Punching for redemption
Boxing eyes, two more Olympic spots
With the Olympics postponed to next year, Botswana Boxing Association (BBA) National Team Coach, Lechedzani Master Luza intends to use the extra time to qualify two more boxers for the global sporting phenomenon.
To date, female pugilist Keamogetse Sadie Kenosi is the only boxer to qualify for the games, which will be held in Tokyo in July 2020.
However, Luza is adamant that current African Champion, Mahommed Rajab Otukile can join the feisty Francistowner in Japan.
Otukile, who fights in the U/52kg category, was due to leave for Paris this month (May) to take part in the second round of Olympic qualifiers. The event, like all other sporting meets, has since been suspended indefinitely.
Speaking exclusively to Voice Sport this week, Luza described Covid-19 as a curse but also a potential blessing to his boxers.
Whilst he admitted the pandemic was likely to disrupt his fighters’ form, Luza explained there was also opportunity amidst the disruption.
“The break is going to affect us and it might not be possible for us to go to Thailand and France for international training. It can also help us to have more time to prepare. It can work in our favour as we now stand a chance to send another boxer to join Mahommed at the qualifiers,” he said, adding the association has now submitted a proposal to Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) requesting an extra slot at the qualifiers.
According to Luza, he has shortlisted the final slot down to four boxers but is yet to make a choice on who will receive the opportunity of a lifetime and a shot at a potential ticket to Tokyo.
Highlighting the difficult conditions the association works under, Luza ruefully revealed, “I gave our national team boxers a training plan and some are struggling because they do not have punching bags at home, they just throw their fists in the air! They just do push-ups, skipping rope and run around their houses because they cannot do road work.”
For his part, 23-year-old Otukile said that whilst the postponement has affected him psychologically, he has been in constant contact with the national team psychologist
“He has been counseling him. We interact via WhatsApp and he sends me voice notes to make sure I do not lose focus,” explained the Lobatse native, who announced himself as the best in the continent with his stunning Gold medal at the Africa Games in Morocco last August
The confident fighter remains supremely optimistic that he has what it takes to make it to Japan.
“I was really looking forward to the qualifiers and I stand a better chance to qualify for the Olympics. I worked hard with the coach to prepare for them and I had gained momentum form international camps and competitions. I train every day in the morning and evening doing sit-ups, push-ups and jumps.
“I also weigh myself every day. As a boxer you must be disciplined and avoid eating oily and sweet food so that you don’t gain weight,” concluded the toned youth, whose rippling abs and bulging muscles are the envy of many.
Crying out for COVID Relief
BFA TURN TO GOVT FOR HELP
“There are lots of issues to look at. It is not only players’ salaries but also expiring contracts, transfer window among other things.” – BFA President, Maclean Letshwiti
Cash-strapped Botswana Football Association (BFA) has submitted a desperate P2, 234, 136 SOS to Government to cover the April wage budget for Premier League players.
With all football activities in the country grinding to a halt over a month ago, teams across the land are faced with a daunting financial hole they are struggling to fill.
As most local clubs rely on gate takings and merchandise sales to survive, the inactivity could prove terminal to some.
Although the BFA have already sent a much larger budget to the sport’s global governing body, FIFA, the request is expected to take a while to process.
Thus, in their hour of need, the association have turned to home for more immediate help as they seek to benefit from government’s Covid-19 Relief Fund.
In total there are 480 registered Premier League players, with all 16 sides boasting 30 footballers each. The ‘P2 million plus’ budget would cover their salaries for the month.
Speaking to Voice Sport this week, BFA President, Maclean Letshwiti admitted the majority of teams were already struggling economically before the enforced break.
He noted some failed to comply with club licencing requirements and were finding it increasingly difficult to pay players.
“This is an emergency. We have to do a lot of clubs’ financial impact data analysis and time is not on our side. It is month end and players have to pay their rentals and other expenses. It is a process. We do not know when FIFA will assist because assessments differ per association member. We also have staff to pay and we make money when there is action.”
Sounding stressed, Letshwiti said the current situation was giving the BFA ‘sleepless nights’ but maintained his association were doing all they can to assist their affiliates during the lockdown.
“These are tough times that need everyone’s input. Our teams are not commercialised. If they were all registered as companies they could be benefiting from the BURS Relief Fund, which would cover players’ wages,” the President pointed out.
Highlighting the BFA’s present predicament, Letshwiti explained there were other, more complex concerns to consider on top of how to pay the players.
