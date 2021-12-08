Putting the brakes on

A young man who threatened to kill his mother during a ding-dong over her car has been given the green light to freedom after his mum put the brakes on the case and dropped the charges.

21-year-old Ronny Tshekelo was allegedly armed with a knife when he told his mother, who had locked herself in the house to escape her raging son, that he would kill her should she come out.

Tshekelo, of Bodibeng settlement, was upset after she refused to give him the keys to her car. His fury fuelled by alcohol, he then slashed two of the car’s tyres as his mum watched on helplessly from the house.

Appearing before Maun Magistrate Court on Tuesday morning, the Directorate of Public Prosecutions’, Ford Morupisi revealed Tshekelo’s mother had informed them she no longer wants to pursue the matter and instead wants to give her son a chance at self-rehabilitation.

“We received a statement from the complainant that she wants to withdraw the case against her son. She indicated that they had a meeting at prison and at home with other family members and came to a conclusion that he should be given a second chance” explained Morupisi.

For his part, Tshekelo, who has been behind bars since the 15 November incident, beamed with delight at the news, telling court he was extremely sorry for his behavior.

“I would like to thank my mother for giving me a chance to rehabilitate because when I threatened to kill her, I was under the influence of alcohol,” added Tshekelo, who was accordingly acquitted and discharged.

In the previous mention, the prosecution had successfully applied that Tshekelo be remanded in custody as his mother and siblings fear he might harm them.