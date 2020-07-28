Sports
Put down
After days of social media speculation, Botswana Football Association (BFA) Presidential hopefuls Tebogo Sebego and Ookeditse Malesu’s worst fears were confirmed on Wednesday morning.
The duo were vetted out of the race before it even began.
Following weeks of deliberation, the BFA Electoral Committee ultimately found both men to be unworthy candidates.
The Committee ruled Sebego out on the grounds that he was found guilty of professional misconduct by the Law Society of Botswana in 2014.
Malesu’s shortcoming was that he is currently under investigation by the Department of Corruption and Economic Crimes (DCEC) on allegations of financial impropriety in the affairs of an associate of the Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC).
The pair have until the end of business on Monday 27 July to appeal the Committee’s decision.
It means that as things stand, current President Maclean Letshwiti will go into the 8 August elections unopposed.
However, neither Sebego nor Malesu are likely to take the decision lying down, with both indicating they will exercise their right to appeal.
Speaking to Voice Sport on Wednesday, Sebego insisted he was unfairly prevented from standing, pointing out that the
Law Society even submitted a supporting letter during his application.
Describing the Electoral Committee as ‘compromised’ and questioning their integrity, a seething Sebego said, “This is a joke. It is not something that I did not suspect because I am a threat. There is no fair play here. What I can tell delegates is that they should remain calm and I am going to stand for the elections.”
Hinting that he was ready for a drawn-out battle, the former BFA President warned, “I am prepared to take the matter to Court of Arbitration for Sport. This is not about myself but the people who want me to be BFA President. They are fighting on my turf of law. We are taking all necessary steps to correct the mistakes of the compromised electoral committee.”
For his part, Malesu told Voice Sport he has spoken to his lawyer and they are currently working on drafting an appeal.
He stated he was shocked at the committee’s response insisting he was unaware the DCEC were investigating him as they have never contacted him.
“I do not have a criminal record. I was not convicted by a court of law. I do not understand what this is all about. If I am being investigated does it mean I am guilty? No one is above the law – I am going to fight until the committee approves my name to stand for the elections!” maintained Malesu.
Meanwhile, BFA Election Committee Chairperson, Moemedi Letina stressed that their decision is not final and that both men have a chance and right to appeal – in this chapter of uncertainty for Botswana football, that is the one certainty!
Sponsored ads
Shot in the chest
Rural school grapples with abject poverty
Basketball set for imminent return
A family affair
Drug peddler gets 15 years
Put down
Back to square one
Desperate dad’s cry for help
Masisi mourns with Moswaane
Double murder suspect in quarantine
Makwala stadium up in smoke
Mapetla’s mature new sound
Elevate your scent with Keno
Vee’s dad in a freak accident
Tennis for Two
DA qutness says hello
The drive-in social experience
Reacxion drops music vid
Bakang goes solo
Letty Mia breaks “taboo”
Pregnant with daddy’s child
DCEC investigates P5 million auto spare parts procurement
Matsha students needed more than one truck- witness
Threat-to-kill brother granted bail
Task-force team concerned over Covid-19 child infection
BSE lifts Choppies suspension
Dibeela denies BDP association
Chess team targets online glory
Post Natal Depression
Ask Rakgadi donates to needy children at Etsha JSS
Man slits another’s neck with a bottle
Saleshando refuses to withdraw statement against Masisi
More charges for robbery suspects
Govt. to review primary education system
MP Balopi and Dr Kwape imposters arrested
Moles penetrate DIS
Drug peddler gets 15 years
Floor crossing- Why now?
Masisi mourns with Moswaane
Double murder suspect in quarantine
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
The Voice Today – 1st April 2020
Botswana confirms four (4) cases of Covid-19
STATEMENT BY HIS EXCELLENCY DR. MOKGWEETSI E.K. MASISI PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF BOTSWANA
HOW DOES IT FEEL: Episode 12
Botswana’s Preparedness regarding Covid-19 (CORONA VIRUS)
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Man slits another’s neck with a bottle
-
News2 days ago
Saleshando refuses to withdraw statement against Masisi
-
News2 days ago
More charges for robbery suspects
-
News2 days ago
Govt. to review primary education system
-
News1 day ago
MP Balopi and Dr Kwape imposters arrested
-
News1 day ago
Moles penetrate DIS
-
News21 hours ago
Drug peddler gets 15 years
-
Politics1 day ago
Floor crossing- Why now?