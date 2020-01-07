Uncategorized
Public cautioned against mob justice
Police have confirmed the death of a 23-year-old Moshupa man who was allegedly killed by an angry mob at Senthumule ward in Mogoditshane on Sunday.
An incensed mob allegedly apprehended the man upon suspicion that he had stolen from a motor vehicle the previous night.
It is alleged the victim identified the suspect and people chased after him and attacked him.
He was taken to the hospital where the doctors certified him dead.
Assistant Police Commissioner Dipheko Motube confirmed the incident but condemned members of the public for the mob attack.
He warned the public to desist from taking law into their hands.
Motube said the police appreciate the partnership they have with the community on crime prevention but said in any given situation they should hand the suspects to the police instead of killing them.
“It is a serious crime more so that the suspect lost his life. He is a well-known suspect linked to a series of stealing from motor vehicles, house breakings and robberies that occurred in Mogoditshane area. We haven’t arrested anyone in connection with his death. The investigations are ongoing and those who have a hand in his murder will face the full weight of the law. We managed to locate his family, his body is lying at the mortuary awaiting postmoterm,” said Motube.
Woman kills boyfriend and hangs herself
Police in Palapye are investigating a case in which a woman is suspected to have murdered her boyfriend before committing suicide by hanging herself from the roof rafters.
The incident is said to have happened on the 27th and the dead bodies of the couple were found at their house on the 28th around 1830hrs.
It is alleged that the two had a misunderstanding before their deaths as a suicide note was discovered at the crime scene.
The man was 40 years while the woman was 38.
Speaking to The Voice, N0.2 District Officer Commanding- Senior Superintendent Paul Oketsang, said they received a call from someone saying his cousin was missing and that his phone ring unanswered.
He said the reporter said he went to the cousin’s house and saw a swarm of flies on his house windows.
He said when the police entered the house they found the man lying on the floor with a deep cut at the back of his head while the woman was hanging from the rafters.
“The man’s hands were tied with a scarf. The two were rushed to the hospital where the doctors certified them dead. The investigations are ongoing but so far we discovered a note which shows that the author was the woman. She indicated that they had a misunderstanding after finding out that her boyfriend was cheating on her. She also apologised to both their families for her actions and hurting them,” said Oketsang.
Officer Commanding Oketsang said cases of deaths are worrisome in his policing area.
He said from January to December this year alone in N02 District which include Maunatlala, Serule, Serowe and Palapye they registered 45 murder cases.
He said in most cases it is men who kill. Oketsang said they also have 29 threat to kill cases and 597 assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Gaabo-Motho music festival promises fireworks
Organisers of the annual Gaabo Motho Music Festival are relishing a bumper crowd in Moshupa village, as they put together final touches to what promises to be another successful Christmas Eve gig.
South African acts such as Black Motion, TNS and Busisiwa just to mention a few, are expected to headline the show with their impressive tunes that made waves throughout 2019 respectively.
Gaabo Motho Music Festival is in its 5th year running and it has shown tremendous improvement through the years as the organisers made it a point to inter-change artists in efforts to show variety.
In an interview with The Voice this week, Dladleng Entertainment Owner Oscar Thebe said the event has grown tremendously from humble beginnings. “I have seen a lot of growth in this event. When I started this initiative 5 years back it was really hard, people could not relate to the event but now they are part of it and they never disappoint in terms of attendance,” he said.
Thebe who is also known as Dlamini further said the festival is also beneficial to the residents of Moshupa. “On the day of the event, small retailers and big supermarkets make more profit as they get to sell to patrons who come for the event from across the country, hence improving the economy of the village,” Thebe explained.
Quizzed about the competition that he faces from other festive events, he said; “Big events such as Clap Your Hands, Born and Raised are staged at the central part of the country, and they are competing. However, on our side we are growing and I believe from this side (southern) we are the only ones, but we are not going to relax. We will keep on giving the crowd the best entertainment ever,” he said.
Thebe revealed that they have made few improvements to the venue (recreational park), “We have planted lawn so that revellers get to enjoy the feel of relaxing and enjoying the music without suffocating from the dust as it has always been the case over the years,” he said.
Meanwhile, local acts such as Vee, Charma Girl, Chrispin the Drama, Han C and others are expected to be amongst the performers who will electrify the event on the 24th of December 2019.
‘He couldn’t care less!’
Hikuama furious at Autlwetse over Bayei recognition matter
Assistant Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Kgotla Autlwetse says government has no plans to provide a kgotla for the Bayei tribe nor pay their paramount chief a salary.
Autlwetse was responding to a parliamentary question by Ngami legislator, Caterpillar Hikuama, who has since expressed disappointment at the Ministry’s stance.
Hikuama feels the response demonstrates how ‘rude and reckless’ the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) can be.
In a brief interview, the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) man told Okavango Voice that Autlwetse’s response suggests he could not care less about the rights and concerns of the Bayei people.
In Parliament, Hikuama had wanted to know the progress made by government in completing the recognition process and when the Bayei paramount chief will receive an office and a salary like the rest of his counterparts in the country.
The debate unfolded as follows:
AUTLWETSE: Mr Speaker, the recognition of Bayei people has been done in accordance with the provisions of Section 3 of Bogosi Act of 2008, as they met the criteria outlined thereunder.
The terms and conditions of the recognition of their Kgosi are very specific that, such recognition shall not prejudice the status and operations of the existing tribal administrative structures and hierarchy put in place for effective and efficient delivery of tribal administration services in Botswana.
Further, the recognition does not in any way cause prejudice to any other existing tribal community rights, and or privileges. Gumare Village already has a Kgotla office, therefore, there are no plans to provide yet another Kgotla office.
As stated above Mr Speaker, the recognition should not prejudice the status and operations of the existing administration.
There will be no official payment effected as the recognition does not in any way confer rights and privileges that are not otherwise granted and or conferred by any existing law.
HIKUAMA: What was the rationale and purpose for the recognition?
AUTLWETSE: In the body of my answer, I clearly indicated that, Section 3 of Bogosi Act of 2008, which is in the public domain, is the one that actually guided in coming up with this, as well as the judgment of the High Court in this particular case.
HIKUAMA: Then one would be justified to refer to the recognition as fake.
SPEAKER: Are you agreeing now or you are asking the supplementary? What is your supplementary?
HIKUAMA: I am saying, would it be correct for one to say, the recognition was fake in relation to Section 3 of the Bogosi Act?
AUTLWETSE: Mr Speaker, it is very unfortunate because I cannot deal with perceptions or personal opinions.
KENNY KAPINGA (OKAVANGO MP): Honourable Minister, in the absence of any judicial and administrative powers, what does the recognition of the Bayei Chief mean to you?
MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT: …(Murmurs)…
SPEAKER: Ke mang yo o sa utlwang? (Did anyone not get what he said?)
AUTLWETSE: Mr Speaker, that is what Bayei actually wanted, they wanted recognition and they have been recognised as a tribe in Botswana.
If they are not satisfied with that recognition, it is entirely upon them to take it further. I cannot tell them what to do.
HONOURABLE MEMBERS: …(Murmurs)…