Quarantined in the line of duty
Diary of a journalist
The initial excitement and relief at being told I was going to get an essential service permit came to an abrupt end on the morning of Thursday 9 April.
I have seen and experienced much in my nine years with The Voice but this is a day that will remain etched into my memory forever.
A missed call from my diligent colleague, Portia Mlilo, proved to be the prelude to my troubles.
Since I was running late for the Extra Ordinary Meeting of Parliament scheduled for Boipuso Hall, I asked her to leave me a message on WhatsApp.
Instead, she sent me a short clip that literally sent chills down my spine.
The video showed Minister of Health and Wellness, Lemogang Kwape announcing that everyone – myself included – who attended the previous day’s General Assembly was at risk of Covid-19. Apparently, the nurse who had been in charge at the Assembly had just tested positive for the virus.
The first stop after receiving such devastating news was the bathroom; out of the blue I had a runny stomach!
Then the calls from colleagues started coming in, Mmegi’s Tsaone Basimanebotlhe being the most persistent – and irritating!
After taking a few minutes to compose myself – although my heart continued to beat like an Overthrust drum – I eventually answered her call.
The panic in her voice echoed the shock I was feeling.
“Okae re a batliwa, itlhaganele,” she blurted as a way of introduction.
I then contacted another comrade, Victor Baatweng who told me he was stocking up on books and was preparing for quarantine.
However, I had supplies of a different kind in mind.
Accompanied by a bottle of gin and wine, together with some hastily packed clothes, I made my way warily to Boipuso – after all, I still had a job to do!
For once I completely ignored the rules of the road, talking non-stop on the phone as I drove into town. Even the manned roadblock by the Old BURS offices wasn’t enough to cut my call.
As the officer approached, the rebuke – and possible fine – he was surely about to deliver caught in his throat as he overheard my heated conversation.
“How can you mix us with a person from High Risk, go riana rotlhe re ka tswa re tsenwe ke bolwetse but ke motseleng.”
His eyes widening with fear, the cop quickly signaled for me to pass. Foot down, I pressed the ML but got little joy from the speed. All I could picture was death and a funeral without friends and family.
“Guys go out there and do your job but be careful because there is no story worth your life. It’s unfortunate because if you die we won’t have the chance to bury you so take extra care,” my Editor, Emang Bokhutlo’s last words before we parted for lockdown ringing in my head.
The day, spent mixing at Boipuso again, passed in a haze with more questions than answers – you should know, you guys watched the whole episode live!
Afterwards I drove straight home and locked myself in, my mind racing but my body resigned to not going anywhere for the next 14 days.
Again my phone rang repeatedly, as concerned family members kept calling to check on me. With tears threatening, my uncle Emmanuel Chida informed me he was going to pray for me.
“Why, am I dying?” I asked the pale but ruggedly handsome reflection staring back at me from the mirror.
In the end I opened a bottle of wine and woke up the following morning, disheveled and fully clothed in the sitting room.
It started to sink in that I had chosen home quarantine over government one. Despite a slight hangover, I hit the treadmill to run off some nervous tension.
The stories that I was working on at Parliament made it to the paper, with one being the lead, Front Page. “At least that’s something,” I consoled myself, dripping with sweat as my workout intensified.
Quarantine is a different set up. No visitors and the people that call ask depressing questions – how are you, are you okay, don’t worry it’s nothing, any signs yet?
My eating schedule has undergone a drastic change. Breakfast is taken at around 1200 while lunch is usually 1600hrs. I rarely had supper.
Exercise also lost its appeal. I continued but without much enthusiasm as my mind was elsewhere.
Finally, on Sunday, 10 days after going into quarantine, the day of testing dawned
I woke at around 03:40 like a nervous rabbit and, try as I might, I was unable to get back to sleep.
Normally my Sundays fly by way too quickly but this time the minutes trickled by. I had samp for lunch and drank gallons of hot water with lemon.
Pacing the house like a caged tiger, the video circulating on social media about how tests are conducted did little to calm my frayed nerves.
At 12:25, I received a call from Dr Andia Muke Tshiyuka informing me that they would be coming within two hours only for him and the team to arrive at 15:35.
Mentally I was ready. I didn’t want to delay anymore or receive any lectures.
It’s not a painful test but not comfortable either as the long bud touches areas that have not been touched before. Seconds later and it was all over, samples collected. The softly spoken Dr agreed to take some selfies and then left me to my solitude.
Another anxious wait for results was to follow. On Thursday, we received the consoling news that all MPs were negative.
However, by the time of going to press, my results were yet to be delivered. It looks like my wait will continue for at least one more day – who’d be a journalist!
