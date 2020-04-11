News
Public still sneaking out for homebrew
Homebrews are being illicitly sold around Maun area since the government forced closure of liquor outlets in the country two weeks ago.
The forced closure was effected as a way of curbing the spread of coronavirus.
However in Maun area, homebrews are still finding a way into its market and being bought.
Botswana Police Services’ Commanding Officer for Maun policing district; Peter Gochela has confirmed, “from Gumare, Shakawe, Maun and all other villages homebrews are being consumed. Since lockdown the police arrest at least four homebrewers everyday.”
Gochela was raising this as a public health concern as consumers continue to sneak liquor into their homes. “Some people are seemingly not understanding the gravity of this world pandemic and it is worrisome,” he said.
When arrested, the brewers are often fine. “If they don’t pay the fine,.then they have to be taken to court,” Gochela added.
Botswana government banned alcohol sale last month as a way of minimizing public movement and promoting social distancing.
A six-months long State of Emergency was declared this week against the backdrop of 13 confirmed COVID-19 cases which included one death.
Five arrested, 168 packets of contraband cigarettes confiscated
Police have arrested five Zimbabwean nationals after they were found in possession of illicit tobacco at Oodi Village.
Speaking to The Voice Online, Assistant Police Commissioner Dipheko Motube said the raid was conducted in the early hours yesterday following a tip-off.
He said the suspects were found in possession of 168 packets of Remington Gold cigarettes suspected to have been smuggled from Zimbabwe.
“The suspects are facing another charge of over staying in Botswana. Sale of tobacco is currently suspended by the government in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. We appeal to the public to continue reporting these kind of illegal businesses,” said Motube
The suspects, three women and two men are currently detained at Broadhurst Police Station.
Meanwhile yesterday Mmathubudukwane Police arrested three Batswana and two Zimbabweans aged between 38 and 50 in connection with shop breaking and theft incidents.
The incidents occurred between March and April.
On Sunday one suspect was arrested in connection with a vehicle found abandoned at Sikwane Village suspected to have been used in those theft offences.
Investigations led to the arrest of other four suspects and items such as car batteries, tyres and lubricants valued at P18 000 were discovered.
The suspects are in Police custody and the search is on for the other three who are still at large.
How Gov bluddered on first Corona virus death
*Hundreds exposed to the virus
Government secrecy and unreliable communication this week dealt a devastating blow to the fight against Corona virus, exposing hundreds of people to infection in Gaborone and surrounding areas.
As people reeled from the announcement of the first Corona Virus death in the country on Tuesday afternoon, it has emerged that government had known about the 79- year- old Ramotswa woman’s status since Thursday last week and concealed the information both to the family and mortuary that handled her body.
On Wednesday afternoon traumatised Babereki Ka Lorato Mortuary staff spoke of how they were unnecessarily exposed to the deadly virus.
Speaking in an interview with The Voice Newspaper on Wednesday, the concerned Chairman of the mortuary, Martin Gabokake said the woman was brought in a body bag on Friday.
“Our employees asked why someone who had died at Bamalete Lutheran hospital a day before was brought in a body bag and they were told she died of asthma, and so they let the body in and handled it in the manner they normaly handle all other bodies,” Gabobake explained.
He went on further to explain that it was only yesterday that to their shock and horror the staff was told of the true nature of the old woman’s passing.
“ Had we been told the truth to begin with, the body would have been handled in a safer way. The fact that they brought her in a body bag means they new something and they blatantly lied to us,” Gabobake said.
Her funeral was also not accorded the security screening associated with Covid-19 deaths, a source has revealed. Health officials have since asked villagers who had attended the old woman’s funeral to submit for testing as they to may have been exposed to the virus.
This was another terrible blunder by government. Had they disclosed that the old woman had died of COVID -19 or even told us that she was a suspected case, most of us would have kept away,” said the source.
Meanwhile government moved to quarantine 14 family members on Tuesday. All mortuary employees and close associates of the woman were also locked up for observation on Wednesday.
Colleagues of the deceased grandson, who works for a local hotel, have also been summoned for mandatory testing.
“Her grandson (name known to this publication) continued working with us and it was business as usual. He did not know his grandmother had the virus and died from it. They were very close. He is the one who took care of her and took her for hospital visits,” the worried colleague has revealed.
Efforts to get a comment from the grandson were futile at the time of going to press. In a telephone interview from quarantine he told The Voice that he wished for privacy.
Botswana has recorded one death as a result of the COVID-19 with three positive cases currently stable at the Sir Ketumile Teaching Hospital in Gaborone.
There are 189 negative results, 593 lab test performed and 1856 people currently on quarantine.
