rears ugly head
A mokoro poler’s cry
What would Seretse say?
Suspected ‘baby dumpers’ further remanded
The dating game
On the money trail
Facebook posts generate small fortune for Maun community
Judge’s son in court for domestic violence
Patience will pay!
Stand up and be counted!
Tug of war
Young suspect remanded for theft
BPF to table a motion of no confidence on Masisi
Moti leaves UDC drowning in debt
BFA election hopefuls cry foul
Suspected rapist pleads guilty
BERA cautions against unlawful sale of fuel
Survey Reveals that Class B Driving Licence is the most sought after
Government apologises to Scorpions
Facebook posts generate small fortune for Maun community
New Era college employees contribute P28.000.00 to National COVID-19 Pandmic Relief Fund
Only 3 out of 24 listed are companies led by women
Double murder suspect denied bail
Moswaane hits dead end with OP petition
Panic in Chanoga after corona rears ugly head
The dating game
On the money trail
Suspected ‘baby dumpers’ further remanded
What would Seretse say?
A mokoro poler’s cry
MP fights for use of jerry-cans
Dutlwe Chief remanded for stabbing girlfriend
The half a Million Pula Covid-19 team
Judge’s son in court for domestic violence
Students sleep in dining hall for social distancing
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Research now big business and influencer
Trending
-
Sponsored Content5 days ago
Survey Reveals that Class B Driving Licence is the most sought after
-
News3 days ago
Government apologises to Scorpions
-
News2 days ago
Facebook posts generate small fortune for Maun community
-
Sponsored Content5 days ago
New Era college employees contribute P28.000.00 to National COVID-19 Pandmic Relief Fund
-
Business4 days ago
Only 3 out of 24 listed are companies led by women
-
News3 days ago
Double murder suspect denied bail
-
News3 days ago
Moswaane hits dead end with OP petition
-
News2 days ago
Panic in Chanoga after corona rears ugly head