Understanding Alcohol Withdrawal
THE COVID-19 (Corona Virus) has brought a lot of changes with it, many of which we are still to experience or even understand. One critical change it has brought has been stopping the sale of alcohol for 30 days from Saturday 28th March 2020.
This was done to minimise the risk of spreading the virus. And this week we are going to look into what to expect in the next few weeks for those who drink alcohol and won’t have access to it. We will specifically be looking at alcohol withdrawal.
What is Withdrawal?
Perhaps in order to understand withdrawal we need to first understand what binge drinking and heavy drinking is. Binge drinking is when someone drinks a lot of alcohol in a short period of time or drinks with the intention to get drunk. Heavy drinking is drinking more than 1-3 drinks daily or almost daily. Alcohol withdrawal usually happens when someone who is a heavy drinker stops drinking alcohol suddenly.
What causes withdrawal?
Alcohol affects the brain by slowing down how the brain functions and the more; the longer a person drinks the more the brain gets used to having alcohol in it and even becomes dependent on it to do its daily functions.
Since alcohol slows down the brain your body compensates by working harder to do normal activities, once the alcohol is absent the body remains anxious and the brain scrambles to function without it and that causes the effects known as withdrawal.
Common Alcohol Withdrawal Symptoms
Withdrawal symptoms differ from person to person and depending on your pattern of alcohol use they may range from mild and uncomfortable to severe and life threatening.
Though symptoms typically begin within 8 hours after your last drink, you may not experience any until several days later. These symptoms tend to spike around 24 to 72 hours after your last drink, though milder ones may persist for much longer in some people.
Some mild withdrawal symptoms include.
• Feeling anxious or nervous
• Feeling irritable
• Feeling depressed
• Feeling wiped out and tired
• Shakiness
• Mood swings
• Not being able to think clearly
• Having nightmares
• Dilated pupils
• Sweating
• Headache
• Difficulty sleeping
• Nausea and/or vomiting
• Appetite loss
• Faster heart rate
• Tremor
Severe Alcohol Withdrawal
The more serious withdrawals usually start 12 to24 hours after your last drink and may include hallucinations (seeing, feeling, hearing things that are not there) and seizures. 48 to 72 hours after one may experience Delirium Tremens or DTs, which can lead to death if left untreated.
Symptoms of delirium tremens include:
• Fever
• Extreme agitation
• Seizures
• Extreme confusion
• Hallucinations
• High blood pressure
Hospitals have experienced personnel who are familiar with these symptoms and have the tools to provide appropriate treatment. Should this happen to you or a loved one please call 997 and seek assistance. You can also call for assistance on 11611 or 7265 9891 or contact us on our Facebook page.
Lock Down Upper
People are not smiling much these days.
That’s probably because health officials are telling us to keep two-metres clear of other people because we or they may be infected with coronavirus. Understandably, many people take that to mean we should be afraid of our neighbours… but I don’t think that would be a good idea.
Fear is an extremely effective motivator, but it doesn’t bring out the best in people and it tends to make us selfish… as in it makes us look out for ourselves instead of doing what is best for the community. That’s not what we need to control the virus, or in the long-run, to carry on developing as a civilised caring society.
I have travelled and lived in many parts of the world and it seems to me Batswana culture is kinder than most, so I think the nation should play to its strength to combat the spread of the disease. The lock down needs to be a cooperative effort if it is going to be effective, because there is no way the government can use its limited resources to try to enforce the social rules it has put in place.
Well, not if it is serious about helping people who have lost their jobs and getting the economy going again once the lock-down is over.
So I believe we should all follow the measures because we believe that would be the right thing to do for our families, our communities, Botswana, Africa, the entire world… and ourselves. And I believe something positive could come out of this experience if we do it for those reasons, in that order.
Many of us have time on our hands at the moment, and if we can use that time to think about why we are following the health guidelines, I believe we will be in a better position to think about why we do other things as well. We may do some out of habit, or because that’s what other people do, or because an advert somewhere told us that’s what stylish people do.
We also may find we don’t really need, or want, to be doing many of those things, and if we can see that, maybe we will be able to stop doing them and free up time for more satisfying activities… or for just doing nothing and being open to whatever comes our way.
And that brings us to the bird picture at the top of this column. I put it there because before I started writing this morning, I had time to sit down in my back garden with a cup of coffee and stop… and while I was just being, that is what I saw.
I’m in England at the moment, and I have never seen ring-necked parakeets here before, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t crossed my path. It may just mean that when they did, I was too busy to notice them.
Anyway, the parakeets brought a smile to my face, and when I went to the store later in the day, I shared that smile with other shoppers.
And you know what? I think the ones who returned it really enjoyed the exchange.
