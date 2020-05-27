Rakgare calls for investigation into P1m project

Member of Parliament for Mogoditshane, Tumiso Rakgare, has called for extensive investigations into the construction of a P1million ablution block project at Nkoyaphiri Primary School.

When touring schools in his constituency yesterday, Rakgare found that construction of the block with nine sections, had cost P1 million.

The bombshell was dropped by Project Manager for Mogoditshane Sub District Council, Justice Malapela, when giving Rakgare an update.

However, Rakgare did not take the news well as he called for an investigations on the costly project.

In an interview with this publication, the Minister Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development said that it was time for action to be taken. “It is surprising that we still have people who are hell bent on milking the government and conniving with construction companies to defraud the government and most of them are public servants.”

He said such people have taken Batswana for granted for a long time and deprived citizens of developments. “We still have children studying under trees because of them because they can afford to send their children to private schools.”

He said that the latest revelations show that there is more that needs to be done. “What we found out is bad and should not be tolerated,” he added.