After days of social media speculation, Botswana Football Association (BFA) Presidential hopefuls Tebogo Sebego and Ookeditse Malesu’s worst fears were confirmed on Wednesday morning.

The duo were vetted out of the race before it even began.

Following weeks of deliberation, the BFA Electoral Committee ultimately found both men to be unworthy candidates.

The Committee ruled Sebego out on the grounds that he was found guilty of professional misconduct by the Law Society of Botswana in 2014.

Malesu’s shortcoming was that he is currently under investigation by the Department of Corruption and Economic Crimes (DCEC) on allegations of financial impropriety in the affairs of an associate of the Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC).

BFA PRESIDENT: Letshwiti

The pair have until the end of business on Monday 27 July to appeal the Committee’s decision.

It means that as things stand, current President Maclean Letshwiti will go into the 8 August elections unopposed.

However, neither Sebego nor Malesu are likely to take the decision lying down, with both indicating they will exercise their right to appeal.

Speaking to Voice Sport on Wednesday, Sebego insisted he was unfairly prevented from standing, pointing out that the

Law Society even submitted a supporting letter during his application.

Describing the Electoral Committee as ‘compromised’ and questioning their integrity, a seething Sebego said, “This is a joke. It is not something that I did not suspect because I am a threat. There is no fair play here. What I can tell delegates is that they should remain calm and I am going to stand for the elections.”

Hinting that he was ready for a drawn-out battle, the former BFA President warned, “I am prepared to take the matter to Court of Arbitration for Sport. This is not about myself but the people who want me to be BFA President. They are fighting on my turf of law. We are taking all necessary steps to correct the mistakes of the compromised electoral committee.”

For his part, Malesu told Voice Sport he has spoken to his lawyer and they are currently working on drafting an appeal.

VETTED OUT: Ookeditse Malesu

He stated he was shocked at the committee’s response insisting he was unaware the DCEC were investigating him as they have never contacted him.

“I do not have a criminal record. I was not convicted by a court of law. I do not understand what this is all about. If I am being investigated does it mean I am guilty? No one is above the law – I am going to fight until the committee approves my name to stand for the elections!” maintained Malesu.

Meanwhile, BFA Election Committee Chairperson, Moemedi Letina stressed that their decision is not final and that both men have a chance and right to appeal – in this chapter of uncertainty for Botswana football, that is the one certainty!