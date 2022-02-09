Public urged to cooperate during housing census

Stakeholders in the coming Population Housing Census have been urged to sensitize and educate the public on the need to cooperate and support the teams involved in the census exercise.

When launching the 2022 Population Housing Census this week, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Peggy Serame said people should understand the importance of the census, the use of data collected and the importance of confidentiality by all those engaged in the census operations.

“I urge all of you to support this national exercise for its success. Members of the Public are urged to welcome Census staff to their households and cooperate with them to ensure that this important national exercise is successful,” she said.

Serame mentioned that in line with its digital transformation agenda, Botswana will hold its first digital census from the 18th to 31st March this year, an exercise that is expected to cost P363 million.

She said that as information technology will be employed for many of the Census activities, it is expected that results of the census will be released within a short space of time than was the case before. “During the Cartographic exercise, which does mapping for the Census, Geographical Positioning System (GPS) coordinates of dwellings were collected instead of placing metal plates on doors within household dwellings; and Computer Assisted Personal Interviews (CAPI), as opposed to the traditional paper based data collection method, will be employed during remuneration.

“Preparations are already advanced. The Pilot Census, which was meant to test the questionnaires and the Computer Assisted Personal Interviews (CAPI) application, as well as other administrative logistics, took place from 22 – 31, October 2021. I’m informed that the Pilot Census has shown all processes to be fit for purpose and providing quality data in a timely manner.”

She added that this year’s Population and Housing Census message is: “2022 Census. Palo Batho. Mpala, Ke Botlhokwa”.

In an effort to intensify publicity ahead of this national undertaking, Serame said that various platforms will be used to sensitize all stakeholders to participate accordingly. “The main objective is to raise awareness and build consensus to have a common understanding as to why a census is conducted, as well as, why participating partners should adequately play their roles.”