“There are lots of issues to look at. It is not only players’ salaries but also expiring contracts, transfer window among other things. The obligations placed on the parties will potentially be made impossible.”
Letshwiti further warned there was no guarantee the league – two-thirds complete with ten rounds of fixtures remaining – would resume.
“We are not even sure if this season will be finished. We might find ourselves starting afresh next season. We are dealing with something unprecedented and do not know when a cure will be found and our lives get back to normal.”
With the season set for a thrilling climax – separated by just five points, all of Jwaneng Galaxy, Township Rollers, Orapa United, Security Systems and Gaborone United are realistic title contenders – cancelling the league would be the latest body blow to the country’s long-suffering football fans.
Transforming Toronto
The brains behind Notwane’s stunning revival
Having cemented their return to the Premier League with a 12th place finish, missing out on the Top 8 by just four points, many expected Notwane FC to push on this season.
However, a nightmare start quickly curtailed any dreams of glory Toronto might have haboured.
Docked six points for failing to comply with licencing requirements before a ball had been kicked in anger, once the action started the club’s fortunes plummeted further.
After just one game, a 2-0 loss to Police XI, Notwane parted ways with their journeyman Serbian coach, Dragojlo Stanojlovic.
The Gaborone-based outfit moved swiftly to replace Drago, bringing in local tactician Oupa Kowa to steady their stuttering ship.
The former Township Rollers, Mochudi Centre Chiefs and Extension Gunners man found himself under immediate pressure, losing his first four matches in charge, his side failing to score a single goal.
Despite the disastrous run, to their credit Notwane’s supporters showed a patience and understanding rarely seen in the cutthroat modern game.
“Management and fans understood that they had to give me time to map out a strategy that would eventually help the team get the needed results. They could see that there was bit of improvement in play despite losing so many games,” recalls Kowa, speaking exclusively to Voice Sport this week.
“I took over when stakes where really high at the club – results were not coming in! I had to assess the team, and the league did not give us luxury to do that – that is why we lost so many games.”
Kowa attributes much of Notwane’s early troubles to a lack of fitness in the squad.
“Furthermore, I was unhappy with the level of fitness of my players at the time hence I had to improvise to at least get few points but it was not to be.”
A 0-0 draw against Gaborone United followed, the rot temporarily halted as Notwane claimed their first point of the season thanks largely to the heroics of their goalkeeper, Mabitso Rapowa.
However, the goalless encounter meant Toronto had now gone 540 minutes (nine hours) without scoring.
Finally, in their seventh outing of the season, Sechaba ended their drought, a Terry Mbuqe penalty securing a 1-1 draw with BDF XI.
The wait for a win would last a little longer.
A 2-1 loss to Township Rollers left Notwane rooted to the bottom on -4 points after eight matches.
Finally, on a muggy Wednesday evening in the first week of November, over two months after the Premier League started, Kowa’s troops picked up their first victory.
Gilport Lions, who themselves were on a five-match losing streak, proved the perfect opposition.
With both teams low on confidence, a scrappy game ensued. In the end a single goal settled the tie and Notwane at long last had a win to savour.
The result would prove a turning point in Notwane’s season.
Since the Gilport game, Toronta have accumulated 20 points from a possible 33, including a win and a draw against title chasing Orapa United.
The unlikely turnaround has seen the club launch up the league, although, because of their awful start, they still sit precariously placed, just one point above an incredibly tight drop zone.
So, exactly how did Kowa achieve such a remarkable transformation?
“With a little bit of belief in what I am doing by the players and being a father-figure to them helped a lot. They felt free to approach me with their problems on and off the pitch. It paid dividends as we are now getting those crucial points!” is the mild mannered coach’s humble explanation.
Oozing confidence having won their last three league encounters, including a 1-0 triumph over Orapa last time out, and securing an Orange FA Cup quarter-final meeting with Jwaneng Galaxy after shooting down BDF 2-0, the postponement of local football could not have come at a worst time for Notwane.
Time will tell if the Covid-19 disruption derails the team’s momentum.
For Kowa, however, there are other Corona-related complications to consider.
“I fear that the players might come back affected psychologically. A typical example would be when a player sustains a serious injury. After recovery he mostly fears contact and that might happen to our beautiful game, where players might fear contact due to this.”
With the enforced break set to continue for the foreseeable future, Kowa is keen to ensure his players maintain the fitness that has been instrumental to their revival.
“Through my physical trainer I have given my boys a programme to keep fit. So on return we concentrate on strategies and game approach.”
For Kowa and his in-form troops, that return can not come soon enough.
